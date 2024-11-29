Top iPad mini Black Friday deals: Save up to $150 on a new iPad mini and accessories!

The iPad mini finally got a refresh last month, after a years-long wait. You don't have to wait to save on a new iPad mini, though. The new model is already on sale for Black Friday, along with the iPad mini 6 and the Apple Pencil!

Right now Amazon is offering a $40 discount on the new iPad mini 7 for Black Friday. The new version features a major processor upgrade, double the base storage, compatibility with Apple Intelligence, and compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro.

If you don't need the latest upgrades and just want a compact iPad for entertainment, check out the iPad mini 6 for $150 off at Amazon! We gave this model a glowing Editor's Choice award and it's still a great buy at this sale price.

If you want to use your iPad for notetaking or drawing, remember to pick up a new Apple Pencil, too! All three of the main models are on sale right now, including the new Apple Pencil Pro.

