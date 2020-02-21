Best cheap gaming monitor deals in February 2020

Whether you're gaming on a cheap laptop or the best gaming laptop, the right monitor can level up your gaming experience. However, buying the perfect gaming monitor for your rig doesn't mean you have to spend a small fortune. There are tons of gaming monitor deals available right now to score.

Some of the best gaming monitors are on sale this week from IPS to QLED panels. We've tested and reviewed gaming monitors made by Razer, Dell, ViewSonic, Alienware, LG, and more. We've also put a 144Hz gaming monitor and a 360Hz gaming monitor under a microscope to see how they stack up against today's best PC games.

We know which gaming monitors will give you the best value for the money. So if you're looking for the best gaming monitor deals, you've come to the right place. We're scrubbing the web to bring you the best prices on everything from 1080P to 4K monitor deals.

Here's your definitive guide for the best gaming monitor deals you can get right now.

Best cheap gaming monitor deals right now

Razer Raptor 27

The best gaming monitor for the money

Display: 27-inch (2560 x 1440) | Max Refresh Rate: 144 Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Adaptive Sync: G-Sync, FreeSync | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Panel Type: IPS | Inputs: DisplayPort, HDMI

Vivid, bright 144Hz display

HDR400 support

Smart cable management and port access

Lacks VESA mount

Pricey

The Editor's Choice Razer Raptor 27 is a 27-inch (2560 x 1400) IPS display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. As we note in our Razer Raptor 27 Monitor review, its has a vivid, bright display, and a sleek design with thoughtfully integrated cable management and port access.

Although it's one of the pricier gaming monitors out there, the Razer Raptor 27 is worth the splurge. In our lab, we found that it covers 162.1% of the sRGB color gamut and emits 295 nits of brightness. Performance-wise, its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensures it can keep up with even the most demanding games.

The Raptor 27 is unarguably one of the best gaming monitors for the money.

Dell 24 S2417DG

The best 24-inch gaming monitor

Display: 24-inch (2560 x 1440) | Max Refresh Rate: 165 Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Adaptive Sync: G-Sync | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Panel Type: TN | Inputs: DisplayPort, HDMI

Vibrant QHD display

Extremely responsive

Handy game presets

Stiff navigation buttons

If you're looking for the best 24-inch gaming monitor, the Dell 24 S2417DG is among the best 24-inch range displays you can get. Its 1440p resolution panel employs G-Sync technology to eliminate distortions like tearing.

In their Dell 24 S2417DG review, sister site Tom's Guide marvels over its QHD display and responsiveness. They named it Editors' Choice for its overall performance and customization settings. For instance, several useful presets, like FPS, RTS and RPG mode change the color and brightness of the display to your liking.

ViewSonic Elite XG270

Great gaming monitor for eSports

Display: 27-inch (1920 x 1080) | Max Refresh Rate: 240 Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Adaptive Sync: G-Sync/FreeSync | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Panel Type: IPS | Inputs: DisplayPort, HDMI

Colorful panel

Supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync

Inconvenient design

If eSports are your forte, the ViewSonic Elite XG270 is one of the best IPS gaming monitors you can get. It features a 27-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1 millisecond response time.

In our ViewSonic Elite XG270 review, we liked its numerous display settings as well as its Freesync and G-Sync compatibility. During our lab testing, it achieved some pretty solid results. We found that it beat the 99% projected color rating, covering 132% of the sRGB color gamut and averaged 277 nits of brightness.

It's a solid pick for playing eSports games like Overwatch or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Alienware AW5520QF

Best OLED gaming monitor

Display: 55-inch (3840 x 2160) | Max Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Adaptive Sync: FreeSync | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Panel Type: OLED | Inputs: DisplayPort, HDMI (3), SPDIF Out, USB (4), Headphone Jack

Stunning 4K OLED panel

Elegant design

AMD FreeSync

Pricey

The 55-inch Alienware AW5520QF is the best OLED gaming monitor you can get. It's also the one of the most expensive. However, if you can afford to splurge, the $4,999 Alienware AW5520QF is the perfect monitor to fully immerse yourself in gaming. It packs packs a gorgeous 4K OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync.

In our Alienware AW5520QF review, we were floored by its eye-popping 4K OLED screen and elegant, practical design. It's also fitted with decent stereo speakers that can surround your with isolated sounds. This function is especially helpful for games like Fortnite, when you need to listen out for the footsteps of enemies creeping up behind you.

If you're looking to get lost in a cinematic gaming experience, the Alienware AW5520QF is the monitor you want.