Discover Samsung Spring sale delivers massive monitor savings — up to $1,100 on gaming monitors if you act fast!

The Discover Samsung Spring sale is here, and with it comes tremendous discounts on gaming monitors if you shop via Samsung. We found three outstanding deals on large-screen Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors, including a 34-inch OLED model that comes with a free Samsung 4K monitor. If gaming monitors aren't your thing, you can shop the whole sale for discounts on every category from Samsung.

The deepest monitor discount comes on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation 4K Curved Monitor now $1,799 at Samsung. That's a massive $1,099 discount from the usual $2,899 price. We've seen this model drop a little lower in price during last May's Samsung sale, but this is 2025, and that's a terrific discount on a great mini-LED curved monitor. This display pivots from horizontal to vertical, has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and can display up to four inputs easily thanks to the built-in KVM switch for sharing your mouse and keyboard among devices. Buy now to get an extra $50 of Samsung credit to use on your next Samsung.com purchase.

Arguably an even better deal is this limited time offer on the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED Ultra-WQHD now $784 at Samsung. That's $814 off the usual price for this widescreen curved OLED monitor, plus right now it comes with a free 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity S7 (S70D) 4K monitor, itself a $399 value.

Our final pick is the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7, now $599 at Samsung. This model was $100 less on day one of Samsung's sale, but it's still a solid $500 discount from its usual $1,099 price. This 4K mini-LED curved gaming monitor has a 165Hz refresh time and a 1ms response time.

Act fast to grab these deals while they last at Samsung, especially if you're interested in the Odyssey G8 OLED + free ViewFinity S7 monitor deal. As the Odyssey Neo G7's sale pricing shows, Discover Samsung's deepest discounts don't last long.

Today's best Samsung gaming monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey Ark 2: was $2,899 now $1,799 at Samsung Get a whopping $1,099 off the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation 4K Curved Monitor. This display pivots from horizontal to vertical, and it has a built-in KVM switch for sharing your mouse and keyboard, and it includes the Ark Dial so you can control monitor functions like Multi-View, Flex Move Screen, Quick Settings, and Game Bar. Plus, during this sale you'll get an extra $50 of Samsung credit to use on your next Samsung.com purchase. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x, 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial

Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED Ultra-WQHD : was $1,599 now $784 at Samsung The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED curved gaming monitor packs a brilliant 21:9 aspect ratio Ultra-WQHD QD-OLED display with 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and 1800R curvature. It has a Display HDR True Black 400 to further enhance blacks and color. And it has 175Hz refresh rate with a low 0.03ms response time for silky-smooth, lag-free gameplay and animations. This model is both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatible. Plus, for a limited time get a free 32-inch ViewFinity S7 (S70D) 4K monitor automatically added to your cart. Features: 34-inch 4K (3,440 x 1,440) 200-250-nit QD-OLED panel, HDR10, HDR10+, 1800R curvature, 175Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro