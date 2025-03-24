Shocking Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative takes $400 off the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM
Save $400 on the previous-gen M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM.
Succeeded by the newly launched M4 MacBook Air, last year's M3 MacBook Air configurations are seeing huge price cuts. We're still hours away from Amazon's Big Spring sale kickoff, yet MacBook deals are available elsewhere.
For example, you can snap up the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM for just $1,099 at B&H. This deal normally costs $1,499, so you save $350. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price. As The Camelizer shows, this is the lowest price ever for this MacBook configuration.
Browse: B&H's entire MacBook sale
Despite being overshadowed by the M4-powered MacBook Air, the M3 MacBook Air is no slouch. Launched in March 2024, the M3 MacBook Air earned its spot as the best overall laptop in 2024.
In our M3 MacBook Air review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award praising its capable performance, bright, colorful display, and comfortable keyboard.
In our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is continuous web surfing over WiFi with a display brightness of 150 nits, the M3 MacBook Air tapped out at 15 hours. That's pretty impressive for an everyday laptop, which means you can spend more time getting things done and charging less.
So if you're refreshing your laptop for the spring, the M3 MacBook Air is worth a look. Especially at this tempting deal price.
Today's best M3 MacBook Air deal
Lowest price! Save $400 on the Editor's Choice 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 24GB of RAM.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS.
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Amazon $1,199
Price history: This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 24GB of RAM.
Reviews: We here at Laptop Mag along with our sister sites gave the MacBook Air M3 high praises across the board. The most powerful and reliable MacBook Air yet, Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½| TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop that's fast and has a long battery life. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a gaming-specific machine for competitive gameplay. See our best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals hubs for more options.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
