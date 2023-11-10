Don't wait for Black Friday, save up to $1,500 on Razer laptops and get a free $200 gift card now

Razer Black Friday laptop deals are now live at the PC maker's maker's online store. with savings of up to $1,500. Plus, receive a free $200 Razer Gift Card with your purchase of select RTX 30 GPU Razer Blade gaming laptops.

Right now, you can pick up the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti for $1999 . That's a whopping $1,500 price drop and one of the lowest prices we've seen it sell for. Although Amazon currently has it on sale for $1,932, there's no free gift card to sweeten the deal. the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals you can snag right now.

In our Razer Blade 14 hands-on review, our expert editor liked its powerful specs, ultra-thin design, bright, vivid display and comfortable keyboard. Just about the only thing griped about was the price tag, which is why I love this discount for you.

Similarly, you can get up to a $400 gift card with your purchase of any of the latest Razer Blade RTX 40 series laptops. Prices start at $2,399 for the AMD Ryzen 9-powered Razer Blade 14 with RTX 4060 GPU.

If you want to treat yourself or someone special to a thin-and-light gaming laptop, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade series.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti: $3,499 $1,999 @ Razer

The Razer Black 14 RTX 3080 Ti laptop gets a hefty $1,500 price cut in this deal. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Razer Gift Card to pick up some essential accessories for your new rig. The Razer Blade is ideal for competitive gamers, video editors and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of dedicated VRAM, 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3060: $1,999 $1,599 @ Razer

Save $400 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3060 laptop and get a free $200 Razer Gift Card. Great for gamers and creators alike, it's one of the best laptops for AAA gaming and video editing. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated VRAM, 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,999 $1,799 @ Razer

Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 15 and get a free $200 Razer Gift Card. If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 fits the bill. Features: 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 OLED RTX 3070 Ti: $3,299 $1,999 @ Razer

Razer takes $1,300 off the Razer Blade 15 OLED and throws in a free $200 Razer gift card. If you're looking for a thin-and-light gaming laptop that serves up power, speed and endurance with a beautiful 4K OLED display, the Razer Blade 15 is a cut above the rest. Features: 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 1TB SSD.