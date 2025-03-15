Best Buy is having a big weekend sale, here are 33 deals I recommend for your spring tech refresh

The first day of spring is March 20, and if you want to refresh your tech for less this season, Best Buy's deals are worth checking out. Best Buy is having a big spring sale this weekend and I'm sharing 25 deals I recommend. This includes discounts on select laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, headphones, and PC accessories.

One standout deal offers the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 for $749 ($400 off). In terms of value, for the price, you're getting high-performance specs for less. This Dell laptop boasts a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen and runs on a powerful intel Core Ultra 7 CPU paired with 16GB of RAM and intel Arc graphics.

This configuration is more than capable for day-to-day multitasking, and affords you better-than-average graphics for video editing and gaming. If you want a powerful, convertible Windows laptop, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is worth considering.

Browse: Best Buy's entire sale

Looking for a more portable touchscreen laptop?

Best Buy's spring sale offers the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 for just $699 ($100 off). This laptop is so thin and lightweight that it easily fits in just about any backpack or even a large purse. In our Surface Laptop Go 3 review, we thought it was pricey for its performance, so this price makes it justifiable. Some of the things we liked about it were its thin, light, gorgeous design and its solid keyboard and trackpad.

I use this laptop for writing, creating docs, and researching on the web, and it gets the job done. Just about the only shortcoming is that it slows down if I have too many Google Chrome tabs open. However, that's more of a me problem.

Does your spring tech refresh checklist include a tablet? Here's a deal you might like.

Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard for $1,049 ($300 off). In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. Built for productivity, the Surface Pro 11 pairs with the included detachable keyboard to become a powerful laptop replacement.

If what you seek is a travel-friendly productivity device, the Surface Pro 11 with keyboard bundle is a wise choice.

And that's just scratching the surface (see what I did there?). Continue scrolling to see more of my favorite discounts below.

Laptops

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 : was $999 now $949 at Best Buy Save $50 when you buy the new M4 MacBook Air 13 starting from $999 with My Best Buy Total. For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones. Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS

Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 : was $1,199 now $1,149 at Best Buy Buy the new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air from $1,199 at Best Buy and take $50 off at with My Best Buy Total. For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones. Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Best Buy takes a staggering $400 off the excellent Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC in this epic laptop deal. In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we called it a great all-around laptop for students and professionals. It's a satisfying introduction to Copilot+ PCs. Simply put, the Yoga Slim 7x is a sensible choice if you prioritize portability and solid performance. Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15 : was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy One of the best MacBook deals right now slashes $200 off the M3 MacBook Air 15. The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned 4.5 out of 5 star rating from us and high praise across our brands. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, it impressed us with its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024): was $649 now $419 at Best Buy One of Best Buy's featured Chromebook deals takes $230 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE. Thoughtfully designed for work and play, it packs a powerful Intel Core 5 10-core processor. Experience seamless cloud gaming and high fps gameplay on its stunning 16-inch 120Hz 2K display. Features: 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, RGB anti-ghosting keyboard, 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Chrome OS

Headphones

Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was $179 now $149 at Best Buy For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2. Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $169 at Best Buy Save $80 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $209 at Best Buy Save $40 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds. They feature 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation, and water/sweat rresistance and have a rated battery life of up to 6 hours (up to 26 hours with the included charging case). Features: 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), AI voice controls, interpreter mode, 24-bit audio using Samsung Seamless Codec (Galaxy devices only), 6-hours of battery life with ANC on, 26 hours with case and ANC on, Bluetooth 5.4

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: was $99 now $49 at Best Buy Save 50% on JBL Tune 235 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds with My Best Buy Plus. Powering festivals and concerts worldwide for decades, now JBL brings your world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds. Features: 6mm drivers, JBL Pure Bass sound, active noise-canceling, ambient aware mode, four microphones, up to 40 hours of battery life with included case, water-and-sweat resistant, dedicated JBL Headphones App

Beats Studio Pro : was $349 now $199 at Best Buy Save $150 on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. If you're shopping around for cheaper AirPods Max alternatives, the Beats Studio Pro offers better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatibility, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $189 at Best Buy Save $80 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Features: 40mm case, Apple S8 SiP, up to 1,000 nits brightness, LTPO OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, respiratory rate, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), and up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy Best Buy's spring sale takes $100 off the Apple Watch Series 10. Compared to the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $259 at Best Buy Best Buy takes $40 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 today in this limited-time deal. Meet your new year fitness goals and maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Tom's Guide named the Galaxy Watch 7 their Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners. Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $419 at Best Buy Save $230 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra Titanium Smartwatch with Plus. This is Samsung's largest and most feature-packed smartwatch that's designed for outdoor enthusiasts. Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 47mm AMOLED screen with sapphire crystal, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 590mAh battery, rugged design (10ATM water depth, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H military grade durability) Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $414 at Best Buy Currently $35 off at Best Buy, the Garmin Venu 3 is one of the best smartwatches for fitness tracking. Sister site Tom's Guide gave it their Editor's Choice Award for its intuitive lifestyle guidance and up to two weeks of battery life. The Venu 3 borrows many of the features of its higher-end siblings and is a solid buy for active individuals.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy Save $200 on the 1TB model Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Best Buy. Or get it for $999 with activation on Verizon's network via Best Buy. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,599 at Best Buy Save $300 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Or save up to $400 when you choose to activate it on Verizon's network via Best Buy. Level up your screen and your gaming experience, and immerse yourself in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The massive folding screen and lightning-fast processor are game-changers for mobile productivity and entertainment. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $649 at Best Buy Save $150 on the Pixel 9, Google's latest flagship phone, at Best Buy. It's the most advanced Pixel phone, powered by Google's latest Android 15 mobile OS and driven by advanced AI. Effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. The Pixel 9's dual rear camera array comprises a 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x. It equips you with a 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus for selfies and video calls. IP68 dust-and-water resistance, the Pixel 9 supports fast wireless charging and battery share. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,700 mAh battery, Andriod 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro : was $999 now $899 at Best Buy Save $899 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro with activation. This model bumps you up to a pro-grade triple camera (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto) and a 42MP front camera. Features: 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage, resistance, Android 15.

Tablets

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air 7: was $599 now $549 at Best Buy Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air with Total. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Amazon $549

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 w/ Keyboard: was $1,349 now $1,049 at Best Buy Save $300 on the Surface Pro 11 Tablet with Keyboard in this limited-time deal from Best Buy. In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. If you're in the market for a versatile device, pair the included Surface Pro keyboard (normally sold separately), and the Surface Pro 11 does double duty as a laptop. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $219 at Best Buy Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in this excellent tablet deal. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13