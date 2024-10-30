Where to preorder the new M4 MacBook Pro and save up to $1,170 via trade-in

Following its October launch event on Wednesday, Apple is now accepting preorders for the new M4 MacBook Pro series . Pricing for the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro and 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro starts from $1,599 and $2,499, respectively.

While there aren’t any outright discounts for the M4 MacBook during this preorder stage yet, you can save up to $1,170 when you trade in your old Mac with Apple’s trade-in discount offer.

In terms of specs, the base model M4 MacBook features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's new M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage to start. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.

According to Apple, the new MacBook Pro with M4 is 3.4x faster than the M1 MacBook Pro whereas the M4 Pro-powered MacBook Pro is up to 3x faster than the older M1 Pro. As for the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro, it’s up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max.

Simply put, the latest MacBook Pro M4 is specifically engineered to deliver mind-boggling CPU performance, faster-unified memory, and enhanced machine learning accelerators. What’s more, Apple’s powerful Neural Engine helps streamline AI tasks like image upscaling and video captions.

So if you're daily driving with an M1 or even an Intel MacBook Pro in 2024, you might want to upgrade. Especially since the new Apple Intelligence-driven M4 MacBook Pro series is a significant improvement over its predecessors.

If you’ve waited long to upgrade, there's no better time to jump into the next generation of MacBook Pro with M4 and Apple Intelligence power. M4 MacBook Pro preorders are expected to ship to arrive by Nov. 8, 2024.

Preorder Apple M4 MacBook Pro from $1,599

Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: $1,599 at Apple The 2024 M4 MacBook Pro 14 features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's new M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage to start. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Preorders ship to arrive by Nov. 8, 2024.

Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 at Apple The 2024 M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's new M4 Pro 12-core processor, 16-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage to start. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced fleet of Apple laptops yet. Preorders ship to arrive by Nov. 8, 2024.

Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 14: $3,199 at Apple The 2024 M4 Max MacBook Pro 14 features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's new M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD storage to start. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced fleet of Apple laptops yet. Preorders ship to arrive by Nov. 8, 2024.

