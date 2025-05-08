Dell is having a huge gifts for grads sale, here are 15 deals to save you up to $745

Graduation season is nearly upon us, and it's never too early to start considering graduation gift ideas. If you're stumped about what to get the scholar you know, the gift of tech is a good route to take.

To help make both your decision and the strain on your wallet easier, Dell is having a big sale on gifts for grads. The PC maker's sitewide savings event offers solid discounts on its top-rated laptops, gaming notebooks, monitors, and PC accessories.

Browse: Dell's entire sale

If you want to surprise your grad with a new laptop, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus for $799 ($300 off) is a wise investment. As we detail in our Dell Inspiron Plus review, this laptop is quick and responsive, a pleasure to type on, and has powerful speakers. Its battery life was also impressive, it lasted 15 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

For the grad in your life who's also a gamer or creator, Dell is slashing up to $745 off its Alienware x16 R2 RTX 40-series laptops. Prices start at $2,299 for the configuration with an Intel Ultra 9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and RTX 4070 graphics.

Expert tested, in our Alienware X16 R2 reviewe we gave it an overall 4 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. Our reviewer said, " The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life."

Dell's gifts for grads sale also includes huge discounts on select productivity and gaming monitors.

One top deal knocks the excellent Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor to $899 ($300 off). One of the best displays we've reviewed yet, the Alienware AW3222QF earned our coveted Editor's Choice award due to its vivid quantum dot OLED display, fast refresh rate, and ultra-fast response time.

I could go on and on about the fantastic graduation gift ideas and deals happening at Dell this week. See for yourself and browse my 15 recommended deals from the sale below.

Laptops AW2725QF

Dell Inspiron 15: was $679 now $579 at Dell Dell's knocks $100 off the top-selling Dell Inspiron 15. It's one of the best laptops for college students and remote workers. We didn't get to test it however, it has a solid average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars on Dell's site. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1334U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 14: was $1,061 now $1,661 at Dell Now $400 off, the Dell XPS 14 makes a great graduation gift for any scholar. It's outfitted with Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, so it's ideal for photo and video editing, productivity, and light gaming. We reviewed the Dell XPS 14 and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for stylish design, powerful performance, graphics, and solid battery life. Boasting powerful hardware and a sleek, minimalist aesthetic with a seamless glass touchpad, it's one of the best-looking laptops around. Features: 14.5-inch HD (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 16 RTX 4060: was $2,979 now $2,349 at Dell Save $600 on the big-screen Dell XPS 16 with RTX 4060 graphics (model 9640). Sleek, minimalist, and stylish, Dell's XPS 16 can be categorized as Ultrabook. It features a seamless glass touchpad with haptics, backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader for secure log-ins. Features: 16.3-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) 400-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Gaming laptops

Editor's Choice Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4070: was $2,945 now $2,199 at Dell One of the top Dell gaming laptop deals takes a staggering $745 off the Editor's Choice Alienware x16 with RTX 4070 graphics. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, we said, " The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life." Features: 16-inch FHD+ ( 1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, English US AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) Alienware X Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080: was $3,099 now $2,599 at Dell Dell is slashing $500 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 graphics. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its impressively thin design, great thermals, and powerhouse performance. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, per-key AlienFX RGB backlit X Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080 (2TB): was $3,299 now $2,799 at Dell Get twice the storage and save $500 on the RTX 4080 Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with 2TB SSD. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, our expert said, "The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life." Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, per-key AlienFX RGB backlit X Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Monitors

Dell UltraSharp 32 Monitor: was $1,029 now $969 at Dell Save $60 on the Dell UltraSharp 32 Monitor, which tested and rated 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. It's a solid value if you prioritize a crisp, vivid 4K display with multiple charging points, and up to 140W of power delivery. Features: 31.5-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Black panel, 1120Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, 450 nits of brightness (600 nit peak), built-in ambient light sensor

Alienware 27 Dual-Resolution 4K Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $549 at Dell Save $50 on Dell's first dual resolution 4K gaming monitor (AW2725QF) for a limited time. We reviewed it and liked its dual resolution feature, high brightness, and colorful LED panel. Though our expert found switching resolutions a bit fussy, it's a great monitor for gamers who want that flexibility. Features: 27-inch display, 4K UHD (3820 x 2160) resolution, 180Hz refresh rate in 4K mode, 360Hz refresh in FHD mode, 0.5ms (gray-to-gray), Nvidia G-Sync compatible

Dell 25 Gaming Monitor G2524H: was $249 now $169 at Dell Dell's gifts for grads sale takes $80 off the Dell 25 Gaming Monitor G2524H. If you're looking for a 25-inch 280Hz monitor for your gaming battle station or workspace, you can't go wrong with this one. Features: 25-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) panel, 280Hz, 1ms (0.5ms gray-to-gray min), AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible

PC accessories

Alienware 18 Backpack : was $149 now $129 at Dell Alienware 18 Backpack makes for a great graduation gift, and it's $20 off for a limited time. This bag is made to keep devices and accessories organized and protected. It's the ultimate travel backpack.

Insta360 Ace Pro Digital Camcorder: was $349 now $289 at Dell Support your grad's content creation ventures and save $60 on the Insta360 Ace Pro Digital Camcorder. It's powered by a 5nm AI chip and has a large 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor for excellent light capturing and superior imaging. Features: 2.4-inch Touchscreen - 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and supports 8K, 4K, and 2.7K vuvoce recording.