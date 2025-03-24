Lenovo's Sensational Spring Sale is live, here are 5 laptop deals I recommend from $570
Save on top Lenovo laptops with these incredible spring deals!
Lenovo laptops are frequently some of our most highly-rated laptops, but you don't have to empty your wallet to get one.
Right now, Lenovo is having a Spring Sale where you can find some fantastic laptops for hundreds of dollars off. Plus, all of them ship free right now! I've reviewed a lot of laptops, but I'm consistently impressed by many of Lenovo's, so if you're on the hunt for a new laptop, this sale definitely isn't one you want to miss out on.
For instance, the stellar Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is down to just $1,229 right now. Laptop Mag gave this versatile laptop a glowing review and an Editor's Choice award thanks to its phenomenal performance and display.
There are also some great bargains on budget-friendly laptops, like the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i for just $569. If you need a reliable laptop for studying, working, or basic tasks like web browsing, you can't really go wrong with the IdeaPad Slim 5i, especially at this price.
Specs: Intel Core 5 120U processor, Intel integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 16-inch (1920x1200) WUXGA IPS touch display
At well under $600, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is a great pick for anyone in the market for a budget-friendly laptop. It includes all the basics you need for tasks like web browsing, word processing, and streaming your favorite shows and movies on the roomy 16-inch IPS display.
Specs: AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16-inch 2K OLED display
Our review: ★★★½
If you're looking for a Lenovo laptop at a great price with impressive budget-friendly specs, take a look at the IdeaPad Pro 5. It's a bargain at this price and a step up from the IdeaPad Slim 5i, especially since the IdeaPad Pro includes a discrete GPU, which means it's a better pick for tasks like video editing or some casual gaming.
Specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, Intel integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16-inch (1920x1200) WUXGA IPS touch display
Shopping for a business laptop on a budget? This huge discount on the ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 makes it a great deal for any professional looking for a laptop that can keep up with their productivity apps without breaking the bank. Plus, the 16-inch display gives you some extra screen real estate for multi-tasking.
Specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch display
Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice
Looking for a sleek, versatile 2-in-1 laptop at a great price? Lenovo is slashing over $300 off the price of the Editor's Choice Yoga 9i 2-in-1. This laptop is a great all-around pick, whether you're looking for a laptop for school or work or just a slim-and-light laptop for streaming and web browsing.
Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor, AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics, 64GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 16-inch (3840X2400) OLED display
If you're in the market for a workstation laptop that won't break the bank, you're in luck. This deal knocks $1,280 off the list price of the ThinkPad P16s Gen 2, making it an incredible bargain for a powerful professional laptop. It features a speedy Ryzen 7 PRO processor along with 64GB of RAM, ensuring you'll have plenty of processing power for any work-related task.
Stevie Bonifield is a contributing writer at Laptop Mag specializing in mobile tech, gaming gear, and accessories. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.
