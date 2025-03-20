Amazon Fire tablets slashed up to 36% off ahead of Big Spring Sale — 5 scorching deals I recommend

Deals
By published

Save up to 36% on Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire tablets
(Image credit: Amazon)

Whether you're looking for a tablet for kids or yourself, Amazon's deeply discounting its Fire tablet lineup ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

The least expensive of the bunch is the Amazon Fire 7, now $44 (down from $59). This small 7-inch tablet came out in 2022, but if you're looking for a highly portable tablet for watching videos and using basic apps, it's a perfect budget option.

The baseline 32GB Amazon Fire HD 10 is now $95, a 32% drop from its regular $139 price. That's only $11 more than this model's lowest price ever. The Fire HD 10 works well for entertainment, accessing Amazon content and services, checking email and socials, and playing games.

My favorite is the Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet, which once again costs $184 (a 20% savings over the usual $229 price). I like this tablet because it has a competitive and sleek style with an aluminum casing that compares favorably with other tablets.

It's also the best Amazon tablet for productivity and multitasking, thanks to its optional keyboard case (buy the keyboard and case as a bundle with the tablet for $265, a 17% savings). Plus, it's one of the least expensive tablets you can buy with stylus support (stylus available separately for $34.)

Meanwhile, if you have a child in your life, two great kid-friendly tablet options are on sale. Both models carry child-friendly features, including a rugged bumper case, a 2-year replacement guarantee, and a free year of the Amazon Kids+ service (new subscribers only). This service provides content appropriate for children based on their age. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids drops to $69 (usually $109) and has a design that targets children from 3 to 7. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is now $13 (down from $189) and caters to children from 6 to 12.

This short-term sale delivers great prices on Amazon's Fire tablets, with something for everyone at a terrific price. If a Fire tablet isn't for you, be sure to check the rest of the early Amazon Big Spring Sale, offers include discounts on iPads, laptops, and more.

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire Tablet 7
Amazon Fire Tablet 7: was $59 now $44 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 is as basic as it comes in specs, but it also is one of the least expensive tablets you can buy.

Features: 7-inch SD (1024 x 600) display, quad-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 2MP front and camera, up to 10-hour battery life

Amazon Fire HD 10
Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $94 at Amazon

The current price for the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is just $11 more than its lowest previous watermark. It is lightweight, too, weighing in at under 1 pound.

Features: 10.1-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 5MP front camera and rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life

Amazon Fire Max 11
Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $184 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire Max 11 remains Amazon's most stylish tablet, and it competes well with other big brands in the tablet space. It is also one of the lowest-cost stylus-capable tablets. It's also great for productivity, streaming, reading, and gaming.

Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) display, octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable to 1TB), up to 14-hour battery life

Amazon Fire 7 Kids
Amazon Fire 7 Kids : was $109 now $69 at Amazon

The Amazon 7 Kids tablet targets children aged 3 to 7 with a brightly colored and rugged case that includes a handle. It comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ (new subscribers only) and Amazon's 2-year replacement warranty.

Features: 7-inch SD (1024 x 600) display, quad-Core 2.0 GHz, 2 GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 2MP front and rear camera, up to 10 hours battery life, 2-year worry-free guarantee, includes one year of Amazon Kids+ service.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was $189 now $139 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro has a more streamlined case that caters to an older audience aged 6 to 12. It also includes a year of Amazon Kids+ (free for new subscribers) and two years of Amazon's replacement warranty.

Features: 10-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 5MP front and rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life

Melissa Perenson
Melissa Perenson
Contributing Writer

Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.

