Microsoft Build 2024 LIVE: Copilot AI, Surface laptops, Windows 11, and breaking news

Welcome to Laptop Mag's live blog coverage of Microsoft Build 2024! Today is the first day of Microsoft's annual multi-day Build event, and we're expecting a jam-packed and impressive keynote featuring some must-see hardware and software developments to kick things off.

From new Surface hardware to an entire new class of personal computers, Microsoft Build's typical two-hour opening keynote will be flush with news and reveals important to consumers and business alike.

Following Apple's "Let Loose" event, Google I/O, and OpenAI's GPT-4o reveal, it's shocking to say, but entirely possible, that Microsoft Build 2024 may be the most impactful tech event of the year so far.

Microsoft Build 2024: What we expect to see

Copilot+ PCs: The AI PC had its 15 minutes of fame, but it was poorly described and lacked a clear purpose or vision. Enter the Copilot+ PC, a computer designed to make AI features come to life on your computer and invite all-new ways to interact with your operating system and software than ever before.



The AI PC had its 15 minutes of fame, but it was poorly described and lacked a clear purpose or vision. Enter the Copilot+ PC, a computer designed to make AI features come to life on your computer and invite all-new ways to interact with your operating system and software than ever before. Copilot: We know that Copilot is set to receive a GPT-4o upgrade courtesy of Microsoft's partnership with ChatGPT makers OpenAI, what we don't know is how deeply Copilot's new capabilities go and just how wide of an impact this AI upgrade will have on Windows users going forwards.



We know that Copilot is set to receive a GPT-4o upgrade courtesy of Microsoft's partnership with ChatGPT makers OpenAI, what we don't know is how deeply Copilot's new capabilities go and just how wide of an impact this AI upgrade will have on Windows users going forwards. Surface Pro 11 & Surface Laptop 7: Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business were revealed earlier in the year and we assumed consumer models would show up at Build. However, it would seem that we're being treated to a unique Surface Laptop 7 and an all-new OLED-touting Surface Pro 11 instead. Expect to get a closer look during today's keynote!

Microsoft Build 2024: Expanded coverage

While Microsoft Build isn't 'officially' underway, the company did host a press-only event yesterday that revealed key details and features about many of the things expected to appear in today's keynote.

You may have seen lost of what was said at yesterday's event online already, and the subsequent slew of laptops revealed by manufacturers to pair with the news. However, if you haven't, catch up with these key articles!