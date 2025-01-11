Amazon is having a big winter sale this weekend, here are 19 deals to upgrade your tech

Amazon Winter Sale deals this weekend slash up to 40% off our favorite tech. If your arsenal of must-have gadgets are due for an upgrade, you'll want to see what Amazon’s discounts are giving.

From now through Sunday, January 12, Amazon's Winter Sale is slashing prices on select laptops, tablets, phones, PC accessories, and gaming gear.

If you have your heart set on picking up a MacBook for the year, but strapped for cash, here's a deal for you.

Our top pick for best laptop, the M3 MacBook Air M3 is down to $899 ($100 off) at Amazon. Or, pick up the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air for just $799 which is the best alternative worth your while. We don't recommend getting an M1 MacBook Air in 2025, no matter how cheap it is.

Looking for a price break one a new Copilot Windows PC? Amazon Consider the Surface Laptop 7 for $1,197 ($103 off). Microsoft's Snapdragon Plus-powered flagship laptop earned positive praise in our review for its thin design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life.

These are just two of my favorite laptop deals from Amazon's Winter Sale in true LaptopMag fashion. Keep scrolling to see my recommended discounts on mobile gear, PC accessories, and gaming below.

Amazon Winter Sale

Laptops

Editor's Choice Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $899 at Amazon Amazon Winter Sale is slashes $100 off the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air this weekend. The best overall laptop to buy period, in our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its powerful performance and impressive 15-hour battery life. The MacBook Air in this deal packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. It's all powered by macOS 15 Sequoia, Apple's latest operating system.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,299 now $1,197 at Amazon Refresh you gear for the new year with $103 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. For just under $800, the Surface Laptop 7 nets you a 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Tablets

Apple iPad Pro 13 M4 : was $1,299 now $1,195 at Amazon Save $104 on the iPad Pro M4 during Amazon's Winter Sale. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. The iPad Pro in this deal features a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Amazon Save $70 on the latest iPad 10 in ever color. This latest release from the series runs on Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, it equips you with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Google Pixel Tablet: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Amazon takes $100 off my beloved Google Pixel tablet for a limited time. The Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praises across our brands. I picked one up for myself last year and it's the best Android tablet I've ever owned. The Pixel Tablet in this deal packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, and 128GB of storage. It's powered by Google's latest Android 15 OS.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: was $369 now $295 at Amazon Save $75 on this Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with no lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Unlocked): was $899 now $739 at Amazon Save $160 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 during Amazon's Winter Sale. The iconic Galaxy S series upgrades include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 750 graphics, nifty AI features, and longer battery life. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Moto G Play (2024): was $149 now $109 at Amazon Lowest price! Save $40 on the already modestly priced unlocked Motorola Moto G Play. With a durable Sapphire Blue exterior and 4G support, it's the perfect starter device for kids or anyone looking for a cheap unlocked phone. Features: 6.9-inch (1600 x 720) 90Hz LCD, 8MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, up to 4G connectivity, headphone jack, USB-C connection, expandable storage, fingerprint reader and facial recognition.

Lowest price Moto G Power (2024): was $299 now $199 at Amazon Save $100 on an unlocked Motorola Moto G Power smartphone. It features a stunning 120Hz display, stereo speakers, and fast charging support. Its massive 5000mAh battery keeps you powered throughout the day. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, 8GB RAM, 125GB of microSD-expandable storage, headphone jack,16MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 5000mAh battery, Android 15

Headphones

Lowest price JBL Tune 770NC: was $129 now $79 at Amazon Considering upgrading to some over-ear wireless headphones that double as ear muffs during these cold winter months? If you want adaptive noise-cancelling, you can save $50 on JBL Tune 770NC wireless headphones. They have a rated battery life of up to 70 hours and are down to an all-time low price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/USB-C: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Amazon's Winter Sale takes $70 off the Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

PC Accessories

Logitech MK235 Keyboard and Mouse: was $24 now $19 at Amazon If you like most laptop keyboards with chiclet-style keys but want a little more travel between the keys and the board, this keyboard is perfect for you. It features a row of function keys at the top and a number pad on the side, and it comes with a small wireless mouse as well! The keyboard is compatible with Linux, ChromeOS, and Windows via a USB 2.4GHz dongle.

Logitech Logitech: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Save $20 on the Logitech C270 HD webcam. Enjoy smooth, sharp 720p video in rich color with the Logitech C270. Its built-in noise-reducing microphone lets you be heard loud and clear.

HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone: was $59 now $37 at Amazon Save $22 on the HyperX SoloCast and finally start that podcast you've been planning in your head for the year. It features a cardioid polar pattern, flexible, adjustable stand, and tap-to-mute sensor with LED status indicator. If you're looking for a cheaply priced mic for gaming, podcasting, or Twitch streaming, this is it.

Gaming

The Smurfs Dreams : was $49 now $33 at Amazon You can save $17 on The Smurfs Dreams for Nintendo Switch with Prime. Amazon offers the PS5 version for the same price. In this solo and 2 player co-op game, you'll go on a dreamlike journey tasked to awaken all the sleeping Smurfs before the evil Gargamel makes his way to the village.