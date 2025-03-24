Lenovo's Sensational Spring Sale is live, here are 5 laptop deals I recommend from $570

Lenovo laptops are frequently some of our most highly-rated laptops, but you don't have to empty your wallet to get one.

Right now, Lenovo is having a Spring Sale where you can find some fantastic laptops for hundreds of dollars off. Plus, all of them ship free right now! I've reviewed a lot of laptops, but I'm consistently impressed by many of Lenovo's, so if you're on the hunt for a new laptop, this sale definitely isn't one you want to miss out on.

For instance, the stellar Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is down to just $1,229 right now. Laptop Mag gave this versatile laptop a glowing review and an Editor's Choice award thanks to its phenomenal performance and display.

There are also some great bargains on budget-friendly laptops, like the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i for just $569. If you need a reliable laptop for studying, working, or basic tasks like web browsing, you can't really go wrong with the IdeaPad Slim 5i, especially at this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16-inch): was $869 now $569 at Lenovo USA Specs: Intel Core 5 120U processor, Intel integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 16-inch (1920x1200) WUXGA IPS touch display At well under $600, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is a great pick for anyone in the market for a budget-friendly laptop. It includes all the basics you need for tasks like web browsing, word processing, and streaming your favorite shows and movies on the roomy 16-inch IPS display.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (16-inch): was $1,219 now $749 at Lenovo USA Specs: AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16-inch 2K OLED display Our review: ★★★½ If you're looking for a Lenovo laptop at a great price with impressive budget-friendly specs, take a look at the IdeaPad Pro 5. It's a bargain at this price and a step up from the IdeaPad Slim 5i, especially since the IdeaPad Pro includes a discrete GPU, which means it's a better pick for tasks like video editing or some casual gaming.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 (16-inch): was $1,669 now $951 at Lenovo USA Specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, Intel integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16-inch (1920x1200) WUXGA IPS touch display Shopping for a business laptop on a budget? This huge discount on the ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 makes it a great deal for any professional looking for a laptop that can keep up with their productivity apps without breaking the bank. Plus, the 16-inch display gives you some extra screen real estate for multi-tasking.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14-inch): was $1,579 now $1,229 at Lenovo USA Specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch display Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice Looking for a sleek, versatile 2-in-1 laptop at a great price? Lenovo is slashing over $300 off the price of the Editor's Choice Yoga 9i 2-in-1. This laptop is a great all-around pick, whether you're looking for a laptop for school or work or just a slim-and-light laptop for streaming and web browsing.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 (16-inch): was $2,979 now $1,699 at Lenovo USA Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor, AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics, 64GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 16-inch (3840X2400) OLED display If you're in the market for a workstation laptop that won't break the bank, you're in luck. This deal knocks $1,280 off the list price of the ThinkPad P16s Gen 2, making it an incredible bargain for a powerful professional laptop. It features a speedy Ryzen 7 PRO processor along with 64GB of RAM, ensuring you'll have plenty of processing power for any work-related task.