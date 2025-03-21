Walmart Super Savings Week preview — 9 deals I'd buy for my spring tech refresh

Spring is the season of new beginnings, so it's a great time to refresh your tech. Just about every retailer is holding a spring savings event to ease the burden on our wallets.

Walmart is no different. The big box retailer is launching a weeklong spring savings event to compete with Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Browse: Spring savings at Walmart

Aptly named Walmart Super Savings Week, the spring savings event is expected to offer epic savings on tech and gaming. Walmart's big sale runs from March 24 to April 1, so block your calendars.

One featured deal to look out for is the Apple Watch Series 10 for $299 ($100 off). From a shopping expert who tracks Apple deals for a living, this is the Watch 10's lowest price of the year.

Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates the Apple Watch Series 10 4.5 out of 5 stars. They said it's Apple's best smartwatch yet and praised its OLED display, lighter design, and faster charging.

Planning to upgrade your TV to watch March Madness?

This Walmart Super Savings Week deals preview offers the Vizio 75-inch Class Quantum 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $564 ($216 off). This is one of the best TVs for watching sports, featuring a vibrant 4K QLED panel with HDR Dolby Vision and a wide viewing angle.

So whether you want to refresh your mobile devices or home entertainment, you won't want to miss Walmart Super Savings Week.

Want to start your spring tech refresh sooner? Scroll on to browse today's best Walmart deals and my recommended discounts.

Walmart Super Savings Week deals preview

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: was $270 now $165 at Walmart Save $105 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i for a limited time at Walmart. If you're looking for a portable, budget-friendly laptop for day-to-day productivity, the IdeaPad 1i might be right for you. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is streamlined for security and performance. Though we didn't test it, the IdeaPad 1i has a Walmart customer review rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Key specs: 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, HD camera with privacy shutter, dual Dolby Atmos speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Laptop 15: was $499 now $299 at Walmart Save $200 on Walmart's HP Laptop 15 (model: 15-fc0041wm). This 15-inch HP laptop suits college students, business pros, and anyone looking for a sub-$300 everyday laptop. Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5-7520U 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Thin 15 RTX 3050: was $839 now $647 at Walmart Save $192 on the 2024 MSI Thin 15 with RTX 3050 graphics. Our experience reviewing MSI laptops over the years shows that they generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home

Vizio 65" Class V4K65M LED TV: was $496 now $328 at Walmart Save $168 on this Vizio 65-inch 4K LED TV (model: V4K65M). It features a 65-inch 4K UHD panel that delivers an enhanced, superior picture quality with rich contrast and vivid color. The addition of Dolby Vision/HDR10+ makes images come to life with high dynamic range. Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X provide an immersive audio experience. Key specs: 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 60Hz panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, voice control, 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports, Vizio SmartCast OS

Sony PS5 Slim Astro Bot Bundle (Digital): was $449 now $399 at Walmart Save $51 on the Sony PS5 Slim Astro Bot Bundle at Walmart. This bundle includes a 1TB PS5 Slim Console Bundle, Sony Dual Sense Wireless Controller, and full digital game download of the award-winning Astro Bot video game — exclusive to PlayStation.

Apple AirPods 3: was $169 now $127 at Walmart Save $41 on Apple's third-generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat—and water-resistant, and their spatial audio provides 3D sound. You get up to 6 hours of playtime on a full charge, and with the MagSafe charging case, up to 30 hours.

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $269 at Walmart Walmart takes $80 off the Apple iPad 10. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than the iPad 9. Launched in 2022, the iPad 10 is one of our favorite tablets for everyday use. Our iPad 10 review rated it 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award. Key specs: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.