Skip the iPad 11, snag Laptop Mag's beloved iPad 10 for its lowest price ever instead

If you're considering buying a portable tablet to keep you busy on a long flight or train ride, the iPad 10 makes a great traveling companion. Although recently dethroned by the iPad 11, the 2022 iPad 10 is still one of the best tablets for most people.

Budget-wise, it's the cheaper iPad Air or iPad Pro alternative for Apple users.

Amazon now offers the 256GB model iPad 10 for just $349. It usually retails for $499 so that's a hefty $150 discount. This marks a historic new price low for a 10th-generation iPad with this much storage.

As a deals expert, I track iPad deals all year round and this is one of the best I've seen outside of the holiday season.

Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks. In our iPad 10 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its powerful performance, solid display, and killer speakers.

We also liked its nifty Apple Pencil which you can bundle with your iPad 10 for $66 more ($13 off).

You may also convert the iPad 10 into a mini laptop by pairing it with the optional Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for $239 or Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case for $139 ($20 off).

Another standout Apple deal offers the latest iPad 11 with 128GB of storage for $326 ($23 off) at PC Richard. Although it bumps you up to an A16 chip, you're getting half the storage.

By comparison, Amazon's 256GB iPad 10 deal is $92 cheaper than PC Richard's current price for the 256GB iPad 11.

Now $150 off, the iPad 10 is a wise choice if you're shopping around for a versatile, travel-friendly device.

Today's best iPad 10 deal