Discover Samsung Spring sale delivers massive monitor savings — up to $1,100 on gaming monitors if you act fast!

Deals
By
published

Get big savings on big Samsung gaming monitors

Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen, Samsung Odyssey OLED G* and Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitors on sale
(Image credit: Samsung)

The Discover Samsung Spring sale is here, and with it comes tremendous discounts on gaming monitors if you shop via Samsung. We found three outstanding deals on large-screen Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors, including a 34-inch OLED model that comes with a free Samsung 4K monitor. If gaming monitors aren't your thing, you can shop the whole sale for discounts on every category from Samsung.

The deepest monitor discount comes on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation 4K Curved Monitor now $1,799 at Samsung. That's a massive $1,099 discount from the usual $2,899 price. We've seen this model drop a little lower in price during last May's Samsung sale, but this is 2025, and that's a terrific discount on a great mini-LED curved monitor. This display pivots from horizontal to vertical, has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and can display up to four inputs easily thanks to the built-in KVM switch for sharing your mouse and keyboard among devices. Buy now to get an extra $50 of Samsung credit to use on your next Samsung.com purchase.

Arguably an even better deal is this limited time offer on the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED Ultra-WQHD now $784 at Samsung. That's $814 off the usual price for this widescreen curved OLED monitor, plus right now it comes with a free 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity S7 (S70D) 4K monitor, itself a $399 value.

Our final pick is the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7, now $599 at Samsung. This model was $100 less on day one of Samsung's sale, but it's still a solid $500 discount from its usual $1,099 price. This 4K mini-LED curved gaming monitor has a 165Hz refresh time and a 1ms response time.

Act fast to grab these deals while they last at Samsung, especially if you're interested in the Odyssey G8 OLED + free ViewFinity S7 monitor deal. As the Odyssey Neo G7's sale pricing shows, Discover Samsung's deepest discounts don't last long.

Today's best Samsung gaming monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey Ark 2
Samsung Odyssey Ark 2: was $2,899 now $1,799 at Samsung

Get a whopping $1,099 off the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation 4K Curved Monitor. This display pivots from horizontal to vertical, and it has a built-in KVM switch for sharing your mouse and keyboard, and it includes the Ark Dial so you can control monitor functions like Multi-View, Flex Move Screen, Quick Settings, and Game Bar. Plus, during this sale you'll get an extra $50 of Samsung credit to use on your next Samsung.com purchase.

Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x, 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial

View Deal
Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED Ultra-WQHD
Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED Ultra-WQHD : was $1,599 now $784 at Samsung

The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED curved gaming monitor packs a brilliant 21:9 aspect ratio Ultra-WQHD QD-OLED display with 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and 1800R curvature. It has a Display HDR True Black 400 to further enhance blacks and color. And it has 175Hz refresh rate with a low 0.03ms response time for silky-smooth, lag-free gameplay and animations. This model is both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatible. Plus, for a limited time get a free 32-inch ViewFinity S7 (S70D) 4K monitor automatically added to your cart.

Features: 34-inch 4K (3,440 x 1,440) 200-250-nit QD-OLED panel, HDR10, HDR10+, 1800R curvature, 175Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

View Deal
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7: was $1,099 now $599 at Samsung

Save $500 on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 1000R curved gaming monitor. This monitor uses a quantum mini-LED panel, and it has HDR 10+ and AMD FreeSync. That translates into stunning visuals, and immersive, lag-free smooth gaming.

Features: 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 300-1000-nit mini-LED panel, 165Hz refresh, 1ms response time, 1000R curve, HDR10+, AMD FreeSync

View Deal
Melissa Perenson
Melissa Perenson
Contributing Writer

Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming monitors
Samsung display two newly unveiled QD monitor panels at CES 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Samsung's record-breaking QD-OLED gaming monitors are perfection, but you can't have one — yet
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3225QE) on a white desk and gray background.

Can you use a normal monitor for gaming? It depends on these 3 things
Dell weekend deals

Dell weekend sale: My favorite 16 deals on laptops, monitors, and accessories
See more latest
Most Popular
Dell weekend deals
Dell weekend sale: My favorite 16 deals on laptops, monitors, and accessories
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 gaming laptop against a blue gradient background
How to save $100 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 with RTX 5080 graphics
Orange Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch against a blue gradient background
Pick up the Galaxy Watch Ultra for as low as $249 with Samsung's generous trade-in offer
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 Edge, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro against blue gradient background with epic deals badge.
Samsung's latest Galaxy Book 5 Pro and several Galaxy Book 4 laptops are up to $650 off right now — see the 5 best deals
Silver Galaxy Tab S10 Plus against blue gradient background
Save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus during Samsung's weeklong spring sale
Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro 3, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring against blue gradient background
Samsung is having a big spring sale, here are 25 deals I'd grab before it ends
Titanium Jadegreen Galaxy Tab S25 Ultra against bronze gradient background
Galaxy S25 Ultra sees major $300 price drop for the first time —Samsung online exclusive
Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, WWE 2K25 Helldivers 2, and Monster Hunter Wilds game cover art against a blue gradient background
CDKeys is slashing up to 95% off PC games, here are 9 deals I'd add to my collection
Surface Pro, Surface Laptop 7, Surface Laptop Studio 2 against blue gradient background with killer sale badge
Microsoft Store deals slash up to $700 off Surface Pro, Surface Laptop 7, and Surface Laptop Studio 2 — here are 3 best discounts
iPhone 16 Pro, iPad 10, Apple Watch series 10 against blue gradient black ground
Forget the iPhone 16e! Get the iPhone 16 Pro, iPad, and Apple Watch, all for free from Verizon