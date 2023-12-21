7 best holiday gift card ideas for last-minute shoppers

Christmas Day is just days away and it's crunch time for last-minute shoppers. While there are plenty of gifts you can still get by Christmas Day, maybe you don't want to chance it. Or chances are you're not sure what to buy someone, looking for a stocking stuffer or forget to pick up a present. If you're stuck in any one of these dilemmas — a gift card is your best bet.

Some would say gift cards are impersonal, but let's be real — who doesn't want the gift of free spending cash for Christmas? Look at this way, your recipient can buy exactly what they want and not get stuck with an unwanted gift. It's a win-win situation for both parties.

Amazon and big box retailers like Best Buy offer gift cards in a range of physical and digital holiday gift cards. Simply choose the denomination you wish to give and you can have the gift card mailed to you or emailed directly to your recipient.

Browse more holiday gift card options below.

Holiday gift card ideas

Best Buy Physical Gift Cards: from $15 @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers physical gift cards from $15 to $500. Choose from several designs including holiday, tech icons, music and more. Best Buy gift cards ship to arrive by Christmas or you can order online and pick it up at a Best Buy location near you.

Best Buy Digital eGift Card: from $25 @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers personalized digital holiday gift cards from $25 to $500. Simply enter the name of the recipient, your name, an e-gift design (or upload your own photo), then chose the denomination you want. Add a personal message, enter the recipient's email address, set a delivery date and add to cart.

PlayStation Store Gift Card: $75 @ Best Buy

One of the best gift for gamers is a PlayStation Store digital gift card. Choose from PlayStation digital gift cards up to $100. This lets your beloved gamer shop the store's catalog of games, add-ons and subscriptions. Get instant delivery with this last minute gift idea.

Xbox Gift Card: $50 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a gift for an Xbox owner, you can't go wrong with an Xbox One digital gift card. Score that gamer you know up to $100 in Xbox digital cash to shop for games and entertainment for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.

Valve Steam Gift Card: from $20 @ Best Buy

Treat your PC gamer or Steam Deck to a Steam gift card for the holidays. They can spend this digital cash on games in the Steam store courtesy of you. Valve's massive library is stocked full of PC games like 2023's game of the year, Baldur's Gate 3, top new releases like Dungeons 4 to retro arcade games like Galaga.