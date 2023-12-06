15 best gifts for gamers: PC, Switch, PS5 and Xbox

If you're prepping your holiday shopping list and considering gamer gift ideas, we're here to help. Our team of experts have tested and reviewed gaming gear across PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox, and VR.

With so many gaming platforms and different types of gamers to shop for, choosing the right gift can get overwhelming. However, finding the perfect gift doesn't have to be a daunting task. To help save you time and give you inspiration, I've rounded up my recommended picks for the best gifts for gamers below.

Overall best gifts for gamers

Overall best gamer gifts 1. Secretlab Titan Gaming Chair (Best gamer gift) Visit Site Treat your gamer to the gift of luxurious comfort of a gaming chair. We recommend the Secretlab Titan for its sturdy, comfortable design and soft head pillow. Overall best gamer gifts 2. Meta Quest 3 VR (Best gamer gift) Visit Site The Meta Quest 3 VR headset is a great holiday gift if you want to give someone special a new gaming experience. The most affordable, high quality VR headset money can buy, the Quest 3 aims to elevate mixed reality to a whole new level. Overall best gamer gifts 3. Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller (Best gamer gift) Visit Site The Backbone One is an alternative to the elusive PlayStation Portal. Transforming your phone into a gaming handheld with access to PlayStation Remote Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and others.

Best gifts for gamers — PC

PC gamer gift 1. HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset (PC gamer gift) Visit Site Your beloved gamer will benefit from the enhanced gaming experience the HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset provides. They're super-comfortable, output excellent gaming audio with spatial sound. PC gamer gift 2. Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Gaming Mouse (PC gamer gift) Visit Site That gamer in your life will love defeating enemies with this lightning-fast gaming mouse. Even when they're not gaming, they will benefit from the precise, smooth performance of the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. PC gamer gift 3. Steam Gift Card (PC gamer gift) Visit Site Any PC gamer or Steam Deck owner will be happy to receive a Steam gift card. They can spend this digital cash on games in the Steam store courtesy of you. The gift card route is the way to go if you're unsure about what games the recipient likes.

Best gifts for gamers — Nintendo Switch

Switch Gamer gift 2. Orzly Carry Case (Switch gamer gift) Visit Site For Switch gamers who like to take their games to go, the Orzly Carry Case provides complete protection. Elastic straps keep the console secure while traveling and organization slots hold up to 8 game cartridges, extra Joy-Cons, charging cable and a card case. Switch Gamer gift 2. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (Switch gamer gift) The Pro Controller will make a great addition to your Switch gamer's arsenal of accessories. It provides better comfort and control than the Joy-Cons and Joy-Can grip included with the console. Cheaper alternative: PowerA Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Switch Gamer gift 3. Nintendo Gift Card (Switch gamer gift) Visit Site That Nintendo Switch fan you know will appreciate a Nintendo eShop gift card. Gift up to $99 in Nintendo Store cash and have the code sent directly to the recipient's email address via checkout.

Best gifts for gamers — PS5

PlayStation gamer gift 1. Sony Inzone H9 Wireless Gaming Headset (PlayStation gamer gift) Visit Site Any PlayStation gamer will welcome the Inzone H9's precise, 360 in-game spatial sound and long battery life. It features noise-cancellation, a flip-up boom mic with soft headband and ear pads for wearing comfort. PlayStation Gamer gift 2. Samsung 990 Pro SSD (PlayStation gamer gift) Visit Site Your PlayStation gamer will love having extra game storage for games. Samsung's 990 Pro SSD with heatsink delivers unmatched speeds for PS5 gaming. Give your favorite gamer the gift of storage expansion with capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB. PlayStation Gamer gift 3. PlayStation Gift Card (PlayStation gamer gift) Visit Site One of the best gift for gamers is a PlayStation Store digital gift card. Choose from PlayStation digital gift cards up to $100. This lets your beloved gamer shop the store's catalog of games, add-ons and subscriptions. Get instant delivery with this last minute gift idea.

Best gifts for gamers — Xbox