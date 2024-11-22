10 best HP laptop Black Friday deals 2024: Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart

The best HP laptop Black Friday deals are now live at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Prices start from just $139 with this limited-time 14-inch HP Laptop deal from Best Buy.

If you're due for a new laptop, I recommend the HP OmniBook X Copilot_ PC for $799 ($400 off) at Best buy. This is the lowest price I've seen for this laptop which launched back in June.

In our HP OmniBook X review, we found its strong performance, long battery life, and colorful 2.2K display impressive.

Though we wish its SSD was a tad speedier, it's a solid laptop choice if you're looking for an everyday laptop for school or work,

For those of you who like to go to the source, HP's Black Friday sale is slashing up to 75% off sitewide. One of the top deals offers the Intel Ultra 7-powered HP Pavilion Laptop 16 for $579 ($520 off). Our favorite 2-in-1, the HP Spectre x360 14 with Intel Ultra 5 power is at its best price yet, now just $899 ($650 off) during HP's Black Friday sale.

That's just a few examples of the savings you can get if you shop early. See more of my favorite HP laptop Black Friday deals that are live at several retailers.

Amazon

Black Friday deal HP Laptop 14: was $699 now $499 at Amazon The HP Laptop 14 is ideal for college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a sub-$500 everyday computer. Features: Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Amazon takes $100 off the 2024 HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 laptop for Black Friday. One of the convertible laptops under $400, it features a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into different modes: laptop, stand, tent, and tablet mode. What's more, it caters to the safety and security demands of students and business pros. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP Chromebook 14: was $203 now $159 at Amazon Save $44 on the 2024 HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N100 4-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 64GB of storage, ChromeOS

Best Buy

Black Friday deal HP Laptop 15: was $629 now $349 at Best Buy Another live Black Friday laptop deal from Best Buy takes $280 off the 2024 HP Laptop 15 (15-FD0005DX). Take an extra $20 off at checkout with your My Best Buy Plus membership. This 15-inch HP touchscreen laptop is suitable for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a sub-$350 everyday laptop. Features: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home in S mode

Black Friday deal HP Chromebook x360 Plus 14: was $629 now $399 at Best Buy Best Buy knocks $150 off the 2024 HP Chromebook x360 14 (14b-cd0023dx) for a limited time. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.



Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS, microSD card reader, ChromeOS.

Walmart

HP Pavilion Laptop 16 : was $899 now $649 at Walmart Save $150 on this workhorse laptop from HP. The 16:10 display makes it a productivity powerhouse (seriously, 16:10 is the way) while the solid specs mean it can handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, FHD IR camera, Windows 11 Home.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,099 now $729 at Walmart Walmart takes $370 off the HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop with AI Copilot. In our latest HP Envy x360 review, we praise its gorgeous OLED touchscreen, comfortable keyboard, and clear webcam. This model boasts a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, alongside 16GB of RAM for all-around seamless performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel graphics, HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter and mic, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP

HP Pavilion 16: was $1,066 now $579 at HP US Now $520 off, the HP Pavilion 16 is a budget-friendly laptop for college students. Heck, it's well suited for anyone else looking for a powerful big-screen laptop for multitasking. We didn't text this exact model, however, the HP Pavilion series earned 4 out of 5-stars in our review. We find the HP Pavilion series generally offers solid performance for the price, and a colorful, mesmerizing display. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Integrated SoC graphics, 512GB SSD, HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with dual array microphones, DTS:XUltra dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy Laptop 17: was $1,299 now $799 at HP US Save a whopping $500 on the HP Envy Laptop 17. If you're looking for a premium workstation that can handle day-to-day tasks, video editing, photo retouching and gaming, then look no further. It's the perfect balance of power and portability. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch display, Intel Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter, DTS:X Ultra dual speakers, Windows 11 Home Price check: Target $899