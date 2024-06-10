Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: Apple Intelligence, iOS 18, Siri, OpenAI, and more

Refresh

There have been a lot of rumors about iOS 18 and the AI features it will include. Most of the leaked features are things Android phones have been able to do for a while now, such as AI photo editing. However, one unique feature rumored for iOS 18 is AI-generated emojis . Siri will create these custom emojis based on the text you’re typing. It’s still unclear how exactly AI-generated emojis will work, though. Will they be specially generated text characters or emoji-style images? Will they only work with other iPhone users or will Android users also be able to receive them? Apple’s plans to bring RCS to iPhone may play a role since RCS messaging allows for sending higher-quality images than SMS. It would make it easier to send AI-generated emojis to Android users and improve the quality, features, and security of text conversations between Android phones and iPhones.

Last month, Apple announced the M4 chip, but it came to the iPad before the Mac. Wondering why? The answer may have something to do with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip that appeared in a slew of AI-powered laptops from Apple’s competitors at Microsoft Build and Computex . The first benchmark tests revealed that the Snapdragon X Elite performs similarly to the M3 chip in most tests, although it appears to have a significant edge in AI performance. So, Apple may have chosen to put the M4 chip in the iPad Pro before the Mac because the M4 Macs need more time for R&D but the M4 chip could help Apple retain its position at the top of the mobile computing market. The iPad was the quickest way to stay ahead of the competition and allows more time for Apple to sell M3 Macs, which haven’t been out a full year yet. Plus, the M3 Ultra chip is still missing. Maybe we'll see it at WWDC this week. If you don't want to wait for the M4 chip to pick up a new Mac, you can get an M3 MacBook Air on sale today.

Will Apple announce any new hardware today? It’s not impossible, but it does seem unlikely. Apple will probably want to keep the focus on its first big wave of AI features. However, we could see an announcement for the M3 Ultra chip. M4 Macs are unlikely to make an appearance until the end of the year , though.

(Image credit: Apple) Last year’s WWDC included the unveiling of the long-rumored Apple Vision Pro headset, which was released in February. It boasts some seriously impressive hardware, but got off to a rocky start due to mixed reviews citing issues like the headset’s weight and lack of native apps. Luckily, Apple is expected to release a big visionOS update today that’s rumored to include more native apps (meaning, apps designed for visionOS rather than ports of existing iPad apps). Hopefully, the update is significant enough to revive interest in the Vision Pro and resolve some of those initial concerns about visionOS. However, improvements to the physical design (and weight) of the Vision Pro will have to wait until the next generation model, which will likely also be less expensive.

(Image credit: Apple) The last Apple event was the “Let Loose” virtual event on May 7 , where Apple unveiled the iPad Pro M4, iPad Air M2, Apple Pencil Pro, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for the M4 iPads. It was exciting getting new iPads after a whole year without an update to the line-up, but the event resulted in some controversy over the “Crush” ad Apple created to promote the iPad Pro M4. The ad sparked outrage among creatives due to the implication that tech, specifically AI, can replace creatives and the tools of their craft. Apple responded by canceling its plans to air the ad on TV. Will Apple adjust its messaging around AI at WWDC to potentially make amends with the millions of creatives who use Apple products? We’ll have to wait and see.

Data privacy is a major concern when it comes to AI and Apple is no exception. Some of the rumored “Apple Intelligence” features will require cloud computing , which may leave some users hesitant to try it out. We’re expecting Apple to go into detail about how it will handle security with Apple Intelligence, but Apple’s current iCloud security protocols offer a hint. Right now, there are two levels of iCloud security: standard and advanced. Standard is the default, but anyone can opt to use advanced data protection, which includes end-to-end encryption for a wider range of data. The drawback is that Apple may not be able to help you recover encrypted data if you lose access to your Apple ID account. If more people opt for advanced data protection with Apple Intelligence, will Apple need to take steps to minimize the risk of data loss if a user’s account is compromised? We’ll have to wait and see what Apple announces today.

iOS 18 will be center stage at WWDC today. Most iPhone users will get the update, but some older models are losing software support this year. Apple analyst Nikias Molina leaked the list of iPhones getting iOS 18 in an X post on Sunday. It includes everything from the iPhone XR onward, but unfortunately, the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus will probably lose support starting with iOS 18. There’s another twist, too: most iPhones likely won’t be compatible with the rumored on-device AI features Apple is expected to launch today. Due to high processing power requirements, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro could be the only models with support for “Apple Intelligence.”

(Image credit: Apple) It’s been almost 13 years since Apple originally launched Siri, which is expected to get a major update today. However, some of the comments initially surrounding Siri sound eerily similar to today’s AI chatter. People took to Twitter back in 2011 to compare Siri to menacing AIs from science fiction, including Skynet (Terminator), HAL 9000 (2001: A Space Odyssey), and GLaDOS (Portal). Sound familiar?

All of Apple’s platforms are expected to get updates today, but the iPad could have the most to gain – or lose. Apple unveiled the powerful new iPad Pro M4 last month alongside the iPad Air M2. Both devices have impressive hardware, but the clunky design of iPadOS is holding them back . Will Apple finally give iPadOS a meaningful makeover? I hope so – or, at the very least, I hope they add the calculator app. That’s right: the Siri AI is getting a big overhaul, but the iPad still doesn’t have a calculator.

Steve Jobs giving his last WWDC keynote presentation in 2011 (Image credit: Apple) Apple is expected to take a big leap into AI today, reportedly with help from OpenAI, whose employees recently raised concerns about OpenAI’s lack of safety protocols. What would Steve Jobs think of this partnership and the impact of AI on privacy? He summed up his view of Apple’s approach to privacy in an interview at the 2010 All Things Digital Conference : “We’ve always had a very different view of privacy than some of our colleagues in the Valley. We take privacy extremely seriously… That’s one of the reasons we have the curated app store. We have rejected a lot of apps that want to take a lot of your personal data and suck it up into the cloud… Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for – in plain English and repeatedly.”