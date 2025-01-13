Apple's iPad mini 7 gets $100 price slash and hits all-time record low

Apple's iPad mini 7 just hit its lowest price ever in one of today's best deals on Amazon. Launched in 2024 iPad mini 7 succeeds the 2021 iPad mini 6 and is Apple's smallest AI-driven tablet in 2025.

For a limited time, Amazon offers the iPad mini 7 for $399 shipped. It normally costs $499, so you're saving $100 in one of the best iPad deals of 2025 so far. This is the lowest price I've seen it on sale for since the holiday season. Not to be outdone, Best Buy mirrors this deal of course.

Shop: Amazon's entire sale

If you want to buy a tablet, the iPad mini 7 is one of the best around. If portability, fast performance, quality build, and 10-hour battery life tick the boxes for you, Apple's latest mini tablet might be right for you.

We didn't get our hands on it to test, however iPad mini 7 reviews are favorable. Apple's new slate is compact, yet impressively mighty as sister brands TechRadar and Tom's Guide rated the iPad mini 7 4.5 out of 5 stars in their reviews.

If you don't see yourself using a small screen tablet, there are plenty more iPad deals to browse. Right now, you can get the the 10.9-inch iPad 10 for $299 ($50 off), 11-inch iPad Air for $549 ($50 off), and 13-inch iPad Pro for $919 ($80 off).

At $100 off, the iPad mini 7 is a no-brainer if you're on the hunt for a small tablet that you can take everywhere.

Today's best iPad mini 7 deal

Lowest price Apple iPad mini 7 : was $499 now $399 at Amazon Overview:

Apple's iPad mini 7 is $100 off right now and at its lowest price ever. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C Release Date: October 2024 Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the iPad mini 7. Price comparison: Best Buy $399 Reviews consensus: TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want a premium, compact tablet with Apple Intelligence features. Don't buy it if: You're want a tablet on the cheaper side of the price spectrum. As a cheaper alternative, the iPad 10 for $299 ($50 off) is worth a look.

More from Laptop Mag