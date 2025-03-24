Shocking Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative takes $400 off the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM

The M3 MacBook Air is the best laptop for most people

Succeeded by the newly launched M4 MacBook Air, last year's M3 MacBook Air configurations are seeing huge price cuts. We're still hours away from Amazon's Big Spring sale kickoff, yet MacBook deals are available elsewhere.

For example, you can snap up the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM for just $1,099 at B&H. This deal normally costs $1,499, so you save $350. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price. As The Camelizer shows, this is the lowest price ever for this MacBook configuration.

Despite being overshadowed by the M4-powered MacBook Air, the M3 MacBook Air is no slouch. Launched in March 2024, the M3 MacBook Air earned its spot as the best overall laptop in 2024.

In our M3 MacBook Air review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award praising its capable performance, bright, colorful display, and comfortable keyboard.

In our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is continuous web surfing over WiFi with a display brightness of 150 nits, the M3 MacBook Air tapped out at 15 hours. That's pretty impressive for an everyday laptop, which means you can spend more time getting things done and charging less.

So if you're refreshing your laptop for the spring, the M3 MacBook Air is worth a look. Especially at this tempting deal price.

Today's best M3 MacBook Air deal