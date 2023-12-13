55 best last-minute gifts from Amazon’s most wished for list

Good news procrastinating holiday shoppers! You still have time to buy last-minute Christmas gifts and check off every item on your list. If you still don't know what to get family, friends like that gamer you know or coworkers, I've done the legwork for you. I combed through most wished for items on Amazon to share with you the most wanted tech gifts this holiday season.

My curated list is meant to give you gift idea inspiration and help you save you money. Amazon's holiday sale continues to slash prices on a range of electronics — from laptops to mobile accessories to 4K TVs.

So whether you're looking for last minute gifts or just getting started, don't panic just yet. Christmas Day is less than 2 weeks away so you still have time to shop online and have your haul arrive in time. Amazon is working around the clock to get orders shipped and at your front door before Christmas morning.

I recommend you shop sooner than later to avoid unforeseen delays and the rush of last minute shopping. Browse Amazon's most wished for electronics followed by categories below.

Amazon most wished for gifts

Laptops

13" Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $250 on the #1 most wished for laptop on Amazon, the Apple M1 MacBook Air. Although it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

It comes as no surprise that the MacBook Air M2 is on the wish lists of many. It's more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,099

Acer Aspire 3 Slim w/ Sleeve: $449 $349 @Amazon

Save $100 on the Acer Aspire 3 with laptop sleeve, the #2 most wished for laptop on Amazon. One of the best laptops to buy on a budget, it's a great value for the price. If you're looking for an everyday personal computer, the Acer Aspire is ideal for creating documents, managing emails, web browsing, and streaming videos. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 4-core CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4060: $1,299 $999 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Acer Nitro 5 TX 4060 gaming laptop. This is an ideal laptop is built for gamers, pairing a sizable 15.6-inch 144Hz display and RGB keyboard aesthetic with impressive 12th Gen Intel Core i7 performance and a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,699 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Asus ROG Strix G16, one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can get. As detailed in our Asus ROG Strix G16 review, there are many things we like about this laptop. During real world tests, we praised its springy keyboard, decent audio and powerful performance.



Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13800HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GG of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4030: $1,399 $1,165 @ Amazon

Save $234 on the Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4060 gaming laptop. Great for entry-level gamers, it packs the latest Nvidia RTX 40 series GPU for superb graphics and DLSS 3 boosted performance. We didn't test it ourselves but its average rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars is telling. Happy customer like its graphics performance which lets you play AAA titles at high refresh rates. Features: 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

Apple iPad 10 (256GB): $599 $549 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Apple iPad 10, the #1 most wished for tablet on Amazon. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: $149 $84 @ Amazon

Save $65 on Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet, the #2 most wished for tablet on Amazon. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 8 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $499

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Holding the #7 spot on Amazon's most wished for tablet list is the Amazon Fire HD 8 — now $40 off. Amazon's answer to the iPad mini, the Fire HD 8 is designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen. It features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 $89 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Amazon Fire HD 10, which is among Amazon's top 10 most wished for tablets. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $149 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is $80 off and one of the most wished for tablets on Amazon. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Order now to get it before Christmas. Price check: Best Buy $149

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $139 $124 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the Kindle Paperwhite, one of the best e-reader tablets to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30).

Wearables

Fitbit Inspire 3: $129 $79 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Fitbit Inspire 3 — the #1 most wished for activity tracker on Amazon. Record your workouts and heartrate and then easily access the data from the convenient Fitbit app. Plus, a battery life of up to 10 days leaves less time worrying about charging your device and more time just living life. This is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a more affordable fitness tracker.

Apple Watch Series 9 $399 349 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches to buy and is the most wished for smartwatch on Amazon. It's the most advanced GPS smartwatch from Apple yet. Key features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture,IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters.

GABB Watch 3 Kids Smartwatch: $150 $75 @ Amazon

Amazon takes 50% off the GABB Watch 3 Kids Smartwatch. It's the second most wished for smartwatch on Amazon and features a GPS tracking, unlimited talk and text, a parent managed contact list and SOS button. It's suitable for kids ages 6+.

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Apple Watch SE 2 at Amazon. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. The Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS + LTE) is on sale for $249 ($50 off).

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $699 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 via Amazon's on-page coupon. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Price check: Best Buy $699 w/ membership

Fitbit Charge 6: $149 $129 @ Amazon

The second most wished for activity tracker on Amazon, the Fitbit Charge 6 is now $20 off. This Editor's Choice earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from us for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.

Fitbit Luxe: $99 @ Amazon

Coming in at #3 among the most wished for activity & fitness trackers is the Fitbit Luxe. It features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking and daily in-app stress management. Plus, it includes 6 free months of Fitbit Premium (valued at $59.94) for new and returning members.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, the most wished for headphones on Amazon right now. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $179 @ Amazon

Save $170 on the newest set of Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Best Buy $179

Beats Solo 3 Wireless (Silver): $200 $130 @ Amazon

Save $70 on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones in silver colorway, the second most wished for headphones on Amazon. Enjoy booming sound for up to 40 hours of battery life. Short on time? Five minutes of charging will squeeze three hours of life out of this monster. Step into the new season with these stylish, travel-friendly headphones.

Apple EarPods USB-C: $20 $19 @ Amazon

If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the new Apple EarPods with USB-C for just under $20. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $20

Soundcore Space One: $99 @ Amazon

The Soundcore Space One improve upon the Soundcore Space Q45 headphones with a host of advancements. It's no wonder they're among the most wished for headphones on Amazon. The Space One release features expanded battery life to 40 hours, tweaked 40mm drivers, and a change in codec support that brings LDAC to the party. On top of that, the ANC in here has been tweaked to bring 2x stronger human voice reduction, and Bluetooth 5.3 guarantees a far stronger, more stable connection.

Bose QuietComfort wireless: $349 $249 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the new Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones. The successor to the QuietComfort 45, the QuietComfort Wireless offers high-fidelity audio perfeormance and top of the line noise cancellation. On top of this, you also get a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: $148 $89 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are among the most wished for and best-selling ear cans on Amazon. They're comfortable to wear, deliver high quality sound, and feature a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. With up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at once, Sony WH-CH720N headphones have an edge over competing pricier headphones.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones: $49 $24 @Amazon

Now 50% off, JBL Tune 510BT is one of the most wished for headphones on Amazon. They're perfect for daily commuters and jet-setters who want to listen to music, podcasts, and audio books on the go. They deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge and make it easy to call on Siri or Google Assistant to make calls, ask for directions, get the latest news or even hear a joke using just your voice.

Monitors

27" LG StanbyME Rollable Smart Touch Screen: $999 @ Amazon

The #1 most wished for monitor on Amazon is the unique LG StanbyME Portable Monitor. This TV/tablet hybrid's rotating 1080p touch screen easily converts from portrait to landscape. Mirror content from your phone, tablet, or laptop via NFC or use Airplay2 to stream, share, or mirror your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Price check: LG $999

49" Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: $1,599 $1,459 @ Amazon

Save $140 on the most wished for Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC series gaming monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. FreeSync Pro eliminates tearing and other aberrations while gaming. It's outfitted with plenty of ports including HDMI 2.1, Display Port, and USB hub for connecting your laptop, console, and gaming accessories.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9: $1,499 $1399 $849 @ Amazon

Now $650 off, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is at its lowest price yet and $50 cheaper than its Black Friday price. This most wished for monitor on Amazon provides a gaming and streaming experience like no other. It packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. Price check: Samsung $899

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark 2 QLED: $2,699 $1,999 @ Amazon

Save $1,000 on the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2 55-inch curved gaming monitor. This is the hugest discount we've seen on this monitor yet. Game in style with this G-Sync compatible 4K (3840 x 2160) QLED display with HDR10+, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. This monitor's immersive 1000R curvature, tilt and pivot functions, and quad speakers with 2 central subwoofers really round out this deal. Price Check: Best Buy $1,799 | Samsung $1,799

32" LG UltraGear 165Hz Gaming Monitor: $350 $237 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay. Price check: Walmart $279

24" Acer Nitro KG241Y Gaming Monitor: $174 $109 @ Amazon

Now $65 off, the Acer Nitro KG241Y gaming monitor is just $1 shy of its all-time low price. For just under $110, you're getting a 23.8-inch Full HD display with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium which makes this a speedy home office and gaming option that's extremely budget friendly.

Mobile accessories

Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this 4-Pack of Apple AirTag trackers, the #1 most wished for item on Amazon in the category of electronics. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.