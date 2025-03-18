Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 vs. MacBook Air 13-inch M3: Which is the better value?

The critically praised Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 started shipping on March 12, 2025, replacing the MacBook Air 13-inch M3 released a year ago. While the 2025 MacBook Air is a five-star wonder, does that mean it's the right laptop for you?

If you're a cost-conscious buyer wondering if you should choose the new MacBook Air 13-inch M4 over last year's MacBook Air 13-inch M3, this is your unbiased guide based on our rigorous lab testing and hands-on experience. Even though the Air M3 is no longer available directly from Apple, Laptop Mag's best MacBook deals show that It is still in stock at many retailers. If you want the M3, you can most certainly still get it.

We'll cut to the chase: The Air M4 is a better laptop than the M3. Our testing and reviews show that. However, the question is how much better, and whether that margin gives it a better value than its predecessors.

I'll also spoil things by telling you right now that this guide isn't aimed at you, MacBook Air M3 owners. However, you've come to the right place if you currently own an Air M1 or an Intel-based MacBook — or are a first-time MacBook buyer.

I will walk you through several key considerations to give you everything you need to know about the MacBook Air M4 vs. Air M3 so we can find the best MacBook for you.

Let's start with the most important factor: the price.

See also: Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405 vs. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 vs. MacBook Air 13-inch M3: Pricing and configuration

The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 with the macOS Sequoia desktop display. (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Swipe to scroll horizontally MacBook Air 13-inch M4 vs. MacBook Air 13-inch M3: Base model specs Spec MacBook Air 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 13-inch M3 CPU Apple M4 (10-core) Apple M4 (8-core) GPU Apple M4 (8-core) Apple M4 (8-core) RAM 16GB 8GB Storage 256GB SSD 256GB SSD Display 13.6-inch, 2560 X 1664 Liquid Retina LCD 13.6-inch, 2560 X 1664 Liquid Retina LCD Battery life 15:42 15:13 Dimensions 12 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 12 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Weight 2.7 pounds 2.7 pounds Price $999 (Starting); $1,199 (As reviewed) $1,099 (Starting); $1,499 (As reviewed)

The MacBook Air M4 lineup got a $100 price cut for every configuration in 2025, bringing the starting price of the Air back down to $999 for the first time since the MacBook Air M1 in 2020.

That's impressive, especially this year: We've already seen some laptops announced at CES 2025 launch for $100 more than their original stated price, like the Asus ROG Flow Z13 2025.

The MacBook Air 13-inch M4 starts at $999 and is built with an M4 processor with a 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display at 2,560 x 1,664. We tested the $1,199 model, which increases the SSD storage to 512GB with a 10-core GPU.

By comparison, the MacBook Air 13-inch M3 launched at $1,099 and included an M3 processor with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display at 2,560 x 1,664. Our review unit increased the RAM to 16GB and the storage to 512GB, which brought it to $1,499.

While I'll look at the current retail prices for each computer, the debut price for this new M4 MacBook Air is more important than a debut price has been in years. You get so much more for less money than the previous generation.

As I write this, you can find last year's MacBook Air 13-inch M3 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for around $899, while the same configuration in the new Air M4 is around $990, if it is discounted at all. Alternatively, the multitudes of people who qualify to shop at Apple's Education Store get another $100 off the price of any configuration of the Air M4.

Unless the MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is available for $200 less than its newer Air M4 counterpart, the Air M4 is the better choice.

Winner: MacBook Air 13-inch M4

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 vs. MacBook Air 13-inch M3: Battery life

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The MacBook Air has been one of the laptops with the best battery life since the transition to Apple Silicon chips in 2020, and that tradition is alive and well with the MacBook Air 13-inch M4.

On the Laptop Mag battery life tests, which involves continuous web surfing over wifi at 150 nits, the Air M4 lasted 15 hours and 42 minutes. That's enough to outlast the Air M3 (15:13) by nearly 30 minutes.

The Air M4 wins this round, but it's such a short time it shouldn't affect your buying decision.

Winner: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 MacBook Air 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 13-inch M3 Battery life (Higher is better) 15:42 15:13

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 vs. MacBook Air 13-inch M3: Display

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The basic specs for the MacBook Air 13-inch M4 and M3 are identical. Both feature a 2,560 x 1,664 Liquid Retina LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. But our lab tests dig a little deeper.

We tested both displays with a Klein K10-A colorimeter to measure their DCI-P3 and sRGB color gamut, brightness, and color accuracy.

Each laptop wins a couple of battles, but neither wins the display war. The Air M3 is slightly brighter than the Air M4, while the M4 ekes out minor victories on color gamut and accuracy tests.

Winner: Draw

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 MacBook Air 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 13-inch M3 Display brightness (Higher is better) 463 476 sRGB color gamut (Higher is better) 112.4% 109.8 DCI-P3 color gamut (Higher is better) 79.6% 77.8 Color accuracy (Lower is better) 0.2 0.21

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 vs. MacBook Air 13-inch M3: Performance and heat

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The M4 chip is the biggest differentiator for the new Air, so this is the category where it needs to score a big win over the Air M3, and it delivers.

On the Geekbench 6 overall performance benchmark, the MacBook Air 13-inch M4 produced a multicore score of 14,849, almost 23% higher than the Air M3's score of 12,087.

Benchmarks aren't everything, though; what about a test of real-world usage?

On the Handbrake conversion test, which measures how fast each laptop can convert a 4K video to 1080p, the Air M4 completed the task in 5 minutes and 40 seconds, slashing exactly 2 minutes off the Air M3's time.

Despite all this performance inside a fanless chassis, neither laptop suffers from any thermal concerns. After 15 minutes of video playback, the hottest temperature we recorded on the Air M4 was 85.2 degrees Fahrenheit, while the M3 kept it even cooler at just 83.5 degrees. Our comfort threshold is 95 degrees, so both pass with flying colors.

The MacBook Air M3 is a solid performer, but Apple's M4 is an even more significant leap than expected.

Winner: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 MacBook Air 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 13-inch M3 Geekbench 6 (Higher is better) 14,849 12,087 Handbrake conversion (Lower is better) 5:50 7.40 BlackMagic Write (SSD speed) 3,456.2 MBps 3,058.8 BlackMagic Read (SSD speed) 3,018.4 MBps 3,030.7 Heat (Degrees Fahrenheit) 85.2 83.5

Overall winner: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4

The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 angled away from the camera showing the lid with Apple logo. (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

As you've no doubt noticed, this was a pretty one-sided fight in favor of the MacBook Air 13-inch M4, even when you factor in the discounted pricing on the now-discontinued Air M3.

The new 12MP Center Stage webcam is one of the best in any laptop we've tested.

This is partly due to the M4 chip representing a meaningful jump in performance and power efficiency over its predecessor, but ultimately, it's the $100 price drop on the Air M4 configuration that sealed the fate of the Air M3 in this face-off.

If you need one more reason to go for the Air M4, the new 12MP Center Stage webcam is one of the best in any laptop we've tested, while the 1080p FaceTime camera in the Air M3 had us sending people to check out the best webcams if they do any video calls.

Unless retailers dramatically ramp up the discounts on the MacBook Air 13-inch M3, I recommend buying the Air M4 if you want the best bang for your buck.

Winner: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4