Top iPad mini Black Friday deals: Save up to $150 on a new iPad mini and accessories!

The iPad mini finally got a refresh last month, after a years-long wait. You don't have to wait to save on a new iPad mini, though. The new model is already on sale for Black Friday, along with the iPad mini 6 and the Apple Pencil!

Right now Amazon is offering a $40 discount on the new iPad mini 7 for Black Friday. The new version features a major processor upgrade, double the base storage, compatibility with Apple Intelligence, and compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro.

If you don't need the latest upgrades and just want a compact iPad for entertainment, check out the iPad mini 6 for $150 off at Amazon! We gave this model a glowing Editor's Choice award and it's still a great buy at this sale price.

If you want to use your iPad for notetaking or drawing, remember to pick up a new Apple Pencil, too! All three of the main models are on sale right now, including the new Apple Pencil Pro.

Apple iPad mini 7
Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $459 at Amazon

Specs: A17 Pro chip, 128GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP front camera, 12MP back camera, Apple Intelligence compatible, Apple Pencil Pro/USB-C compatible

Price check: $469 @ Best Buy | $499 @ Apple

Apple iPad mini 6
Apple iPad mini 6: was $499 now $349 at Amazon

Specs: A15 chip, 64GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP front camera, 12MP back camera, Apple Pencil 2nd Gen/USB-C compatible

Our review: ★★★★, Editor's Choice

Price check: $389 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy

Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The Apple Pencil Pro is the ultimate tool for creators with tilt and pressure sensitivity, roll sensitivity, a touch-sensitive barrel, squeeze controls, hover awareness, and haptic feedback. Plus, it pairs and charges magnetically for ultimate convenience.

Works with: iPad mini 7, iPad Pro M4, iPad Air M2

Price check: $99 @ Walmart | $99 @ Best Buy | $129 @ Apple

Apple Pencil USB-C
Apple Pencil USB-C: was $79 now $69 at Best Buy

The Apple Pencil USB-C gets all the basics right and comes at an affordable price. This no-frills Pencil features tilt sensitivity and magnetically attaches to your iPad. It charges with USB-C, but the port is cleverly hidden. This is also the most widely-compatible Apple Pencil you can buy.

Works with: iPad mini 7, iPad mini 7, iPad Pro (M4, M2, M1, A12Z, A12X), iPad Air (M2, M1, A12), iPad 10

Price check: $69 @ Walmart | $79 @ Apple

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 at Amazon

If you're buying an iPad mini 6 this Black Friday, consider pairing it with the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. It isn't compatible with the latest generation of iPads, but works great with the iPad mini 6 and features many of the same perks as the Apple Pencil Pro including pressure sensitivity, tilt sensitivity, and magnetic pairing and charging.

Works with: iPad mini 6, iPad Pro (M2, M1, A12Z, A12X), iPad Air (M1, A12)

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy | $129 @ Apple

