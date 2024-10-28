M4 Mac week LIVE: Apple M4, MacBook Pros, Apple Intelligence and more
Follow along with the latest updates on the M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, Apple Intelligence, and more
It's late October which means it's officially MacBook season.
Apple has a history of announcing new Macs in late October or early November, but this year is a little different. Instead of a keynote, we're getting a steady drop of announcements throughout the week.
On Monday, October 28 Apple started its drip with an M4 version of the iMac and the non-beta launch of a few Apple intelligence features. MacBooks with the M4 chip are also expected later on.
While the highlight of the week will most likely be the M4 MacBook Pro, we're also expecting to see a redesigned M4 Mac Mini that's much smaller than its predecessor.
We'll be covering all the latest news on the M4 Macs as it drops throughout the week right here so you don't have to worry about missing anything.
More to come
A "week" of announcements is what Apple promised us so we'll see what the next few days have in store.
As we mentioned previously, we can expect updates to the Mac Mini and MacBooks. Will Apple have a "one more thing" announcement for us? Maybe. Here's to hoping it uses the week-long hype to bring us something surprising.
Either way, Laptop Mag will be back tomorrow to cover whatever Apple has in store.
A deeper look at the M3 and M4 iMac
If you're looking for a more detailed rundown of which iMac is best for you, here's our comparison.
TLDR; the M4 has better performance thanks to a new chip and higher base RAM, different colors, and a few other notable upgrades that you might have missed.
We'll have a more thorough exploration of the M4 iMacs benchmarks once we actually get our hands on one.
No keynote... kind of
Apple has shared a 10 minute keynote announcement for the new iMac 🍎Will you be buying one? pic.twitter.com/iYyy1hDmV2October 28, 2024
It may have been an unorthodox approach to announcing new Macs, but there was at least some semblance of fanfare.
If you were remiss without a proper keynote address, this 10-minute video from Apple might comfort you just a little.
Maybe M4 MacBooks will get a proper video treatment? We'll have to wait and see.
Display upgrade
HOLY SMOKES! The new M4 iMac supports a single 8K Display at 120Hz. WHAAAAT!Not even the 16" M3 Max MacBook Pro supports this, and we're getting it on the $1499 M4 iMac!? pic.twitter.com/K6uDLjuhglOctober 28, 2024
As some eagle-eyed fans have spotted, the iMac is getting a display upgrade.
This year's iMac refresh will support a single 8K monitor at 120Hz which, as noted in the post on X above, not even the M3 Max MacBook Pro can do.
Great news for anyone who scrutinizes over each pixel — photographers rejoice.
Apple Intelligence audition
While Apple Intelligence features have been available in beta for a while now, the release on Monday will mark the AI's entry into the mainstream.
Apple has been on a campaign paving the way for Apple Intelligence as a game-changing software update for all of its core products but now it'll actually have to deliver.
If you're really yearning for some of Apple Intelligence's flashier features like Genmoji or Image Playground you'll have to wait a little longer — those are being tested in beta via Apple's developer program on iOS 18.2.
An iMac color comparison
Old vs. New iMac Colors pic.twitter.com/yw3InKKfm2October 28, 2024
If you saw "new colors" and got excited I have some good and bad news. The good news is yes, there are new colors. The bad news is you might have a hard time spotting the difference.
Can you discern the slightly different hues? Personally, I'm struggling but I'll wait until I have an in-person look.
Apple's Magic Mouse
If you were itching for a new Magic Mouse, well you got one. With a redesign, Apple is bringing USB-C to its Magic Mouse and it's Magic Keyboard. That's a departure from the previous Lightning connection which is finally been phased out thanks to EU scrutiny.
The bad news is Apple retained the Magic Mouse's worst feature — yes, it still charges from the bottom of the mouse meaning if you want to top it off, you'll have to give it a flip. For obvious reasons that design isn't ideal, but I guess we'll have something to look forward to in the next iteration.
Getting personal
It's not all about iMacs and Apple Intelligence. Apple also took the wraps off of its plan to give every Apple audio user a more personalized experience.
According to Apple, a few new features are now available via a free "end-to-end" software update.
"Available today as a free software update, the end-to-end experience helps minimize exposure to loud environmental noise with Hearing Protection, track hearing with an at-home Hearing Test, and receive assistance for perceived mild to moderate hearing loss using AirPods Pro as a clinical-grade Hearing Aid."
The move elevates devices like AirPods into the realm of health wearables and matches similar features from competitors like Nothing which have long had a way to personalize audio to your hearing.
How to get Apple Intelligence on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac
This morning Apple officially launched Apple Intelligence on iPhone, iPad, and Mac so you can now start tapping into several new AI features with a few quick steps.
First, check the list below to make sure your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is compatible with Apple Intelligence.
Next, head over to your device's Settings app. Select "General" then "Software Update" (this is the same for iPhone, iPad, and Mac). When you open this menu, your Apple device will check for available updates. You should see iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or macOS 15.1 available. Choose whether to "update now" or "update tonight" and your Apple device will guide you through the rest of the process.
Once you have the latest update installed on a compatible device, you'll be able to access the latest Apple Intelligence features!
Is Apple Intelligence available on your Apple devices now?
Yes — but it depends.
Apple Intelligence is now publicly available in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. However, even if these software updates are available on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you might not be able to access Apple Intelligence.
Due to the processing power required to run Apple's new on-device AI features, it is only available on certain devices. Here is the current list of compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs:
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPad Pro M4
- iPad Pro M2
- iPad Pro M1
- iPad Air M2
- iPad Air M1
- iPad Mini (7th generation)
- MacBook Pro M3
- MacBook Pro M2
- MacBook Pro M1
- MacBook Air M3
- MacBook Air M2
- MacBook Air M1
- iMac M4
- iMac M3
- iMac M2
- iMac M1
- Mac Mini M2
- Mac Mini M1
- Mac Studio M2
- Mac Studio M1
- Mac Pro M2
Now that the new M4 iMac is available... which one should you buy?
Thanks to more base RAM and more color options, the base two-port iMac is a better deal than last year's base model was. Here's a look at how the four main models compare:
|iMac
|Specs
|Price
|M4 iMac (two ports)
|8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storarge
|$1,299
|M4 iMac (four ports, 16GB)
|10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage
|$1,499
|M4 iMac (four ports, 16GB)
|10-core GPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage
|$1,699
|M4 iMac (four ports, 24GB)
|10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24GB of RAM, 512GB of storage
|$1,899
Keep in mind, the prices above are the starting prices for each configuration. Upgrades are available that can significantly increase the cost. For example, the four-port model with 24GB of RAM is also available with 32GB of RAM for $200 extra, 1TB of storage for $200 extra, or 2TB of storage for $400 extra. Those same upgrades are also available for the four-port model with 16GB of RAM.
The two-port model is the most limited. It maxes out at 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Upgrading it to 512GB of storage brings it to the same price as the 16GB four-port model. So, if storage is your top priority, it could be a better deal to opt for fewer ports to get more storage.
However, it's important to keep in mind that the two-port iMac also sacrifices some processing power since it has the less powerful 8-core version of the M4 chip. So, if you are pre-ordering an M4 iMac today, one of the four-port models is likely the best value for your money.
Apple Intelligence officially launches on iPhone, iPad, and Mac!
Apple is getting its M4 Mac week started with a bang! On top of the M4 iMac, Apple also launched Apple Intelligence this morning.
Apple's new AI platform has been available in beta for several weeks now, but as of today it is officially available in the latest software updates for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. That means anyone can try it out now, even if you are not in the Apple Beta Software program.
This is just the first version of Apple Intelligence, so there are some features that aren't available yet. The features in this first release include:
- Writing Tools
- Natural speech improvements for Siri
- Natural language search in the Photos app
- Clean Up editing tool in the Photos app
- Memory Movies
- Priority Messages in the Mail app
- Reduce Interruptions focus mode
- Phone call summaries
- AI speech to text transcription
Apple announces M4 iMac!
Apple kicked off its M4 Mac week this morning with the new M4 iMac! It features a colorful design similar to last year's model but with the faster M4 chip inside.
There are a few big upgrades in addition to the M4 chip. First, the new iMacs have double the base RAM compared to last year's model. They start at 16GB of RAM rather than 8GB, most likely to improve the Apple Intelligence experience.
Additionally, all seven color options are available for 2 and 4-port iMacs. Last year only four were available for the 2-port iMac. The new model also features an updated 12MP Center Stage webcam with support for Desk View.
You can pre-order the M4 iMac now and it will launch in stores on November 8!