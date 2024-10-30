The new Apple iPad mini 7 sees first price cut among today's early Black Friday iPad deals

The iPad mini 7 debuted on October 23 and is still on sale ahead of Black Friday. A successor to the 2021 iPad mini 6, it is Apple's smallest AI-driven tablet.

Amazon continues to offer the new Apple iPad mini 7 with A17 Pro Chip for $484. That's $15 below its regular price of $499, and albeit modest, it's not often that you see an outright discount on a newly released Apple device. Walmart sells it for the same price.

If you want a tablet with a larger screen, Amazon offers the 10.9-inch iPad 10 for $298 ($51 off) and 11-inch iPad Air for $499 ($100 off). The cheapest iPad deal ahead of Black Friday is the iPad 9 for $199 ($130 off).

Although we didn't test it, iPad mini 7 reviews are available. The consensus is that Apple's new slate is nothing short of impressive — TechRadar and Tom's Guide rate the iPad mini 7 a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Portability, fast performance, quality build, and 10-hour battery life are some of the iPad mini 7's boasted features. Despite its price tag, the iPad mini 7 is Apple's mightiest compact tablet yet.

This year's Black Friday is technically on November 29, but holiday savings are available now if you're impatient. Visit our Best early Black Friday deals hub for today's best discounts.

