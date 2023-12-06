15 best gifts for gamers: PC, Switch, PS5 and Xbox
See our hand-selected best gifts for gamers
1. Overall best gifts for gamers
2. PC
3. Switch
4. PS5
5. Xbox Gamer gifts
If you're prepping your holiday shopping list and considering gamer gift ideas, we're here to help. Our team of experts have tested and reviewed gaming gear across PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox, and VR.
With so many gaming platforms and different types of gamers to shop for, choosing the right gift can get overwhelming. However, finding the perfect gift doesn't have to be a daunting task. To help save you time and give you inspiration, I've rounded up my recommended picks for the best gifts for gamers below.
Hilda uses her passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best recommendations on all things tech.
Overall best gifts for gamers
Overall best gamer gifts
Treat your gamer to the gift of luxurious comfort of a gaming chair. We recommend the Secretlab Titan for its sturdy, comfortable design and soft head pillow.
Overall best gamer gifts
The Meta Quest 3 VR headset is a great holiday gift if you want to give someone special a new gaming experience. The most affordable, high quality VR headset money can buy, the Quest 3 aims to elevate mixed reality to a whole new level.
Overall best gamer gifts
The Backbone One is an alternative to the elusive PlayStation Portal. Transforming your phone into a gaming handheld with access to PlayStation Remote Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and others.
Best gifts for gamers — PC
PC gamer gift
Your beloved gamer will benefit from the enhanced gaming experience the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset provides. They're super-comfortable, output excellent gaming audio with spatial sound.
PC gamer gift
That gamer in your life will love defeating enemies with this lightning-fast gaming mouse. Even when they're not gaming, they will benefit from the precise, smooth performance of the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro.
PC gamer gift
Any PC gamer or Steam Deck owner will be happy to receive a Steam gift card. They can spend this digital cash on games in the Steam store courtesy of you. The gift card route is the way to go if you're unsure about what games the recipient likes.
Best gifts for gamers — Nintendo Switch
Switch Gamer gift
For Switch gamers who like to take their games to go, the Orzly Carry Case provides complete protection. Elastic straps keep the console secure while traveling and organization slots hold up to 8 game cartridges, extra Joy-Cons, charging cable and a card case.
Switch Gamer gift
The Pro Controller will make a great addition to your Switch gamer's arsenal of accessories. It provides better comfort and control than the Joy-Cons and Joy-Can grip included with the console. Cheaper alternative: PowerA Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Switch Gamer gift
That Nintendo Switch fan you know will appreciate a Nintendo eShop gift card. Gift up to $99 in Nintendo Store cash and have the code sent directly to the recipient's email address via checkout.
Best gifts for gamers — PS5
PlayStation gamer gift
Any PlayStation gamer will welcome the Inzone H9's precise, 360 in-game spatial sound and long battery life. It features noise-cancellation, a flip-up boom mic with soft headband and ear pads for wearing comfort.
PlayStation Gamer gift
Your PlayStation gamer will love having extra game storage for games. Samsung's 990 Pro SSD with heatsink delivers unmatched speeds for PS5 gaming. Give your favorite gamer the gift of storage expansion with capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB.
PlayStation Gamer gift
One of the best gift for gamers is a PlayStation Store digital gift card. Choose from PlayStation digital gift cards up to $100. This lets your beloved gamer shop the store's catalog of games, add-ons and subscriptions. Get instant delivery with this last minute gift idea.
Best gifts for gamers — Xbox
Best Xbox gamer gift
The Xbox wireless controller is one of the best gifts for gamers since it's always good to have a spare. This regal looking Astral Purple colorway design will complement any gaming setup or collection.
Xbox gamer gift
The Razer Quick Charging Stand will keep your loved one's Xbox controller game-ready. Featuring built-in overcharge protection, it safely fully charges an Xbox controller in under 3 hours.
Xbox Gamer gift
If you're looking for a gift for an Xbox owner, you can't go wrong with an Xbox One digital gift card. Score that gamer you know up to $100 in Xbox digital cash to shop for games and entertainment for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.