iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Will the next iPhone be worth upgrading?

We could be just weeks away from the iPhone 16 launch, so iPhone users are probably already wondering: will it be worth upgrading to the iPhone 16?

Apple is expected to unveil the long-awaited iPhone 16 line-up at a September event where it will also launch iOS 18. Rumors about the iPhone 16 have been circulating for months, so we already have some hints about what it could look like and some key features. Apple Intelligence will also likely play a star role in the iPhone 16 launch since it will be the first new iPhone since Apple announced its on-device AI platform at WWDC 2024 in June.

If you currently have an iPhone 15 or you're considering buying one, you may be wondering whether the iPhone 16 will be a significant upgrade. While we won't know the official details until Apple reveals the iPhone 16 next month, there are a few things we know about the iPhone 16 that hint at how it will compare to Apple's current flagship.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Price

(Image credit: Future)

It's no secret that iPhones can be pricey, so price is a crucial factor to consider before trading in your phone for an iPhone 15 or 16. Apple hasn't announced the official price for the iPhone 16, but it will likely be on par with the pricing for the iPhone 15 line-up, which may get a price cut after the iPhone 16 launches.

Apple usually offers three generations of iPhone models at a time, reducing the price of previous years' models by $100 when a new generation launches. So, the iPhone 16 will most likely cost $799 for the base model at launch while the iPhone 15 will go down to $699. This also means Apple will probably discontinue the iPhone 13 when the iPhone 16 launches.

Based on Apple's typical iPhone pricing model, here's how much each version of the iPhone 16 will likely cost:

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone Starting price iPhone 16 $799 iPhone 16 Plus $899 iPhone 16 Pro $999 iPhone 16 Pro Max $1,199

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Specs

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

The iPhone 16 line-up is expected to include Apple's A18 chips paired with an OLED display and an upgraded NPU and RAM. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus run on the A16 Bionic chip while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with the more powerful A17 Pro processor.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That processor spec is an important difference and could be the deciding factor for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus users thinking about upgrading. Right now, the only iPhones capable of running Apple Intelligence, a new collection of on-device AI features, are the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The A16 chip in the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus isn't powerful enough to run Apple Intelligence (more on that below).

The iPhone 16 will likely feature a similar split between two different chips, but we're expecting all the iPhone 16 models to be compatible with Apple Intelligence. So, for example, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could have an A17 processor while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature an A18 chip. It's also possible the entire iPhone 16 line-up will get the A18 chip with a Pro version for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple Intelligence may also push Apple to increase the RAM in the iPhone 16 line-up. Recent rumors indicate that Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB of RAM unless Apple finds a way to have Apple Intelligence run on NAND flash instead, which would mean it would run on the iPhone's storage hardware rather than RAM.

Either case is good news for iPhone users since it means Apple will increase the iPhone 16's RAM to 8GB or increase its base storage to 256GB. Apple could even give us both upgrades!

We won't know for sure until the iPhone 16 launches, but RAM and storage upgrades will be a big win for the iPhone 16, especially if the base model keeps the current $799 starting price. That would mean an iPhone 15 user with the 128GB base model could trade in their phone for the base iPhone 16 and double their storage without an upgrade charge.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Design

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

While there have been rumors recently about major design updates coming to the iPhone, like an ultra-thin model and a foldable iPhone, those updates most likely will not be part of the iPhone 16 line-up.

We're expecting the iPhone 16 to maintain the overall design aesthetic of the current iPhone line-up, although there could be some minor updates. For example, the iPhone 16 could feature new color options. A photo leaked on X on July 30 claiming to show models for the iPhone 16 which feature vibrant new shades of green and blue plus a light pink.

So, if you've grown tired of the pastel colors Apple has favored over recent years, the iPhone 16 could be a welcome design upgrade. If these rumors about new colors for the iPhone 16 pan out, Apple will likely also launch the Pro versions with darker color options, like a shade of bronze in place of rose gold.

Besides new colors, the iPhone 16 could also feature a redesigned camera layout and a new button. Some schematics leaked in February 2024 claiming to reveal the iPhone 16's design, which included a new camera layout similar to that of the iPhone X.

The reason for this update may have more to do with the Apple Vision Pro than the iPhone itself since the new layout may allow the iPhone 16 to capture spatial videos you can watch in augmented reality with Apple's headset. Right now, that feature is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

So, if you have an older iPhone or even an iPhone 15 and you're interested in spatial video, it may be worth upgrading to get the updated camera on the iPhone 16.

The new button is a bit more mysterious. It was first spotted in leaked iPhone 16 case photos, which show an extra button cutout. This new "action button" could be for just about anything, but the most likely use for it is Siri. Apple announced a long-awaited (and much-needed) Siri update at WWDC 2024, which will unlock a slew of new uses for Siri and vastly improved natural language processing.

So, it would make sense for Apple to assign a new button to activate Siri, especially since the Siri update will include a "type to Siri" feature (meaning, you will be able to use Siri without verbally saying "Hey Siri").

That new button probably isn't a deal breaker if you're on the fence about upgrading to the iPhone 16 when it launches. However, it is a unique design update that some people may find useful, especially if you often use AI assistants.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the biggest differences between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 16 is access to Apple Intelligence. Apple's new on-device AI platform was announced at WWDC 2024 in June and is rumored to launch with iOS 18.1. But there's a catch. It looks like these new AI features will only be available to certain iPhones due to the processing power requirements for on-device AI.

Right now, the beta version of Apple Intelligence only runs on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. If that same requirement applies to the full launch of Apple Intelligence, anyone with a base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, or an older iPhone won't be able to use Apple's new AI features. However, we expect the entire iPhone 16 line-up to support Apple Intelligence.

So, if you want to use Apple Intelligence, which includes some impressive new features and a Siri upgrade, that alone may make it worthwhile to upgrade to the iPhone 16, even if you currently have an iPhone 15.

Outlook

Whether you're thinking about buying a new iPhone or you're wondering whether you should trade in your iPhone 15, you may want to wait a few more weeks for the iPhone 16 line-up to launch.

If you currently have an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, or an older iPhone, trading it in for the iPhone 16 might be worth it. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max already have most of the key features we're expecting to see in the iPhone 16, particularly access to Apple Intelligence. So, upgrading most likely isn't worth it for people with the 15 Pro or Pro Max.

Most of what we know about the iPhone 16 line-up at this point is still based on leaks and rumors, so we'll have more concrete details about how it compares to the iPhone 15 after Apple officially unveils it. That will most likely happen in just a few weeks at Apple's September iPhone event, where Apple will probably also launch iOS 18 and potentially even the Apple Watch X.

Laptop Mag will be covering all the big reveals from Apple's September event, including the iPhone 16, so stay tuned for more updates.