7 best wearable tech deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale to shop now

If you want to reach your spring health and fitness goals, wearable tech makes it easier to track your progress. Smartwatches and fitness trackers monitor your steps, calories burned, distance, heart rate, and sleep patterns.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale features great deals on wearable tech now. So if you plan to buy a new smartwatch or fitness tracker in the near future, savings await you.

Shop: Amazon Big Spring Sale wearable tech deals

Currently, you can add the Apple Watch SE 2 to your Amazon shopping cart for $169 ($80 off). This is its lowest price so far this year and one of the best deals on wearables available this week.

The best smartwatch for Apple users, the Apple Watch SE 2 seamlessly connects to Apple devices. For fast and secure logins, you may set it to auto unlock your MacBook in just three easy steps.

For Apple users looking to invest in a smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the most affordable option.

Samsung Galaxy phone owners can pick up the Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition for $259 ($60 off). This smartwatch is packed with AI, and preventative health monitoring functions to help maximize your everyday wellness with personalized workouts.

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners.

For Android users, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is on sale for $289 ($60 off). Over the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 sports a thinner bezel, faster charging, and new health and fitness-focused features. Amazon also offers the previous-gen Pixel Watch 2 for $199 ($50 off) as a cheaper option.

Whether you want to upgrade your Apple gear or surprise someone for a special occasion, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a wise choice.

Our sister site Tom's Guide rated the Google Pixel Watch 3 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it their Editor's Choice Award. They called it an impressive Android wearable for Pixel device users.

These are just some of the best wearable tech deals happening during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. See more more of my recommended discounts on smartwatches and fitness trackers below.

Best wearable tech deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Save $80 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. While we didn't get to test this latest model, the Apple Watch Series 9 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its snappy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display. Features: 46mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349 now $289 at Amazon Amazon takes $60 off the Pixel Watch 3 during its Big Spring Sale. rather save a bit more cash. Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Google Pixel Watch 3 and gave it their Editor's Choice Award. They called it an impressive Android wearable for Pixel device users. Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0,

Garmin Vívoactive 5: was $299 now $209 at Amazon Amazon slashes $99 off the Garmin Vivoactive 5 health and fitness smartwatch. It's a cheaper alternative to the Garmin Venu 3 and features advanced health monitoring, sleep, and stress coaching as well as over 30 sports apps to help you stay active. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars for these attributes alongside its upgraded AMOLED display over the previous-gen Vivoactive 4. Features: 1.2-inch AMOLED display, up to 11 days of battery life (up to 5 days with always-on display), pulse blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, GPS, compass, thermometer, water resistant to 50 meters

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $259 at Amazon Save $60 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition. It's a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners. Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Fitbit Charge 6: was $149 now $119 at Amazon Save $30 on the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6 at Amazon. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $129 now $69 at Amazon Now $60 off, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Record your workouts and heart rate and then easily access the data from the convenient Fitbit app. Plus, a battery life of up to 10 days leaves less time worrying about charging your device and more time just living life. This is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a more affordable fitness tracker.