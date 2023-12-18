Twas the week before Christmas and all through the nation, many shoppers have come to a deep realization. Christmas Eve is nigh and time is of the essence, haste must be made to snag last minute presents. Luckily, you can still find the perfect gift for that special someone in the nick of time.

Although Christmas Day is next Monday, retailers and shipping services are working hard around the clock to get orders to you on time. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of expedited shipping options. My Best Buy Plus and Walmart Plus membership get similar perks as well as in-store pickup. You may choose to have orders shipped to your home or directly to the recipient by Christmas Day.

Whether you're ticking final gifts off your holiday shopping list, searching for gift ideas or a specific gadget, we're here to help. Here are 21 last-minute tech gifts that will arrive by Christmas Day.

Written by Written by Hilda Scott Deals Editor Hilda uses her passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best recommendations on all things tech.

Best tech gifts under $500

Best tech gifts under $200

1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) View at Amazon View at Amazon View at TradeInn USD Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, the most wished for tech gifts Amazon right now. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. 2. Apple Watch SE 2 Visit Site Now $50 off for the holidays, the Apple Watch SE 2 is one of the best tech gifts for Apple users. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. 3. Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Visit Site Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) for $199.99, and receive a full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons—a $60 value—for free. Compact and lightweight handheld design with an Animal Crossing theme, 32GB of local storage, microSD card slot to add extra storage

Best tech gifts under $150

1. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite View at Amazon Save $15 on the Kindle Paperwhite, one of the best e-reader tablets to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30). 2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Walmart At $90 off, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best tech gifts under $150. Especially if you're looking for a cheaper iPad alternative. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Order now to get it before Christmas. 3. Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds Visit Site Sony's LinkBuds S are the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear.

Best tech gifts under $100

Best tech gifts under $50

1. Anker Magnetic Portable Charger Visit Site The 5,000mAh Anker Magnetic Portable Charger for iPhone is one of the most wished for mobile gadgets on Amazon. This powerful magnetic charger aligns precisely with your iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 and snaps into the back of your phone. At 0.5 inches slim, it's so slim that you can still use your phone with one hand to take calls or selfies for the Gram. 2. Logitech G502 View at Walmart View at Newegg Check Amazon The performance of the Logitech G502 Hero is undeniably incredible. This wired gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons for custom gaming and adjustable weights which allow the user to control how movement feels. 3. Tile Pro 2-Pack Visit Site Tile Pro is more than just a key finder — it helps recover just anything, from luggage to backpacks. These nifty trackers attach to items. If you lose something within its 400 foot range, the Tile Sport's audible alarm will go off.

Best tech gifts under $30

2. Logitech MK470 Slim Combo Visit Site Logitech MK470 Slim Combo is two gifts in one. This bundle includes a Logitech keyboard and Logitech M350 Pebble wireless mouse. The kit's simple plug-and-play USB receiver is easy to set up and covers a range of 10 feet. It works with Windows and Chrome OS devices. 2. All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Visit Site The All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid streaming media device. It supports up to 4K resolution and makes it easy to find and access streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant. 3. Apple MagSafe Charger View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart Apple's MagSafe Charger is an iPhone accessory that makes wireless charging a snap. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

Best tech gifts under $25