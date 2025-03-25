Amazon Big Spring Sale: Apple Watch Series 10 drops to record-low price — $100 off now!

The Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for an all-time low price at three different retailers — Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

It may not happen overnight, but even among the most dedicated horologists, the Apple Watch can quickly become indispensable. The connection to your phone makes it a text message machine, a fitness tracker, and a weather forecaster. Someday, AI in the Apple Watch could transform it into something even more powerful.

All of which is to say that the $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 10 with GPS is the best deal you can find right now as the spring season thaws out much of the world. The Apple Watch Series 10 with GPS is $100 off at Amazon and $100 off at Best Buy and $100 off at Walmart. Choose your preferred retailer now and keep scrolling for more info on this incredible device that's far more than a timepiece.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Apple Watch deal

Editor's Choice Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Overview: Outfitted with a 42mm aluminum case, the Apple Watch Series 10 includes 64GB of storage and includes voice control, a heart rate monitor, GPS, and an activity tracker. Battery: The Apple Watch Series 10 can be quickly charged and many users — this writer included — wear theirs overnight and use it to track sleep quality via the Apple Health app. A quick charge while getting ready for the new day is all that is typically needed to bring the battery back to 100%. Release Date: September 2024 Price history: At $299, this is the lowest price the Apple Watch Series 10 has ever cost on Amazon. Will it go lower than $299? Probably not until the Series 11 debuts, which is expected in the fall of 2025 — and even then it may not go down by much. Price check: If you're a Best Buy or Walmart loyalist, you can also get the same deal. The Apple Watch Series 10 with a 42mm case is also $299 at Best Buy and $299 at Walmart. Reviews: Tom's Guide rates the Apple Watch Series 10 4.5 out of 5 stars, giving it an Editor's Choice distinction, writing this: "The Apple Watch Series 10 pairs a thinner and lighter design with bigger displays for an improved new feel on the wrist. Sleep apnea detection, faster charging, and a stellar color selection round out what's the best Apple Watch yet. Buy it if: You are open to a more connected experience, want to track your health more closely, and like the idea of easy-to-use technology that's on your wrist. Don't buy it if: You are looking for a watch with cellular support. However, there's good news: The Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular support is also $100 off, costing $399. If you're an AT&T customer, you can expect about an $11 monthly payment to cover cellular coverage, but that enables you to — wait for it — leave your phone at home if you're working out or just want to experience a more liberated experience from social media while still staying connected.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Apple Watch Series 10 Sale price $299 Sizes 42mm, 46mm Aluminum Colors Silver, Rose Gold, Jet Black Battery life 18 hours Compatibility iOS 18 Water Resistance Up to 50 meters Processor s10 Starting price $399

The Apple Watch Series 10 is an upgrade on its predecessor in a variety of ways. For one, it’s 10% thinner than the Series 9, and the aluminum case comes in a new polished “jet black” color, making it a good fit for most of your wardrobe options. If you're not Batman, you can also buy the watch with a silver or rose gold-colored aluminum case.

Also, the Series 10 has the largest-ever visual display but has a thin bezel around the face. To put that into perspective, it’s 30% larger than the Series 6 released in September 2020.

The Series 10 also has fall detection and crash detection. For example, if you are in a vehicle collision, an Emergency SOS feature lets you call for help with the press of a button.

Apple touts the watch face as being “crack resistant” and made of “Ion‑X front glass” if you have the aluminum case version — the one that is on sale now. And while I personally have cracked my Apple Watch face, that was several generations ago. Apple has strengthened its glass since then and in using my Series 8 watch purchased in 2022, I’ve yet to see damage despite several major knocks. The Series 10 is also water resistant up to 50 meters (164 feet).

The Series 10 Watch has sleep apnea detection

The Series 10 also has sleep apnea detection for the first time, which monitors breathing interruptions during sleep. Each month, you’ll be able to view trends, and if there’s a pattern that resembles symptoms consistent with sleep apnea, the Series 10 watch will notify you via the Apple Health app. When it launched, Apple leaders noted that about 80% of people who have sleep apnea haven’t been diagnosed.

When it was released, Dr. Sumbul Ahmad Desai, Apple's VP of Health, explained: "[Sleep apnea] is a potentially serious condition where breathing stops repeatedly and causes disrupted sleep. Sleep plays such a vital role in our overall health and well-being, and people with sleep apnea can experience excessive daytime tiredness, have difficulties concentrating, and be more irritable."

