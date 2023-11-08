5 Xbox Black Friday deals you can get right now

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023 but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top Xbox products, including consoles, controllers, and games. You can wait, but supplies last, and you don't want to get caught empty-handed a few weeks from now.

We're quite a few years into the Xbox Series X's lifetime, so there's no better time to get a discount than right now. This Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle doesn't have the biggest discount, but nabbing Diablo 4 for free is a sweet deal.

Of course, if you're jumping into some local co-op, you should pick up another Xbox Wireless Controller. You're going to need more games than just Diablo 4. Pick up Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6. Running out of space? We have a deal for that too, with the Seagate Storage Expansion Card.

See 5 Black Friday Xbox deals you can get right now.

Xbox Black Friday deals {2023} — early discounts

Street Fighter 6: $59 $44 @ Amazon

Fighting game fans have been going wild since the launch of Street Fighter 6 back in June. There's been ton of praise about the combat mechanics as well as the story mode that sees you create your own character and go on a journey beating up people in the streets. Price check: Best Buy $45

Resident Evil 4: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Do you want to play one of the best modern survival horror games? Then Resident Evil 4 is the game for you. You get action, zombies, more action, and lots of pretty people, and ugly ones too. Don't pass this discount up. Price check: Best Buy $42

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: $559 $499 @ Best Buy

From now through Nov. 10 save $60 on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle. This is a stellar console for anyone who wants to snag a console before the holidays. Diablo IV is an amazing game for gamers who love RPGs and class-build systems.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers: from $49 @ Microsoft Store

Save up to $50 on the Xbox Wireless Controller, prices start from $49. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.