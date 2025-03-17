Best Buy's Tech Fest takes up to $500 off Copilot+ PCs, here are 7 deals you don't want to miss

Best Buy's Tech Fest features epic deals on today's best Windows Copilot+AI PCs. From now through March 23, save up to $500 on these top-rated Windows laptops — prices start from just $599.

One standout deal is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC for $999 ($200 off). Launched in June 2024, we reviewed Microsoft's latest flagship laptops and rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars. Svelte design, stellar performance, and long battery life are some of its highlights. Though it has a bright display, we wish the colors popped a little more. Despite this shortcoming, the Surface Laptop 7's 120Hz touchscreen makes for smooth navigation and media playback.

Another deal you should know about is the Editor's Choice Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC for $799 ($400 off). In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability.

If you're looking for a hulking AMD Ryzen AI 9 laptop with ample memory and storage, this next deal might end your search.

Currently, Best Buy offers the 2TB model HP OmniBook Ultra Copilot+ PC with 32GB of RAM for $1,299 ($500 off). Although we didn't get to test it, reviews from satisfied customers rated it 3.9 out of 5 stars. Owners like the OmniBook Ultra's speed, battery life, and display. Casual gamers will benefit from its AMD Radeon 800M GPU which makes for a decent gaming experience.

These are just a few of the best Copilot+ PC deals I found while browsing Best Buy's Tech Fest. See all seven of my favorite discounts below.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 w/ Keyboard: was $1,349 now $1,049 at Best Buy Save $300 on the Surface Pro 11 Tablet with Keyboard in this limited-time deal from Best Buy. In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. If you're in the market for a versatile device, pair the included Surface Pro keyboard (normally sold separately), and the Surface Pro 11 does double duty as a laptop. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 X Plus : was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy This Best Buy's Tech Fest laptop deal knocks $200 off the 512GB model Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Powering the Surface Laptop 7 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which has 45 trillion operations per second of NPU power. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz PixelSense touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAMQualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Editor's Choice Acer Swift 14 AI : was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy One of the top Best Buy Tech Fest deals knocks $400 off the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop. Features: 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-zenbook-s-16-16-3k-oled-touch-screen-laptop-copilot-pc-amd-ryzen-ai-9-365-24gb-memory-1tb-ssd-scandinavian-white/6584435.p? Asus Zenbook S 16: was $1,399 now $1,099 at Best Buy Save $300 on the Asus Zenbook S 16 Copilot+ PC with on-device AI that can help you perform tasks faster. In our Asus Zenbook S 16 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for powerful performance, solid graphics, and 11-hour and 35-minute battery life (tested). While our tester wished the laptop's SSD was faster, he praised its decent OLED display. Features: 16-inch (2,880 x 1,800) 500-nit 120Hz OLED display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 10-core CPU, 24GB of RAM, AMD Radeon 880M GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Editor's Choice Asus Zenbook S 14: was $1,399 now $999 at Best Buy At $400 off, the Asus Zenbook S 14 is a steal! In our Asus Zenbook S 14 review, we called it a nearly perfect laptop and gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. During real-world tests, it easily juggled multiple tasks, all the while delivering snappy performance. Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot Plus

HP OmniBook Ultra: was $1,799 now $1,299 at Best Buy Save a staggering $500 on the HP OmniBook Ultra with this jaw-dropping Best Buy Tech Fest deal. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. This deal ends March 23. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 400-nit touchscreen, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 12-core CPU, AMD Radeon 800M GPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+