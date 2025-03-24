Live
Top Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: The best laptop and MacBook savings
The best laptop and MacBook deals to look out for during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event
Following its debut last year, Amazon's Big Spring Sale has become another of the online marketplace's annual staples for snagging tech at a sizable discount.
But the saving aren't just Amazon's, Best Buy, B&H, Lenovo, Walmart, and more are all cutting prices on top-tier tech.
So, if you're searching for your next computing companion in one of the best laptops or best MacBooks, now is a fantastic time to invest — with Amazon and others cutting hundreds of dollars off of the price tag of some of our favorite devices.
Whether it's a small but welcome trim of $50 off of the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4, or the super-sized $600 discount on the LG Gram 14 2-in-1, don't overlook the great deals on offer during this week's sales.
We'll be updating this page with the best deals we come across, bringing you the biggest discounts on the best laptops, MacBooks, and accessories, that way you can spend more time saving, and less time shopping.
Let's dive into the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals we've found so far, and competing deals found across the web.
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Quick Links
- Amazon Big Spring Sale: Check out all of the limited-time deals available to buyers throughout the Big Spring Sale until March 31 at Amazon.
- Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2022, M2): was $999, now $749 @ B&H Photo
- Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024, M3): was $1,099, now $799 @ B&H Photo
- Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025, M4): was $999, now $949 @ Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 13 (2024, Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,399, now $979 @ Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 (2024, Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,499, now $1,199 @ Amazon
- LG Gram 2-in-1 14 (Intel Core Ultra 7): was $1,899, now $1,299 @ Amazon
Best laptop and MacBook Amazon Big Spring Sale deals
A saving of $50 might not seem like a major deal, but it is when applied to Apple's freshly released 13-inch MacBook Air M4.
With its bright 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful 10-core M4 processor, and over 15 hours and 30 minutes of battery life in our tests, it's no wonder that Apple's thin-and-light stole our hearts, scoring a full five stars during our review earlier this month.
It's a slight discount on an already fairly priced and fresh-to-market product, but don't let that keep you from one of the best MacBooks, if not the best laptops of 2025.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664), 500-nit, Liquid Retina display with True Tone; 10-core M4 processor; 8-core GPU; 16GB of unified RAM; 256GB SSD; 12MP Center Stage camera; MagSafe 3 charging; Thunderbolt 4; Touch ID; macOS.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop (Gen 7) boasts some impressive performance thanks to its speedy 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor.
For a limited time, this laptop can be snatched up for $420 off of its typical asking price, netting you a super-portable laptop with a 13.8-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and 15 hours and 44-minutes of battery life as recorded by us during our testing and review in June 2024.
This is a sizable discount that makes a previously pricy buy something of a bargain and could make for an ideal computer for those looking to take full advantage of the latest AI tools offered by Windows 11 thanks to this device's Copilot+ PC certification.
Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) pixelsense touchscreen display; 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor; Adreno graphics; 16GB of RAM; 512GB SSD; USB4; Windows 11 Home.
If you need a little more versatility in your laptop, then why not look to the Microsoft Surface Pro (Gen 11), a 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC that gives you the full Windows 11 experience in tablet form.
Save $300 with this limited-time deal during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and net yourself a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface Pro 2-in-1 with its 13-inch OLED touchscreen, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, with a 12+-hour battery life as recorded during our review of Microsoft's tablet hybrid in June 2024.
As a Copilot+ PC, the Surface Pro (Gen 11) offers all of the advanced AI features Microsoft has brought to Windows 11 in recent years, and impressive performance for general and AI-related tasks. Slap on one of Microsoft's Surface Pro Flex keyboards and you also unlock a full laptop experience, in a svelte thin-and-light package.
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920), 120Hz, touchscreen OLED display; 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor; Adreno graphics; 16GB of RAM; 512GB SSD; USB-C; Windows 11 Home.
With an incredible $600 discount available for a limited-time, the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 laptop makes for an ideal buy during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 processor, the LG Gram 14 boasts impressive performance and longevity, aided by 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and capped off with a 14-inch touchscreen that can be rotated to allow the device to stand in tent, presentatiion, tablet, or traditional laptop forms.
With a price tag still peaking over $1,000, the LG Gram offers plenty in return, with its expanded RAM making it an ideal multitasker, and it's 2TB of storage offering even the most fervent digital hoarders plenty of space to meet their needs.
Features: 14-inch (2880 x 1920), touchscreen display; Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Evo processor; Arc graphics; 32GB of RAM; 2TB SSD; USB-C; Windows 11 Home.
LIVE: Latest Updates
If an RTX 4060 leaves you lusting after a little bit more "oomf" from your gaming rig, then there's always the Gigabyte Aorus 16X — an RTX 4070 gaming laptop that's $450 off during the Big Spring Sale, available on Amazon for just $1,499.
Not only does the Aorus 16X offer a more powerful GPU, but it also offers 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Intel i7-14650HX processor for oodles of performance. Factor in a smooth (165Hz) 16-inch display and you have a very well-rounded gaming companion indeed.
Back with Acer again, this time for the Predator Helios Neo 16, a laptop named in such a way that its gaming ambitions are hidden from absolutely nobody.
For a limited time you can grab this formerly $1,149 gaming laptop for just $999 at Amazon, granting you an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a bold 16-inch display with Nvidia G-SYNC and a refresh rate of 165Hz.
Sprinkle in some Wi-Fi 6e connectivity and a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) and you have quite the solid performer for under $1,000. We last came across the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 in May 2024, where we gave it four-out-of-five stars during our review, impressed by its port selection, bright and colorful display, and solid gaming performance.
Genuinely solid all around laptops are harder to come by than you'd expect, striking a balance between everyday computing, casual gaming, content creation, and more often leads to lopsided results, but that's not the case with the Acer Swift X 14 and, now $350 off, you can grab one of your own for just $1,149 at Amazon.
Touting a brilliant 2880 x 1800, 14.5-inch OLED display and powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 processor, the Switch X 14 lives up to its name when it comes to performance, aided by 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.
We gave the Switch X 14 four stars in our review from September 2024. Not only did it impress with a crisp typing experience and sturdy performance, but even in battery life. A pleasant surprise from a laptop packing a discrete GPU.
If you want to tap into the power of Apple's current flagship chip series, the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is also on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event, with $200 removed from its asking price — dropping Apple's powerful laptop down to just $1,399 for a limited time.
This configuration of Apple's popular MacBook Pro offers 16GB of unified memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate. To add the cherry ontop, Apple's M4 chip is incredibly efficient, with the 14-inch MacBook Pro lasting 18 hours and 32 minutes during our testing and review in November 2024.
It's powerful, it's sleek, and it's sure to impress. Which is probably why this is one of the few elite laptops that managed a perfect five-out-of-five score in our review.
Gaming laptops can be notoriously expensive, which only makes it all the more exciting when sales events like Amazon's slash the prices on some of the better ones by some margin.
Act fast and you can save $320 on the Asus TUF Gaming A17 gaming laptop at Amazon — a tough and performative AMD Ryzen 7 (7735HS)-powered device with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe storage.
Cap things off with a sizable 17.3-inch Full-HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and you have a solid all-around gaming machine, that'll serve most people quite nicely — especially at this price point.
If the relatively small discount on Apple's new MacBook Air 13-inch M4 isn't doing it for you, then maybe you'll be interested in last year's M3 model — outfitted with 16GB of unified RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, now claiming a 23% discount that sees its price plummet to just $849 at Amazon.
Shocking Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative takes $400 off the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM
Lenovo's Sensational Spring Sale is live, here are 5 laptop deals I recommend from $570