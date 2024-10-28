M4 Mac week LIVE: Apple M4, MacBook Pros, Apple Intelligence and more

Refresh

More to come (Image credit: NguyenDucQuang) A "week" of announcements is what Apple promised us so we'll see what the next few days have in store. As we mentioned previously, we can expect updates to the Mac Mini and MacBooks. Will Apple have a "one more thing" announcement for us? Maybe. Here's to hoping it uses the week-long hype to bring us something surprising. Either way, Laptop Mag will be back tomorrow to cover whatever Apple has in store.

A deeper look at the M3 and M4 iMac (Image credit: Apple) If you're looking for a more detailed rundown of which iMac is best for you, here's our comparison. TLDR; the M4 has better performance thanks to a new chip and higher base RAM, different colors, and a few other notable upgrades that you might have missed. We'll have a more thorough exploration of the M4 iMacs benchmarks once we actually get our hands on one.

No keynote... kind of Apple has shared a 10 minute keynote announcement for the new iMac 🍎Will you be buying one? pic.twitter.com/iYyy1hDmV2October 28, 2024 It may have been an unorthodox approach to announcing new Macs, but there was at least some semblance of fanfare. If you were remiss without a proper keynote address, this 10-minute video from Apple might comfort you just a little. Maybe M4 MacBooks will get a proper video treatment? We'll have to wait and see.

Display upgrade HOLY SMOKES! The new M4 iMac supports a single 8K Display at 120Hz. WHAAAAT!Not even the 16" M3 Max MacBook Pro supports this, and we're getting it on the $1499 M4 iMac!? pic.twitter.com/K6uDLjuhglOctober 28, 2024 As some eagle-eyed fans have spotted, the iMac is getting a display upgrade. This year's iMac refresh will support a single 8K monitor at 120Hz which, as noted in the post on X above, not even the M3 Max MacBook Pro can do. Great news for anyone who scrutinizes over each pixel — photographers rejoice.

Apple Intelligence audition (Image credit: Apple) While Apple Intelligence features have been available in beta for a while now, the release on Monday will mark the AI's entry into the mainstream. Apple has been on a campaign paving the way for Apple Intelligence as a game-changing software update for all of its core products but now it'll actually have to deliver. If you're really yearning for some of Apple Intelligence's flashier features like Genmoji or Image Playground you'll have to wait a little longer — those are being tested in beta via Apple's developer program on iOS 18.2.

An iMac color comparison Old vs. New iMac Colors pic.twitter.com/yw3InKKfm2October 28, 2024 If you saw "new colors" and got excited I have some good and bad news. The good news is yes, there are new colors. The bad news is you might have a hard time spotting the difference. Can you discern the slightly different hues? Personally, I'm struggling but I'll wait until I have an in-person look.

Apple's Magic Mouse (Image credit: Apple) If you were itching for a new Magic Mouse, well you got one. With a redesign, Apple is bringing USB-C to its Magic Mouse and it's Magic Keyboard. That's a departure from the previous Lightning connection which is finally been phased out thanks to EU scrutiny. The bad news is Apple retained the Magic Mouse's worst feature — yes, it still charges from the bottom of the mouse meaning if you want to top it off, you'll have to give it a flip. For obvious reasons that design isn't ideal, but I guess we'll have something to look forward to in the next iteration.

Getting personal (Image credit: Apple) It's not all about iMacs and Apple Intelligence. Apple also took the wraps off of its plan to give every Apple audio user a more personalized experience. According to Apple, a few new features are now available via a free "end-to-end" software update. "Available today as a free software update, the end-to-end experience helps minimize exposure to loud environmental noise with Hearing Protection, track hearing with an at-home Hearing Test, and receive assistance for perceived mild to moderate hearing loss using AirPods Pro as a clinical-grade Hearing Aid." The move elevates devices like AirPods into the realm of health wearables and matches similar features from competitors like Nothing which have long had a way to personalize audio to your hearing.

(Image credit: Apple) How to get Apple Intelligence on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac This morning Apple officially launched Apple Intelligence on iPhone, iPad, and Mac so you can now start tapping into several new AI features with a few quick steps. First, check the list below to make sure your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is compatible with Apple Intelligence. Next, head over to your device's Settings app. Select "General" then "Software Update" (this is the same for iPhone, iPad, and Mac). When you open this menu, your Apple device will check for available updates. You should see iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or macOS 15.1 available. Choose whether to "update now" or "update tonight" and your Apple device will guide you through the rest of the process. Once you have the latest update installed on a compatible device, you'll be able to access the latest Apple Intelligence features!

(Image credit: Apple / Laptop Mag) Is Apple Intelligence available on your Apple devices now? Yes — but it depends. Apple Intelligence is now publicly available in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. However, even if these software updates are available on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you might not be able to access Apple Intelligence. Due to the processing power required to run Apple's new on-device AI features, it is only available on certain devices. Here is the current list of compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs: iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPad Pro M4

iPad Pro M2

iPad Pro M1

iPad Air M2

iPad Air M1

iPad Mini (7th generation)

MacBook Pro M3

MacBook Pro M2

MacBook Pro M1

MacBook Air M3

MacBook Air M2

MacBook Air M1

iMac M4

iMac M3

iMac M2

iMac M1

Mac Mini M2

Mac Mini M1

Mac Studio M2

Mac Studio M1

Mac Pro M2

(Image credit: Apple) Now that the new M4 iMac is available... which one should you buy? Thanks to more base RAM and more color options, the base two-port iMac is a better deal than last year's base model was. Here's a look at how the four main models compare: Swipe to scroll horizontally iMac Specs Price M4 iMac (two ports) 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storarge $1,299 M4 iMac (four ports, 16GB) 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage $1,499 M4 iMac (four ports, 16GB) 10-core GPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage $1,699 M4 iMac (four ports, 24GB) 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24GB of RAM, 512GB of storage $1,899 Keep in mind, the prices above are the starting prices for each configuration. Upgrades are available that can significantly increase the cost. For example, the four-port model with 24GB of RAM is also available with 32GB of RAM for $200 extra, 1TB of storage for $200 extra, or 2TB of storage for $400 extra. Those same upgrades are also available for the four-port model with 16GB of RAM. The two-port model is the most limited. It maxes out at 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Upgrading it to 512GB of storage brings it to the same price as the 16GB four-port model. So, if storage is your top priority, it could be a better deal to opt for fewer ports to get more storage. However, it's important to keep in mind that the two-port iMac also sacrifices some processing power since it has the less powerful 8-core version of the M4 chip. So, if you are pre-ordering an M4 iMac today, one of the four-port models is likely the best value for your money.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple Intelligence officially launches on iPhone, iPad, and Mac! Apple is getting its M4 Mac week started with a bang! On top of the M4 iMac, Apple also launched Apple Intelligence this morning. Apple's new AI platform has been available in beta for several weeks now, but as of today it is officially available in the latest software updates for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. That means anyone can try it out now, even if you are not in the Apple Beta Software program. This is just the first version of Apple Intelligence, so there are some features that aren't available yet. The features in this first release include: Writing Tools

Natural speech improvements for Siri

Natural language search in the Photos app

Clean Up editing tool in the Photos app

Memory Movies

Priority Messages in the Mail app

Reduce Interruptions focus mode

Phone call summaries

AI speech to text transcription