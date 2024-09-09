Apple iPhone event 2024: iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, AirPods, and Apple Intelligence

A recap of the Apple Watch 10, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, and updated AirPods unveiling

Welcome to Laptop Mag's coverage of the September 2024 Apple iPhone event. During the September 9 'It's Glowtime' event, Apple unveiled a new iPhone 16 lineup alongside the latest Apple Watch and AirPods models.

You can catch a recap of events as they happened below, with our live blog containing build-up coverage and our coverage of the event in full. However, if you want to dive straight in and learn more about the products Apple revealed during its presentation, we've got you covered.

Not only will you find a rundown of events on this page, but you can also find our follow-up coverage below, where we go in-depth on the day's iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods reveals.

"It's Glowtime" Apple iPhone event: Coverage

Apple's 'Glowtime' event saw the iPhone 16 series showcased in full alongside new Apple Watch 10 and AirPods Pro 2 models. You can learn more about all of these devices below, or continue further down the page for a complete recap of Apple's livestreamed presentation.

