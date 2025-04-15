Score! Get $300 in Samsung credit when you pre-order any of these Samsung Odyssey 4K gaming monitors

Let's face it. Gaming can be an expensive hobby. Especially when you're either building or upgrading your dream gaming setup.

If you're shopping around for a premium 4K gaming monitor, I bring good news. Act now to get $300 in Samsung credit when you pre-order any of Samsung's next-gen Odyssey gaming monitors.

As we previously reported, Samsung's $2,000 Odyssey 3D monitor lets you game in 3D without having to wear those goofy glasses.

Choose this display for an outer-worldly gaming experience and Samsung will bundle the bonus $300 in digital cash with a free JBL Quantum One gaming headset (valued at $300). That's a total of $600 in freebies to help cushion the hit to your bank account.

If the idea of gaming in 3D doesn't appeal to you, Samsung is also accepting pre-orders for the 27-inch Odyssey G8 G81SF 4K OLED Gaming Monitor. Although you don't get a free headset with this one, you still get $300 in Samsung credit.

Priced at $1,299, this QD-OLED monitor packs crystal-clear 4K resolution into the industry's highest pixel density of 166 ppi. That's simply tech talk for "you'll see every single detail as the game developer intended while gaming."

If you have room on your desk to fit a big-screen gaming display, for $999 you can get Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G91F DQHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor. With the $300 bonus Samsung credit, it's you'll have extra cash to spend on gaming essentials like SSD storage or even a second monitor.

Samsung Odyssey 4K gaming monitor pre-orders ship to arrive by April 28.

Pre-order Samsung 27" Odyssey 3D G90XF 4K 165Hz Gaming Monitor: $1,999 at Samsung Get a $200 Samsung Credit and a free JBL Quantum One gaming headset (valued at $300) when you pre-order the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey 3D G90XF 4K 165Hz Gaming Monitor. This revolutionary gaming display affords you a 3D experience without dedicated glasses. How is this possible? It converts 2D content into realistic 3D images with the use of light field display technology and eye tracking. Key specs: 27-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 350-nit IPS panel, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR10+ Gaming, Glasses-Free 3D Experience, AI 3D Video Conversion, Reality Hub, Spatial Audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium

Pre-order Samsung 27" Odyssey G8 G81SF 4K OLED Gaming Monitor : $1,299 at Samsung Get a $300 Samsung Credit when you pre-order the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G8 G81SF 4K 240Hz Gaming Monitor. Thoughtfully engineered for gamers, this QD-OLED monitor packs crystal-clear 4K resolution into the industry's highest pixel density of 166 PPI. That's tech talk for "you'll see every single detail as the developer intended while gaming." Key specs: 27-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 250-nit IPS QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, HDR10+ Gaming, Glasses-Free 3D Experience, AI 3D Video Conversion, Reality Hub, Spatial Audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium