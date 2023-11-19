Save up to $400 on MSI laptops, monitors, and accessories this Black Friday!

Black Friday is so close you can reach out and touch it. On your calendar, anyway. Black Friday arrives on Nov. 24 this year, and that's where you're likely to catch some of the hottest deals on top-tech all year. However, in the meantime, online retailers have flipped the switch early and let the deals flow free.

Its deals mayhem out there. I don't know if you've looked out of your browser window lately but its raining cats and dogs on the old interwebs, except the cats are cheap laptops and the dogs are discounted smartwatches. It's madness, but the good kind that leaves cash in your pocket and a new TV on your wall.

Latest to join the fray? MSI, or Micro Star International if you want to get all formal about it. MSI's bread and butter is high quality laptops, and that typically means expensive laptops. However, it's Black Friday week. That means retailers have begun using inverted controls on their pricing guns. Up is down, down is up, and your insides are now your outsides (you should probably get that seen to, chap).

In layman's terms, expect incredible savings on MSI laptops, monitors, and accessories all across this glorious World Wide Web of ours, savings that you can take advantage of this very minute. I've included them below so you can dive right in. Have at it readers, spend responsibly.

MSI Black Friday deals: MSI laptops

MSI Modern 14: $699 $469 @ Newegg

Newegg takes $230 off the MSI Modern 14, an ultralightweight machine for on-the-go productivity. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, it's more than adequate for students and business professionals. It provides enough oomph for day-to-day multasking, multimedia editing as well and streaming and gaming when you're not getting things done.



Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD. Price check: Walmart $499

MSI Sword 15 RTX 4050 Laptop: $999 $849 @ Walmart

This early Walmart Black Friday deal knocks $150 off the MSI Sword 15. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Doing all the heavy graphics lifting is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

MSI Katana 15 RTX 4070 Laptop: $1,382 $1,199 @ Amazon

Save $198 on the MSI Katana 15 during Amazon's Black Friday sales. Star of the show in the Katana's arsenal is its mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, capable of impressive ray-traced graphics and DLSS 3.0 boosted performance. Playing the supporting, though equally impressive, roles are a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz LCD display, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD.

MSI Creator Z16: $2,549 $1,139 @ Newegg

Save a staggering $1,410 on MSI's Creator Z16 workstation laptop during Newegg's Black Friday sales! This mighty workstation may feature an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset, but it still offers a powerful punch of performance thanks to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU. Ideal for content creators, the Z16 is a formidable machine that can breeze through editing, rendering, and processing content with ease. Features: 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display.

MSI Raider GE76: $1,599 $999 @ Newegg Save $600 on MSI's behemoth gaming laptop the Raider GE76 with Newegg's Black Friday sales. The GE76 is a powerful laptop with a mighty 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics for impressive all-around and gaming performance. The Raider shines with its built-in customizable RGB lighting, and SteelSeries per-key RGB backlit keyboard and features a host of handy ports including Thunderbolt 4 for super-fast transfer rates of 40Gbps. Features: 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 17.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display.

MSI Stealth 15 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $200 on the MSI Stealth. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Alongside the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, it has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

MSI Delta 15 A5EFK-097: $1,699 $799 @ Newegg

Save $900 when you buy the MSI Delta 15 from Newegg. Enjoy this gaming laptop for less and take advantage of AMD's impressive graphics and performance boosting technology like FidelityFX, AMD Smartshift, and Smart Access Memory. This thin and light gaming laptop is ideal for entry-level gamers looking for a budget buy that won't disappoint. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5000-Series processor, Radeon RX 6700M GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage.

MSI Black Friday deals: MSI monitors

MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD 31.5": $442 $399 @ Amazon Save $43 on MSI's 31.5-inch 1440p gaming monitor at Amazon during Black Friday sales. The MSI Optix is a speedy 175Hz refresh rate 1ms response time gaming monitor with a sizable UWQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution delivering fantastic color reproduction by way of MSI's Quantum Dot tech, and even smoother images thanks to compatibility with Nvidia's G-Sync.

MSI MEG381CQR Plus 38": $999 $849 @ Amazon Save $150 on MSI's 38-inch, curved UWQHD+ gaming monitor at Amazon during Black Friday sales. MSI's MEG381CQR Plus features a 175Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR600 support, and is compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync for images free from screen tearing or distortion.

MSI Black Friday deals: MSI accessories