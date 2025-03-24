Top Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: The best laptop and MacBook savings

Following its debut last year, Amazon's Big Spring Sale has become another of the online marketplace's annual staples for snagging tech at a sizable discount.

But the saving aren't just Amazon's, Best Buy, B&H, Lenovo, Walmart, and more are all cutting prices on top-tier tech.

So, if you're searching for your next computing companion in one of the best laptops or best MacBooks, now is a fantastic time to invest — with Amazon and others cutting hundreds of dollars off of the price tag of some of our favorite devices.

Whether it's a small but welcome trim of $50 off of the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4, or the super-sized $600 discount on the LG Gram 14 2-in-1, don't overlook the great deals on offer during this week's sales.

We'll be updating this page with the best deals we come across, bringing you the biggest discounts on the best laptops, MacBooks, and accessories, that way you can spend more time saving, and less time shopping.

Let's dive into the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals we've found so far, and competing deals found across the web.

Best laptop and MacBook Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Save $420 on this Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC Microsoft Surface Laptop 13 (Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB, 512GB): was $1,399 now $979 at Amazon Microsoft's Surface Laptop (Gen 7) boasts some impressive performance thanks to its speedy 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. For a limited time, this laptop can be snatched up for $420 off of its typical asking price, netting you a super-portable laptop with a 13.8-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and 15 hours and 44-minutes of battery life as recorded by us during our testing and review in June 2024. This is a sizable discount that makes a previously pricy buy something of a bargain and could make for an ideal computer for those looking to take full advantage of the latest AI tools offered by Windows 11 thanks to this device's Copilot+ PC certification. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) pixelsense touchscreen display; 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor; Adreno graphics; 16GB of RAM; 512GB SSD; USB4; Windows 11 Home.

Save $300 on this 2-in-1 convertible Copilot+ PC Microsoft Surface Pro (Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB, 512GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon If you need a little more versatility in your laptop, then why not look to the Microsoft Surface Pro (Gen 11), a 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC that gives you the full Windows 11 experience in tablet form. Save $300 with this limited-time deal during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and net yourself a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface Pro 2-in-1 with its 13-inch OLED touchscreen, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, with a 12+-hour battery life as recorded during our review of Microsoft's tablet hybrid in June 2024. As a Copilot+ PC, the Surface Pro (Gen 11) offers all of the advanced AI features Microsoft has brought to Windows 11 in recent years, and impressive performance for general and AI-related tasks. Slap on one of Microsoft's Surface Pro Flex keyboards and you also unlock a full laptop experience, in a svelte thin-and-light package. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920), 120Hz, touchscreen OLED display; 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor; Adreno graphics; 16GB of RAM; 512GB SSD; USB-C; Windows 11 Home.