57 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: Laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and more

Amazon Big Spring Sale is on through March 31 and arrives just in time for a spring tech refresh.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale slashes prices on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, headphones, gaming, and more.

Preview: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025

For example, select Apple products are seeing notable discounts worthy of Prime Day. In some instances, select MacBook, iPad, and Mac Mini machines are at all-time low prices.

If you plan to refresh your laptop this season, I recommend is the new Apple M4 MacBook Air for $949 ($50 off). Albeit modest, keep in mind that last year's M3 MacBook Air launch price was $1,099, so you're getting an exceptional value for less.

Naturally, Amazon-branded devices are seeing markdowns as with all of its big sales. During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the online retailer is slashing up to 50% off its Alexa-enabled devices including tablets for the whole family. Right now, you can refresh your tech with a new Fire HD 10 for $95 ($45 off) Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $139 ($50 off), or the Fire 7 Kids tablet for just $69 ($40 off). These are just a few early discounts available today.

We're sharing only the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on tech and gaming worth your while.

Shop today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals below.

Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Laptops

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $949 at Amazon Save $50 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 at Amazon. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage. Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ membership

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Amazon Save $500 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 600-nit 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Lowest price Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: was $1,699 now $1,474 at Amazon Amazon Big Spring Sale savings are here with a massive $250 Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 2-in-1 price drop. Our experts put the Galaxy Book 5 Pro through testing and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Although it has a lot going for it, like its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life, it fell short in multitasking performance. Despite this, it has more than enough oomph for everyday tasks and is pretty snappy. Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Gaming laptops

MSI Thin 15 RTX 4050: was $899 now $799 at Amazon Amazon is slashing $100 off the 2024 MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop for a limited time. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review, however, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4060: was $1,499 now $1,179 at Amazon Save $320 on the Asus TUF Gaming A17 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. We didn't test this exact model, however, we took the 2020 Asus TUF Gaming A17 for a spin. It earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from us for strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life. You can expect the refreshed model in this deal to be just as impressive, given its CPU and GPU upgrades. Features: 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Mini PCs

Lowest price Apple Mac Mini M4: was $599 now $529 at Amazon Amazon knocks $70 off the Mac Mini M4 for your spring tech refresh needs. We didn't test Apple's latest compact desktop PC, however, we gave the Apple Mac Mini M2 our Editor's Choice Award. Our expert techie rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and compact size. I expect the M4 Mac Mini to be even more impressive given its updated processing power. Features: Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, 2 x USB-C, 3 x Thunderbolt, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x HDMI, headphone jack, Mac OS

Geekom A7 Mini PC: was $799 now $599 at Amazon Save $200 on the Geekom A7 Mini PC. Although we didn't test it, A7 Mini PC reviews average 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners say it's fast, delivers excellent performance, and runs quiet. This underscores sister brand TechRadar's review findings in which they rated it 4 out of 5 stars. Features: 2.8GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-Core CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, Windows 11 Pro

Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — PC Accessories

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Save $20 on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Compared to the previous version, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Belkin USB-C Docking Station: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Save $20 on this Belkin USB-C Docking Station. Today's laptops often don't offer the number or variety of ports you want. Make up for the ports you're missing with a docking station like this one. It includes an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. With this docking station, you can hook up a 4K display at 30Hz and a few key peripherals.

Asus ZenScreen 15.6" Portable Monitor: was $209 now $167 at Amazon Save $42 on theAsus ZenScreen MB16ACV portable monitor. Ultra-slim and thin, this 15 6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare second display for your laptop helps you get things done from anywhere. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p IPS anti-glare display, bult-in kickstand, Asus Eye Care low blue light technology, works with any laptop with a USB Type-C or Type A port.

Luna Wireless Controller: was $70 now $45 at Amazon Save $25 on the Luna Wireless Controller at Amazon. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Samsung T9 Shield Portable SSD (2TB): was $299 now $199 at Amazon Save $100 on the 2TB Samsung T9 Shield portable SSD. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer big files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for extra connectivity.

Samsung USB Type-C Flash Drive (256GB): was $35 now $27 at Amazon Save $8 on the portable 256GB Samsung Type-C Flash Drive. With transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, this portable NAND drive transfers 4GB worth of files in 11 seconds. Samsung's Type-C Flash Drive is waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof and X-ray-proof. Plus, it's backed by Samsung's 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Kindle

Lowest price Amazon New Kindle Scribe: was $400 now $325 at Amazon Now $75 off, the new redesigned Amazon Kindle Scribe is seeing its first discount. It now features Active Canvas, a function that gives you more space for notetaking by automatically adjusting the text to fit. One of the best eReaders around, it's also a writing tablet. The Kindle Scribe makes it easy to take notes while reading or journal whenever the mood strikes you.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $224 at Amazon Amazon takes $55 off its Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. This is the e-reader to buy if you want a portable dedicated e-reader for distraction-free reading from anywhere. The Kindle Colorsoft received 4.5 out of 5-star Editor's Choice Award ratings from in-house brands Tom's Guide and Techradar. The e-reader's vibrant display, portable design, and long battery life are some of its highlights. Features: 7-inch glare-free color display, 94-nit max brightness, 300ppi (black and white) 150 ppm (color), 32GB of storage, auto-adjusting front light, adjustable warm light, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, battery life of up to 8 weeks

Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Tablets

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air: was $599 now $549 at Amazon Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air via coupon at Amazon. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Best Buy $549 w/ membership

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $269 at Amazon Save $80 on the 10th-generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than the iPad 9. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The iPad mini 7 is $100 off among today's best tablet deals at Amazon. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet, simplifying and enhancing everyday tasks. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Best Buy $499

Amazon Fire 7: was $60 now $45 at Amazon Save $15 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $95 at Amazon Launched in 2023, the Fire HD 10 is the lightest Fire HD 10 yet, coming in at just under 1 pound. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen and a 5MP front-facing camera. Features: 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $185 at Amazon Save $44 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and note-taking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $219 at Amazon Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in this excellent tablet deal. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Smartwatches

Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch: was $649 now $549 at Amazon Save $100 on the Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch. Dsigned to improve your game, it's preloaded with over 43,000 full-color CourseView maps of golf courses from around the world. Features: 1.4-inch AMOLED touch display, 43,000+ preloaded golf courses, enhanced virtual cadde, yardage adjusted for elevation, built-in sports app for strength training, yoga, running, swimming, and more.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. While we didn't get to test this latest model, the Apple Watch Series 9 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its snappy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display. Features: 46mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter

Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349 now $289 at Amazon If you'd rather save a bit more cash and don't need the data package, you can pick up the WiFi version of the Pixel Watch 3 for $299 at Amazon — $50 off the MSRP. Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0,

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon For a limited time, save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 upgrades from the 1st gen Pixel Watch with all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.