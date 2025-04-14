Skip the iPad 11, snag Laptop Mag's beloved iPad 10 for its lowest price ever instead
Snag our beloved iPad 10 with 256GB of storage for an all-time low price.
If you're considering buying a portable tablet to keep you busy on a long flight or train ride, the iPad 10 makes a great traveling companion. Although recently dethroned by the iPad 11, the 2022 iPad 10 is still one of the best tablets for most people.
Budget-wise, it's the cheaper iPad Air or iPad Pro alternative for Apple users.
Amazon now offers the 256GB model iPad 10 for just $349. It usually retails for $499 so that's a hefty $150 discount. This marks a historic new price low for a 10th-generation iPad with this much storage.
Browse: Amazon's entire sale
As a deals expert, I track iPad deals all year round and this is one of the best I've seen outside of the holiday season.
Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks. In our iPad 10 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its powerful performance, solid display, and killer speakers.
We also liked its nifty Apple Pencil which you can bundle with your iPad 10 for $66 more ($13 off).
You may also convert the iPad 10 into a mini laptop by pairing it with the optional Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for $239 or Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case for $139 ($20 off).
Another standout Apple deal offers the latest iPad 11 with 128GB of storage for $326 ($23 off) at PC Richard. Although it bumps you up to an A16 chip, you're getting half the storage.
By comparison, Amazon's 256GB iPad 10 deal is $92 cheaper than PC Richard's current price for the 256GB iPad 11.
Now $150 off, the iPad 10 is a wise choice if you're shopping around for a versatile, travel-friendly device.
Today's best iPad 10 deal
Act fast to save $150 on the iPad 10 with 256GB of storage.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: At $349 the 256GB model iPad 10 is at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
Price check: Best Buy $429
Review Consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a cheaper iPad Air 6 or iPad Pro alternative. The iPad 10 supports Apple Keyboard and Apple Pencil support which makes it a great all-around tablet for light producitvity and entertainment.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for checking social apps, streaming content, and playing mobile games. Consider the Fire HD 10 which is great for entertainment, reading e-books, and video calling loved ones.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.