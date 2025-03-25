57 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: Laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and more
Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale for huge savings on your tech refresh.
Amazon Big Spring Sale is on through March 31 and arrives just in time for a spring tech refresh. Amazon's spring sale isn't just about deals on apparel, patio furniture, outdoor grills, and vacuum cleaners.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale slashes prices on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, headphones, gaming, and more. From now through the end of the month, shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale for huge savings on our favorite must-have tech.
Preview: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025
For example, select Apple products are seeing notable discounts worthy of Prime Day. In some instances, select MacBook, iPad, and Mac Mini machines are at all-time low prices.
If you plan to refresh your laptop this season, I recommend is the new Apple M4 MacBook Air for $949 ($50 off). Albeit modest, keep in mind that last year's M3 MacBook Air launch price was $1,099, so you're getting an exceptional value for less.
Naturally, Amazon-branded devices are seeing markdowns as with all of its big sales. During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the online retailer is slashing up to 50% off its Alexa-enabled devices including tablets for the whole family. Right now, you can refresh your tech with a new Fire HD 10 for $95 ($45 off) Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $139 ($50 off), or the Fire 7 Kids tablet for just $69 ($40 off). These are just a few early discounts available today.
We're sharing only the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on tech and gaming worth your while.
Shop today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals below.
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Quick links
- Browse: Amazon's Big Spring Sale
- Amazon Fire 7: was $60 now $45 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Amazon
- Soundcore by Anker Life Q20 Headphones: was $59 now $39 at Amazon
- Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 at Amazon
- TOZO Hybrid Wireless Earbuds: was $55 now $27 at Amazon w/ coupon
- Belkin USB-C Docking Station: was $59 now $39 at Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD Card: was $39 now $35 at Amazon
- Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse: was $12 now $9 at Amazon
- SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey QD-OLED
- Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $59 at Amazon
- Samsung 990 PRO SSD: was $149 now $99 at Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14: was $269 now $219 at Amazon
- JBL Live Beam 3 Earbuds: was $199 now $131 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet: was $189 now $139 at Amazon
- Garmin Approach S12 Golf Watch: was $199 now $149 at Amazon
- JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds: was $299 now $209 at Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro w/ Apple Care+: was $379 now $209 at Amazon
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $250 now $249 at Amazon
- Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: was $399 now $297 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $328 at Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349 at Amazon
- OnePlus Pad: was $452 now $362 at Amazon via coupon
- New Apple A16 iPad 11: was $449 now $427 at Amazon
- NEW Apple M3 iPad Air: was $599 now $549 at Amazon
- NEW Apple 13" M3 iPad Air: was $799 now $749 at Amazon
- NEW! Apple M4 MacBook Air: was $999 now $949 at Amazon via coupon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16 Laptop: was $1,749 now $1,099 at Amazon
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Laptops
Save $50 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 at Amazon. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ membership
This MacBook deal knocks $300 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SDD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Save $255 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life.
Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $1,049
Save $500 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life.
Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 600-nit 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Amazon Big Spring Sale savings are here with a massive $250 Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 2-in-1 price drop. Our experts put the Galaxy Book 5 Pro through testing and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Although it has a lot going for it, like its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life, it fell short in multitasking performance. Despite this, it has more than enough oomph for everyday tasks and is pretty snappy.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Amazon takes $650 off the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro. Though we didn't test it, we reviewed its top-tier sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. We were so impressed by its overall performance, battery life, and robust Samsung ecosystem that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Gaming laptops
Save $100 on the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 2050 graphics and AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. In our hands-on review of the 14-inch TUF Gaming A14 (Ryzen AI 9), we praised its solid, lightweight design and look forward to testing it further. You can expect the budget-friendly laptop in this deal to deliver decent gaming performance for the price.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 2050 w/ 4GB VRAM 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Best Buy $599
Save $180 on the Acer Nitro V if you want outstanding gaming performance without paying a fortune. We didn't test this exact configuration, however, in our review of the Intel i7 RTX 4050 version, we liked its solid performance and decent battery life.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Amazon is slashing $100 off the 2024 MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop for a limited time. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review, however, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $320 on the Asus TUF Gaming A17 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. We didn't test this exact model, however, we took the 2020 Asus TUF Gaming A17 for a spin. It earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from us for strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life. You can expect the refreshed model in this deal to be just as impressive, given its CPU and GPU upgrades.
Features: 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Mini PCs
Amazon knocks $70 off the Mac Mini M4 for your spring tech refresh needs. We didn't test Apple's latest compact desktop PC, however, we gave the Apple Mac Mini M2 our Editor's Choice Award. Our expert techie rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and compact size. I expect the M4 Mac Mini to be even more impressive given its updated processing power.
Features: Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, 2 x USB-C, 3 x Thunderbolt, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x HDMI, headphone jack, Mac OS
Save $200 on the Geekom A7 Mini PC. Although we didn't test it, A7 Mini PC reviews average 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners say it's fast, delivers excellent performance, and runs quiet. This underscores sister brand TechRadar's review findings in which they rated it 4 out of 5 stars.
Features: 2.8GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-Core CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, Windows 11 Pro
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — PC Accessories
Save $20 on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Compared to the previous version, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.
Save $20 on this Belkin USB-C Docking Station. Today's laptops often don't offer the number or variety of ports you want. Make up for the ports you're missing with a docking station like this one. It includes an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. With this docking station, you can hook up a 4K display at 30Hz and a few key peripherals.
Save $80 on the PS5-compatible 2TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD. This is a worthy investment if you want to add lightning-fast storage space to your gaming PC or console. Its read/write speeds are 40%/55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro at up to 7,450/6900 MB/s.
Cheaper option: Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD for $99 ($60 off)
Save $42 on theAsus ZenScreen MB16ACV portable monitor. Ultra-slim and thin, this 15 6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare second display for your laptop helps you get things done from anywhere.
Features: 15.6-inch 1080p IPS anti-glare display, bult-in kickstand, Asus Eye Care low blue light technology, works with any laptop with a USB Type-C or Type A port.
Save $30 on the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Gaming Keyboard. Its 96% layout is more compact and efficient than your everyday keyboard. This means it won't hog up too much of your deskspace and provides an improved typing experience.
Save $25 on the Luna Wireless Controller at Amazon. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.
This limited-time deal at Amazon takes nearly 50% off the 2TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD . It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, on devices with USB 3.2 support. It also offers password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.
Cheaper alternative: 1TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD for $99 ($60 off)
Save $65 on the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. Built rugged, it's IP65 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s, respectively.
Cheaper alternative: 1TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for $89 ($40 off)
Save $100 on the 2TB Samsung T9 Shield portable SSD. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer big files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for extra connectivity.
Save $8 on the portable 256GB Samsung Type-C Flash Drive. With transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, this portable NAND drive transfers 4GB worth of files in 11 seconds. Samsung's Type-C Flash Drive is waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof and X-ray-proof. Plus, it's backed by Samsung's 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Kindle
Now $75 off, the new redesigned Amazon Kindle Scribe is seeing its first discount. It now features Active Canvas, a function that gives you more space for notetaking by automatically adjusting the text to fit. One of the best eReaders around, it's also a writing tablet. The Kindle Scribe makes it easy to take notes while reading or journal whenever the mood strikes you.
Amazon takes $55 off its Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. This is the e-reader to buy if you want a portable dedicated e-reader for distraction-free reading from anywhere. The Kindle Colorsoft received 4.5 out of 5-star Editor's Choice Award ratings from in-house brands Tom's Guide and Techradar. The e-reader's vibrant display, portable design, and long battery life are some of its highlights.
Features: 7-inch glare-free color display, 94-nit max brightness, 300ppi (black and white) 150 ppm (color), 32GB of storage, auto-adjusting front light, adjustable warm light, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, battery life of up to 8 weeks
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Tablets
Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air via coupon at Amazon. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C
Price check: Best Buy $549 w/ membership
Save $80 on the 10th-generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than the iPad 9.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.
The iPad mini 7 is $100 off among today's best tablet deals at Amazon. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet, simplifying and enhancing everyday tasks.
Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C
Price check: Best Buy $499
Save $15 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate.
Save $40 on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet. It packs everything we love about the standard Fire 7 Tablet into a durable kid-proof case. In our Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet review, we liked its great parental controls, 2-year worry-free warranty, and expandable storage option.
Features: 7-inch touchscreen, 2Ghz 4-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1TB), USB-C 2.0 connectivity, rated battery life of up to 10 hours
Launched in 2023, the Fire HD 10 is the lightest Fire HD 10 yet, coming in at just under 1 pound. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen and a 5MP front-facing camera.
Features: 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)
Save $44 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and note-taking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus.
Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)
Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in this excellent tablet deal. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering.
Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13
Save $40 on the excellent Pixel Tablet and enjoy a true Android experience. Google's Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praise across our brands. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast.
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 256GB of storage
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 — Smartwatches
Save $100 on the Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch. Dsigned to improve your game, it's preloaded with over 43,000 full-color CourseView maps of golf courses from around the world.
Features: 1.4-inch AMOLED touch display, 43,000+ preloaded golf courses, enhanced virtual cadde, yardage adjusted for elevation, built-in sports app for strength training, yoga, running, swimming, and more.
Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. While we didn't get to test this latest model, the Apple Watch Series 9 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its snappy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display.
Features: 46mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.
Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter
If you'd rather save a bit more cash and don't need the data package, you can pick up the WiFi version of the Pixel Watch 3 for $299 at Amazon — $50 off the MSRP.
Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0,
For a limited time, save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 upgrades from the 1st gen Pixel Watch with all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.