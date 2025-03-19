I'm over my Apple Watch, but Pebble's revival has me rethinking wearables

Pebble is back in every way but name.

Nearly 10 years after it closed up shop, Pebble is back with a pair of quirky new smartwatches that might convince me to retire my Apple Watch.

On Tuesday, Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky launched the spiritual successors to his original Pebble smartwatches, the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2.

While they may be under the new banner of Core Devices, both smartwatches take clear inspiration from the original Pebble watches and even run PebbleOS, which Google open-sourced in January.

From the minimal, industrial design aesthetic to the always-on e-paper display that made the original Pebbles iconic, the new Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 are a love letter to Migicovsky's original brand, and the passionate fan base that has continued to wear Pebble watches long after the company went out of business in 2016.

As Migicovsky said in a blog post about Pebble's return, "If you had a Pebble and loved it… this is the smartwatch for you."

Even if you weren't an original Pebble fan, the new Core Devices watches offer something no other brand does, and it might just convince me to ditch my Apple Watch.

The Core Time 2 features a color e-ink display and up to a month of battery life (Image credit: Core Devices)

Simple, open-source, and fun: What Core watches do different than Apple

While I missed out on the original Pebbles, I've always admired that the brand marched to the beat of its own drum, leaning into a fun, quirky UI design and allowing users to create their own custom apps and watch faces.

Pebble fans even kept their smartwatches alive after Pebble was shut down through the fan-made firmware Rebble. The Rebble Store also became the home of thousands of Pebble watch faces and apps (which, according to the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 announcement, will "immediately work" on the new watches).

Pebble fans have even 3D-printed replacement cases and buttons for their aging e-ink smartwatches. That "hacker" spirit has always been a big part of the Pebble community, even moreso now that PebbleOS is open-source.

Thousands of custom Pebble/Core watch faces are free to download on the fan-made Rebble Store (Image credit: Pebble/Rebble Store)

The whole ethos of Core Devices is a refreshing change of pace compared to the sleek, luxury design of the Apple Watch, which is not only the best-selling smartwatch in the world, but the best-selling watch period.

The new PebbleOS watches aren't trying to compete with Apple. Migicovsky even warns potential customers that the Core Devices watches aren't Apple Watch rivals, stating, "There is NO way for a 3rd party smartwatch to compete with Apple Watch. Apple restricts 3rd parties in major ways."

Core Devices seems to be aiming for an entirely different crowd, one that cares more about tech that's fun and open-source rather than perfectly polished. Ironically, it's that ethos that's making me want to swap out my Apple Watch for a Core Time 2.

PebbleOS is a nerdy pixel art wonderland that leaves the cleaner UI design on Samsung and Apple smartwatches looking almost boring. Even better, the always-on e-ink display on the Core Devices watches is estimated to last up to 30 days on a single charge. Compare that to the Apple Watch Series 10 which can only manage 36 hours per charge (on low power mode).

Like the Pebble watches, the new Core Devices watches aren't for everyone. However, they're perfect for anyone who wants a smartwatch that doesn't take itself too seriously, whether you're a lifelong Pebble fan or a newcomer to the community.

How to pre-order one of the new Pebble watches

(Image credit: Core Devices)

The new Core Devices watches are currently available for pre-order exclusively through the RePebble store, but you'll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on one. They're only shipping in small, limited batches. Batch one of the Core 2 Duo is already sold out and batch one of the Core Time 2 isn't far behind.

The Core 2 Duo, which features a 1.2-inch black and white e-ink display, is available in black and white for $149. The Core Time 2, featuring a 1.5-inch color e-ink display, costs $225, but the final color options have not yet been announced.

I've already pre-ordered a Core Time 2, so my Apple Watch's days may be numbered. Pre-orders for the Time 2 aren't shipping until at least December, but what's a few more months if you've been waiting almost 10 years for Pebble's return?

Welcome back, Pebble.