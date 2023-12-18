21 last-minute tech gifts that will arrive by Christmas Day
Shop 21 best tech gifts for every budget
Twas the week before Christmas and all through the nation, many shoppers have come to a deep realization. Christmas Eve is nigh and time is of the essence, haste must be made to snag last minute presents. Luckily, you can still find the perfect gift for that special someone in the nick of time.
Although Christmas Day is next Monday, retailers and shipping services are working hard around the clock to get orders to you on time. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of expedited shipping options. My Best Buy Plus and Walmart Plus membership get similar perks as well as in-store pickup. You may choose to have orders shipped to your home or directly to the recipient by Christmas Day.
Whether you're ticking final gifts off your holiday shopping list, searching for gift ideas or a specific gadget, we're here to help. Here are 21 last-minute tech gifts that will arrive by Christmas Day.
Hilda uses her passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best recommendations on all things tech.
Best tech gifts under $500
Walmart takes $100 off the MSI Modern 14, an ultralightweight machine for on-the-go productivity. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, it provides plenty of oomph for day-to-day multasking, multimedia editing as well as streaming and gaming.
One of the best tech gifts to consider this holiday season is the Meta Quest 3. As a bonus, it includes the new RPG, Asgard's Wrath 2 for free. Featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 CPU, dual RGB color camera, and 4K+ (2064 x 2208) pixels per eye display, it's the most advanced Quest VR headset yet!
Best tech gifts under $200
Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, the most wished for tech gifts Amazon right now. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Now $50 off for the holidays, the Apple Watch SE 2 is one of the best tech gifts for Apple users. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.
Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) for $199.99, and receive a full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons—a $60 value—for free. Compact and lightweight handheld design with an Animal Crossing theme, 32GB of local storage, microSD card slot to add extra storage
Best tech gifts under $150
Save $15 on the Kindle Paperwhite, one of the best e-reader tablets to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30).
At $90 off, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best tech gifts under $150. Especially if you're looking for a cheaper iPad alternative. It features a 10.5 inch (1920 x 1200) TFT display, 2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Order now to get it before Christmas.
Sony's LinkBuds S are the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear.
Best tech gifts under $100
The #1 most wished for activity tracker on Amazon, the Fitbit Inspire 3 records your workouts and heartrate and provides easy access to data via the Fitbit app. It lasts up to days on a full charge so you spend less time worrying about powering your device and more time living your best life.
Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. Design-wise, they're attractive and stylish — as Beats' audio wearables are renowned for.
Best tech gifts under $50
The 5,000mAh Anker Magnetic Portable Charger for iPhone is one of the most wished for mobile gadgets on Amazon. This powerful magnetic charger aligns precisely with your iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 and snaps into the back of your phone. At 0.5 inches slim, it's so slim that you can still use your phone with one hand to take calls or selfies for the Gram.
The performance of the Logitech G502 Hero is undeniably incredible. This wired gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons for custom gaming and adjustable weights which allow the user to control how movement feels.
Best tech gifts under $30
Logitech MK470 Slim Combo is two gifts in one. This bundle includes a Logitech keyboard and Logitech M350 Pebble wireless mouse. The kit's simple plug-and-play USB receiver is easy to set up and covers a range of 10 feet. It works with Windows and Chrome OS devices.
The All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid streaming media device. It supports up to 4K resolution and makes it easy to find and access streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.
Best tech gifts under $25
Now 50% off, JBL Tune 510BT headphones make a great gift for bass-lovers who want to listen to music, podcasts, and audio books on the go. They deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge and support Siri and Google Assistant.
Get two Belkin Quick Charge Wireless Charging Pads, one to gift and one for yourself. Minimalist by design, each pad delivers up to 10W of power to quickly charge Qi-enabled Apple and Android devices.
If you're looking for a great stocking stuffer, you can't go wrong with the PopSockets Phone Grip. It helps users maintain a secure grip while using the phone to prevent accidental drops. This nifty phone accessory also has an expanding kickstand which makes it easy to prop the phone up on a flat surface.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Rael Hornby