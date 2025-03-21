Best Buy Tech Fest gaming deals are live, here are my 25 favorite to add to your cart

PlayStation might be "for the players," but Best Buy's Tech Fest is for the gamers. There are a ton of tech deals over at the big yellow and blue right now, but we've focused on the 25 best deals that we could find for gamers. We've got laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, controllers, headsets, and more.

The sale is live now and runs through to Sunday, March 23. There are even some bonuses available for My Best Buy Plus members who can score extra savings on select products at checkout.

If you're looking for more general tech, then you can also check out our Best Buy's Tech Fest sale deal hub, which covers MacBooks, laptops, wearables, TVs, phones, and tablets.

But if you want to improve your gaming setup, you're already in the right place, so let's dive into the gaming bargains.

Laptops & Handheld Gaming PCs

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch: was $1,999 now $1,399 at Best Buy Save $600 on this powerful, portable gaming machine that can handle AAA games with ease. It has a gorgeous QHD 240Hz OLED display and powerful enough hardware to make use of it. In fact, in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) review, our main complaint was that it was overpriced for the specs. This 30% discount deals with that problem nicely. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600, 240Hz) OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt 4 port, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Home, customizable RGB backlit keyboard

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699 now $649 at Best Buy Save $50 (or $100): Laptops are great for gaming on the go, but even we have to admit that handhelds are the master of portable play. The Lenovo Legion Go has an impressive spec sheet, with a gorgeous 8.8" WQXGA (2560x1600) 144Hz display to make your games shine, and an AMD Z1 Extreme Processor powering the whole affair. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for storage. There is also a MicroSD Slot for expansion, and two USB-C ports for connecting peripherals (or charging the 49WHr battery).

Gaming Keyboards

CORSAIR K70 Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: was $179 now $99 at Best Buy Save $80: Tiny things are adorable, and keyboards are no exception. Look at it, it's so cute. When you're done cooing over it though, the K70 Pro Mini is also a fantastic mechanical keyboard that's perfect for space-constrained or minimalist gaming set-ups. It has linear Cherry MX Speed switches that are swappable if you want to change things up down the road. Another plus, you can't get tricked into hitting alt + F4 if you don't have an F4 key. Smart.

Corsair K70 CORE TKL Mechanical Keyboard: was $99 now $69 at Best Buy Save $30: While the Logitech G915 above is a stellar wireless option, If you don't mind a wired connection, you can pick up this excellent quality tenkeyless mechanical keyboard for much cheaper. It uses CORSAIR MLX Red switches, has a 6-foot USB-A cable for connection, and offers all the RGB goodness that gamers need. All that for the nicest of prices.

Logitech G815 Mechanical Keyboard: was $199 now $109 at Best Buy Save $90: This mechanical gaming keyboard features tactile low-profile GL switches and Logitech's LIGHTSYNC RGB which reacts to gameplay, audio, and even your screen color. Add in the dedicated media controls and five programmable G-keys that can be set up with custom macros and commands, and you've got a flexible gaming keyboard that you can tailor to your needs

Logitech G915: was $229 now $128 at Best Buy Save $101: If you're looking for a compact gaming keyboard but can't quite bring yourself to give up the arrow keys, then this stylish tenkeyless Logitech G915 is our recommendation. With the low-profile design and understated RGB, it skirts the border between gaudy gamer tech and tasteful office accessory perfectly. The tactile switches might drive your partner or roommates crazy, but oh they feel so good.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed Phantom Edition: was $199 now $99 at Best Buy Save $100: Another teensie tiny 65% keyboard here, this time from Razer. You'd expect a quality mechanical keyboard from Razer, and that's what you get here with Razer Yellow mechanical switches, wireless and wired connection options, and all the RGB in the world. What you might not expect from Team Green if you've purchased their premium products before is a budget-friendly price, but this 50% discount means the BlackWidow V3 Mini is a fantastic deal.

Gaming Mice & controllers

ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition: was $1,299 now $799 at Best Buy Save $60: It might have a ridiculous name, but this ultralight wireless gaming mouse is serious business when it comes to competitive gaming. It's rocking a 36,000‑dpi optical sensor, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF connection, and even anti-slip mouse grip tape. Apparently "co-developed with esports professionals", it's been designed to offer "maximum stability and control when flicking and tracking". It also only weighs 54 grams, which is about the same as two packs of Pokemon cards... that's a relatable unit of measurement, right?

Corsair M75 Air: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy Save $40: Another hardcore gaming mouse that sheds a bunch of features in the pursuit of weight loss. The Crosair M75 Air does away with frivolous extras like RGB to hit its 60g weight. They even left the lefties behind, as this model does away with the classic M75's ambidextrous design. So we lost the lefties, but what did we gain? Well, that lightweight enables the most agile movements for those lightning-fast headshots. It's also super precise, with 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS tracking, and up to 50G acceleration meaning no pesky skipping when you spin character around at a speed that would kill a real person.

Corsair M75: was $129 now $69 at Best Buy Save $60: If you're slightly less of a tryhard and you do want all that flashy RGB then the classic Corsair M75 is also on sale, and it has an even bigger discount to boot. Sure, it weighs a gargantuan 89 grams, so you'll barely be able to move it unless you work out, but you do get RGB, an extra button, and a slightly longer battery life. Oh, and our left-handed readers can use this too. Huzzah!

Logitech G303 Shroud Edition: was $129 now $44 at Best Buy Save $85: Will buying a Shroud Edition mouse make you as good a gamer as him? No. Is it still a pretty sick gaming mouse at a massive discount? Yes. The G303 was designed in collaboration with more than 50 esports professionals and features advanced lightspeed wireless, HERO 25K Sensor, and an impressive 145-hour battery life.

Logitech G PRO Wireless: was $99 now $69 at Best Buy Save $30: This workhorse gaming mouse has been on the market for nearly seven years now and it's still one of the best options out there, especially at this price. It's responsive, well-built, lightweight, and comfortable to use. It's rocking a 25,600 DPI sensor, 8 programable buttons, and some classy RGB in the logo. The 60 hour battery life has been bested by more modern options, but at $70, it's still an excellent choice.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight: was $159 now $89 at Best Buy Save $70: Another superlight mouse? Are there any heavy mice left? Who knows, all I know is that this is a great deal at nearly 50% off. It weighs just 63 grams, has a 25600 DPI sensor, and uses zero-additive PTFE feet for a "dramatically smoother glide". More importantly, it comes in white, so it will suit my fellow all-white PC set-up heroes out there.

Steelseries Aerox 3: was $99 now $49 at Best Buy Save $50: Another lightweight mouse that's taken radical steps in the name of weight loss, this time even cutting a cool grid pattern into the chassis. It's down to 72 grams, which isn't as low as some others, but it does have an impressive 200-hour battery life and features flashy 3-zone RGB with 16.8 million configurable colors, so we'll let it slide.

Steelseries Aerox 9: was $149 now $104 at Best Buy Save $35: Get your MMORPG on with this specialized gaming mouse that has a staggering 18 buttons. now your average gamer would say "That's too many buttons, surely?", but these customizable buttons are ideal for MMOs and MOBAs where you need to bind your various abilities for quick access. Alongside all the buttons in the world, it also has some flashy RGB, 180-hour battery life, and yet somehow only weighs 89g.

Scuf ENVISION PRO: was $179 now $139 at Best Buy Save $40: Sure, mouse and keyboard is great, but sometimes you just want to sit back, relax, and play some games with a controller. The Scuf Envision Pro 11 was built with PC gamers in mind. It has 11 remappable inputs, ultra-fast wired/wireless connectivity, and advanced software for macros. It's also got mechanical button switches that feel like mouse clicks, an ultra-fast wireless connection and it lets you save three configurations for different games

Headsets

Corsair HS80: was $159 now $99 at Best Buy Save $60: Let everyone know that they're a bunch of hackers, cheaters, and tryhards regardless of what platform you're playing on with this wireless gaming headset from Corsair. They offer superb audio quality and have a durable frame. This is the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 special edition, which comes in a striking black and orange color scheme.

Corsair HS80 MAX: was $179 now $119 at Best Buy Save $60: If you don't mind stumping up an extra $20, or you really don't want the Call of Duty design of the regular HS80's above, then allow us to introduce the HS80 MAX. For that extra $20 you get triple the battery life (up to 65 hours), Bluetooth connectivity, and SoundID sound personalization so you can create a personalized EQ without the need to manually set everything. Honestly, the battery life boost alone is worth the extra $20 in our eyes, the rest is just icing.

Corsair VIRTUOSO XT: was $269 now $169 at Best Buy Save $100 on Corsair's premium gaming headset, the Corsair VIRTUOSO XT. It offers high-fidelity audio and a comfortable design with memory foam earpads and headband, offering a headset that you can wear over extended gaming sessions. It also has some tasteful RGB lighting, because let's be honest, we're gamers and we like pretty lights. Features: 50-millimeter drivers, Simultaneous Dual-Wireless Connections, Detachable Microphone, Dolby Atmos, 15 hours battery life.

Corsair Void RGB Elite: was $109 now $69 at Best Buy Save $40: Who said gaming headsets couldn't be tasteful? We love the unique styling and carbon finish, and the understated RGB on the logo is a touch of class. On the audio front, the 50mm high-density neodymium drivers offer excellent audio quality, while the breathable microfiber mesh and soft memory foam earpads provide maximum comfort. It also has an omnidirectional microphone for clear communication, and the on-ear controls help you adjust sound settings easily.

Gaming Monitors

Acer Nitro 27-inch HD gaming monitor: was $249 now $129 at Best Buy Save $120: If you're looking for a decent 1080p gaming monitor, the value proposition here is hard to beat. The 180Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and a 1 millisecond response time mean it's ideal for competitive gaming. You even get tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment options, along with a choice of HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2.

AOC CU34G2XP 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $379 now $289 at Best Buy Save $90: Ultrawide curved monitors don't have to cost the Earth, as long as you're willing to drop the OLED requirement. Take this AOC 34-inch monitor for example. For under $300, you're getting an ultrawide, curved QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution display, 180Hz refresh rate, a 1 millisecond response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium. If you're looking to join us cool kids on the ultrawide monitor train, you'll struggle to find better value for money than this.

LG UltraGear 39-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy Save $500: the first of a trio of LG Ultragear monitors in our deal roundup, this 39-inch ultrawide curved OLED display also has the biggest discount with a massive 33% price cut from the MSRP. This gargantuan display will dominate your desk, but with specs this good, it can have all the space it needs. 3440 x 1440 resolution, OLED display for those bright colors and deep blacks, and a slick 240Hz refresh rate for high-end gaming. If my desk was big enough, this is the monitor I'd have.

LG UltraGear 34-inch OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,299 now $799 at Best Buy Save $500: If like me you don't have a spare acre on your desk for a 39-inch ultrawide monitor, why not join me with a much more reasonable 34-inch model? Other than the size difference, it's basically got the same specs as its bigger brother, with a 3440 x 1440 resolution OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, and all the trimmings you'd expect on a high-end monitor.