Alienware launches a curved 34-inch beast of a gaming monitor

This afternoon Alienware launched a new 34-inch curved gaming monitor, 165Hz, Q-LED (3440 x 1440 pixels) that should get gamers excited. With a 0.1ms response time, gamers should experience some of the crispiest fast-moving gameplay yet. The 34-inch display uses Quantum Dot OLED technology to render vivid colors and deep blacks during gaming but is also made for content creators to edit photos and videos.

The monitor will cost $1,099.99 at launch and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification that allows for tear-free, low-latency, HDR gaming. You won't have to worry about tired eyes thanks to the TUV-certified ComfortView Plus technology that helps reduce blue-light emissions without sacrificing any of the brilliant QD-OLED colors.

Alienware 34 (AW3423DWF) Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

The Alienware 34-inch curved gaming monitor is rated at 1,000 nits of brightness and reproduces 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which places it within the cinema range. It's also True Black 400 certified and rated for infinite contrast, which means you can expect realistic visuals while gaming or watching content.

You can expect an immersive viewing experience thanks to its 1800R curvature that will pull you in. This Alienware gaming monitor comes with one HDMI 2.0 port, two DP ports, four super speed USB-Type A ports, one Audio line out port, and one headphone jack.

I can't wait until we get our hands on this 21:9 aspect ratio gaming beast and put it through its paces in our lab. I've got a good feeling it could make our best-curved monitors of 2022.