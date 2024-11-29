Top iPad mini Black Friday deals: Save up to $150 on a new iPad mini and accessories!
Mini iPad, huge Black Friday savings
The iPad mini finally got a refresh last month, after a years-long wait. You don't have to wait to save on a new iPad mini, though. The new model is already on sale for Black Friday, along with the iPad mini 6 and the Apple Pencil!
Right now Amazon is offering a $40 discount on the new iPad mini 7 for Black Friday. The new version features a major processor upgrade, double the base storage, compatibility with Apple Intelligence, and compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro.
If you don't need the latest upgrades and just want a compact iPad for entertainment, check out the iPad mini 6 for $150 off at Amazon! We gave this model a glowing Editor's Choice award and it's still a great buy at this sale price.
If you want to use your iPad for notetaking or drawing, remember to pick up a new Apple Pencil, too! All three of the main models are on sale right now, including the new Apple Pencil Pro.
See also: Top MacBook Black Friday deals: Save up to $500 on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac accessories
Specs: A17 Pro chip, 128GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP front camera, 12MP back camera, Apple Intelligence compatible, Apple Pencil Pro/USB-C compatible
Price check: $469 @ Best Buy | $499 @ Apple
Specs: A15 chip, 64GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP front camera, 12MP back camera, Apple Pencil 2nd Gen/USB-C compatible
Our review: ★★★★, Editor's Choice
Price check: $389 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy
The Apple Pencil Pro is the ultimate tool for creators with tilt and pressure sensitivity, roll sensitivity, a touch-sensitive barrel, squeeze controls, hover awareness, and haptic feedback. Plus, it pairs and charges magnetically for ultimate convenience.
Works with: iPad mini 7, iPad Pro M4, iPad Air M2
Price check: $99 @ Walmart | $99 @ Best Buy | $129 @ Apple
The Apple Pencil USB-C gets all the basics right and comes at an affordable price. This no-frills Pencil features tilt sensitivity and magnetically attaches to your iPad. It charges with USB-C, but the port is cleverly hidden. This is also the most widely-compatible Apple Pencil you can buy.
Works with: iPad mini 7, iPad mini 7, iPad Pro (M4, M2, M1, A12Z, A12X), iPad Air (M2, M1, A12), iPad 10
Price check: $69 @ Walmart | $79 @ Apple
If you're buying an iPad mini 6 this Black Friday, consider pairing it with the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. It isn't compatible with the latest generation of iPads, but works great with the iPad mini 6 and features many of the same perks as the Apple Pencil Pro including pressure sensitivity, tilt sensitivity, and magnetic pairing and charging.
Works with: iPad mini 6, iPad Pro (M2, M1, A12Z, A12X), iPad Air (M1, A12)
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy | $129 @ Apple
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards