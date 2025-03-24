Shocking Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative takes $400 off the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM

Deals
By published

Save $400 on the previous-gen M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM.

M3 MacBook Air deal against blue gradient background
The M3 MacBook Air is the best laptop for most people (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Apple)

Succeeded by the newly launched M4 MacBook Air, last year's M3 MacBook Air configurations are seeing huge price cuts. We're still hours away from Amazon's Big Spring sale kickoff, yet MacBook deals are available elsewhere.

For example, you can snap up the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM for just $1,099 at B&H. This deal normally costs $1,499, so you save $350. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price. As The Camelizer shows, this is the lowest price ever for this MacBook configuration.

Browse: B&H's entire MacBook sale

Despite being overshadowed by the M4-powered MacBook Air, the M3 MacBook Air is no slouch. Launched in March 2024, the M3 MacBook Air earned its spot as the best overall laptop in 2024.

In our M3 MacBook Air review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award praising its capable performance, bright, colorful display, and comfortable keyboard.

In our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is continuous web surfing over WiFi with a display brightness of 150 nits, the M3 MacBook Air tapped out at 15 hours. That's pretty impressive for an everyday laptop, which means you can spend more time getting things done and charging less.

So if you're refreshing your laptop for the spring, the M3 MacBook Air is worth a look. Especially at this tempting deal price.

Today's best M3 MacBook Air deal

Apple 13" M3 MacBook Air
Lowest price
Apple 13" M3 MacBook Air : was $1,499 now $1,199 at BHPhoto

Lowest price! Save $400 on the Editor's Choice 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 24GB of RAM.

Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS.

Release date: March 2024

Price check: Amazon $1,199

Price history: This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 24GB of RAM.

Reviews: We here at Laptop Mag along with our sister sites gave the MacBook Air M3 high praises across the board. The most powerful and reliable MacBook Air yet, Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½| TechRadar: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a portable laptop that's fast and has a long battery life. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a gaming-specific machine for competitive gameplay. See our best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals hubs for more options.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about macbooks
Three Apple M3 chips floating in the air

The M3 gamble: How Apple's bet shaped its silicon future
Sky blue M4 MacBook with Apple Card Plus logo, Amazon Big Spring Sale logo and epic deals sticker.

Amazon Big Spring Sale preview knocks up to $450 off MacBooks, here are 7 deals I like and recommend
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 with lid open on a white table beside a Laptop Mag deals icon

Lenovo's Sensational Spring Sale is live, here are 5 laptop deals I recommend from $570
See more latest
Most Popular
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 with lid open on a white table beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Lenovo's Sensational Spring Sale is live, here are 5 laptop deals I recommend from $570
Phone with Amazon logo sitting on a laptop showing Amazon&#039;s landing page
Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $50 — 7 early discounts to shop now
Sky blue M4 MacBook with Apple Card Plus logo, Amazon Big Spring Sale logo and epic deals sticker.
Amazon Big Spring Sale preview knocks up to $450 off MacBooks, here are 7 deals I like and recommend
Paramount Plus logo on a smartphone screen with content library shown in the background.
Epic Paramount Plus student discount takes 50% off any plan, here's how to claim this deal
Sony PS5 Slim AstroBot Bundle, iPad 10, Apple Watch Series 10, MSI Thin gaming laptop, HP laptop 15, Sono Ace, AirPods 3 against yellow background with Walmart logo and epic deals sticker
Walmart Super Savings Week preview — 9 deals I'd buy for my spring tech refresh
Best Buy retail store logo
Best Buy Tech Fest gaming deals are live, here are my 25 favorite to add to your cart
Amazon Fire tablets
Amazon Fire tablets slashed up to 36% off ahead of Big Spring Sale — 5 scorching deals I recommend
best laptop deals silver HP laptop 14 against blue gradient background
The best laptop deals right now in March 2025: Spring savings on Mac, Windows, ChromeOS
Gray Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet with S Pen and epic deal sticker against a blue gradient background.
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen for just $299 while you still can
M3 iPad Air against light blue background
Best Buy's spring sale slashes up to $700 off iPads, here are the top 3 deals