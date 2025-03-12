Asus Zenbook 14 vs. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: Is the MacBook killer back?

The launch of the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 means that, again, it's only right to compare it to the new Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405. After all, Zenbook is no stranger to being deemed a "MacBook killer."

While that moniker is sometimes nothing more than an exaggeration, we've seen it put up an incredible fight against MacBook Air.

But can the latest Zenbook 14 keep up with the competition? Without further ado, let us see which machine is best.

Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405 vs. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: Pricing and configuration

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405 MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) CPU Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Apple M4 (10-core) GPU Intel Arc 140T (16GB) Apple M4 (10-core) RAM 32GB 16GB Storage 1TB SSD 512GB SSD Display 14-inch, 2,880 x 1,800p, OLED, 120Hz 13.6-inch, 2560 X 1664 Liquid Retina LCD Battery life 9:06 15:30 Dimensions 12.3 x 8.67 x 0.59 inches 12 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Weight 2.81 pounds 2.7 pounds Price $1,399 (starting and as reviewed) $999 (Starting); $1,199 (As reviewed)

Apple products aren't cheap, and we all know that. However, the 13-inch MacBook Air has always been more affordable than the company's other laptops.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 starts at $999 at Apple and is built with an M4 processor with a 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display at 2,560 x 1,664p. We tested the $1,199 model, which increases the SSD storage to 512GB with a 10-core GPU.

On the other hand, the Asus Zenbook 14 starts at $1,399 at Best Buy and is built with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, Intel Arc 140T integrated graphics with 16GB of vRAM, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch, 2,880 x 1,800-pixel OLED display.

While Apple boasts a lower starting price than the Asus Zenbook 14 we tested, configuring for the same specs brings the cost of the MacBook Air M4 far higher. With 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM, the MacBook Air M4 rises to $1,799.

On one hand, the MacBook Air M4 is a greater value at its starting price, but configuring for similar specs makes it clear the Zenbook 14 is more affordable, so this is a draw.

Winner: Draw

Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405 vs. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: Design

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

It's hard to argue with the design sensibilities of MacBook, as it's universally praised as being practically perfect. Its aluminum chassis is firm and steady, with hinges that don't wobble and a deck that doesn't warp under pressure. Beyond just the design of its shell, its excellent keyboard offers a satisfying bounce between every keypress, alongside a smooth and seamless trackpad.

The Asus Zenbook 14 is in a similar place: Its hinges are firm and the aluminum chassis is as gorgeous as it is resilient. It even boasts MIL-STD-810H certification and has passed tests involving vibration, altitude, extreme temperatures, and shock. Its keyboard and touchpad are similarly satisfying and seamless, so both laptops are in a great position.

The Zenbook 14 weighs 2.81 pounds and measures 12.3 x 8.67 x 0.59 inches, while the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 measures 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches and weighs 2.7 pounds. Considering the Air is a 13.6-inch laptop, it is understandable why it's lighter, but it does pull ahead in thinness.

Both laptops are similarly sturdy and light. While the MacBook is a bit thinner, the Zenbook puts up a great fight.

Winner: Draw

Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405 vs. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: Battery life

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

Long lasting battery life is vital, and while both the Zenbook and MacBook have put up a fantastic fight in their own ways thus far, this is where one completely triumps against the other.

On the Laptop Mag battery life tests, which involves continuous web surfing over wifi at 150 nits, the Zenbook 14 lasted 9 hours and 6 minutes before running out of juice. If you've ever seen our longevity tests for MacBooks in recent years, you'd know that this is nowhere near enough to cut it. On the same test, the MacBook Air M4 lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes before running out of juice.

There's not much else to be said here. The Zenbook is positively crushed by the power efficiency of MacBook.

Winner: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405 MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) Battery life (Higher is better) 9:06 15:30

Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405 vs. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: Display

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

While the Zenbook was easily defeated in the last comparison, this is where it clutches back a victory (for the most part). The Zenbook 14 is built with a 14-inch, 2,880 x 1,800p OLED touchscreen at a 120Hz refresh rate. The MacBook M4's 13.6-inch 2,560 x 1,664p Liquid Retina LCD display at 60Hz refresh rate has a lower resolution and refresh rate, alongside being one-upped by Zenbook's OLED panel, but how does it perform in our lab tests?

The Zenbook 14's DCI-P3 color gamut coverage of 87% puts it a decent bit ahead of the MacBook Air M4's 80% coverage, but both do a pretty decent job in this test. On the other hand, the Zenbook's 314 nits of brightness are pretty dim, especially when compared to the Air's 463 nits.

Overall, the Zenbook pulls ahead with a higher resolution, refresh rate, color coverage, and an OLED display, but if you want a brighter screen, MacBook is your best bet.

Winner: Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405 MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) Display brightness (Higher is better) 314 463 sRGB color gamut (Higher is better) 123% 112% DCI-P3 color gamut (Higher is better) 87% 80% Color accuracy (Lower is better) 0.22 0.2

Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405 vs. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: Performance and heat

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

The Zenbook 14 and MacBook Air M4 utilize the latest chips, with the former boasting an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H and an Apple M4. The processors are primed to compete, so which one comes out on top?

On the Geekbench 6 overall performance benchmark, the Zenbook 14 achieved a fantastic score of 15,538, which is slightly higher than the MacBook Air M4's 14,849. However, on the Handbrake conversion test, which measures how fast each laptop can convert a 4K video to 1080p, the Air M4 completed the task in 5 minutes and 40 seconds, whereas the Zenbook was a tad slower at 6 minutes.

Both laptops remained exceptionally cool throughout our tests, so you won't have to worry about placing them on your lap. The Air M4's hottest point reached 85 degrees Fahrenheit, while the Zenbook was only slightly hotter at 89 degrees. Both are well below the 95-degree comfort threshold, keeping them nice and cool.

Overall, the MacBook Air M4 and Asus Zenbook 14 are mostly neck-and-neck in performance, each with slight advantages between categories. You won't be disappointed by the processing power of either chip.

Winner: Draw

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Asus Zenbook 14 UX3405 MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) Geekbench 6 (Higher is better) 15,538 14,849 Handbrake conversion (Lower is better) 6:00 5.40 BlackMagic Write (SSD speed) 3,098 MBps 3,456.2 BlackMagic Read (SSD speed) 3,590 MBps 3,018.4 Heat (Degrees Fahrenheit) 89 85

Overall winner: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4

You may have noticed, but this article is full of draws. It's the nature of how solid the Zenbook series is and how well it fares in a direct contest against Apple's legendary MacBook Air. Both laptops are sturdy, with fantastic keyboards and smooth touchpads, swift performance, and gorgeous displays.

But here's the dealbreaker: Other Zenbook laptops can keep up with the MacBook in battery life. Last year's Asus Zenbook 14 (Q425M) easily outperformed the MacBook, with a lifespan of 15 hours and 53 minutes.

For comparison, the Air M4 lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes. Even though it's still a great laptop, the Zenbook 14 UX3405 hitting around 9 hours of battery life is an enormous downgrade, and it's what prevents it from landing a killing blow against the MacBook Air M4, or at least even tying with it.

Winner: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4