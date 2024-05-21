Microsoft Build 2024 LIVE: Copilot AI, Surface laptops, Windows 11, and breaking news
Breaking news on Copilot+ PCs, Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, and Windows 11 from Microsoft Build 2024!
Welcome to Laptop Mag's live blog coverage of Microsoft Build 2024! Today is the first day of Microsoft's annual multi-day Build event, and we're expecting a jam-packed and impressive keynote featuring some must-see hardware and software developments to kick things off.
From new Surface hardware to an entire new class of personal computers, Microsoft Build's typical two-hour opening keynote will be flush with news and reveals important to consumers and business alike.
Following Apple's "Let Loose" event, Google I/O, and OpenAI's GPT-4o reveal, it's shocking to say, but entirely possible, that Microsoft Build 2024 may be the most impactful tech event of the year so far.
Microsoft Build 2024: What we expect to see
- Copilot+ PCs: The AI PC had its 15 minutes of fame, but it was poorly described and lacked a clear purpose or vision. Enter the Copilot+ PC, a computer designed to make AI features come to life on your computer and invite all-new ways to interact with your operating system and software than ever before.
- Copilot: We know that Copilot is set to receive a GPT-4o upgrade courtesy of Microsoft's partnership with ChatGPT makers OpenAI, what we don't know is how deeply Copilot's new capabilities go and just how wide of an impact this AI upgrade will have on Windows users going forwards.
- Surface Pro 11 & Surface Laptop 7: Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business were revealed earlier in the year and we assumed consumer models would show up at Build. However, it would seem that we're being treated to a unique Surface Laptop 7 and an all-new OLED-touting Surface Pro 11 instead. Expect to get a closer look during today's keynote!
Microsoft Build 2024: Expanded coverage
While Microsoft Build isn't 'officially' underway, the company did host a press-only event yesterday that revealed key details and features about many of the things expected to appear in today's keynote.
You may have seen lost of what was said at yesterday's event online already, and the subsequent slew of laptops revealed by manufacturers to pair with the news. However, if you haven't, catch up with these key articles!
Microsoft Build 2024: Live Blog
Microsoft Build 2024: Copilot+ PC features
The Copilot key isn't the only thing to look forward to when it comes to Microsoft's new suite of AI/Copilot+ PCs, each of these new laptops are outfitted with a wealth of processing power that adds unique features to the Windows experience.
What makes these features all the more impressive is that they all run locally, right from your Copilot+ device. This means even if you're caught in an internet blind spot, you'll have access to all of your usual features without interruption.
But which features can we expect to see on Copilot+ PCs? Let's take a closer look.
Microsoft Build 2024: Copilot+ PCs
AI PCs? Copilot+ PCs?! If this all sounds like Latin to you, don't worry!
The AI PC is a relatively new classification of device designed to include a special type of processor designed to run AI tasks more efficiently.
No doubt one of the major highlights of today's event will be the new Copilot+ PC classification announced yesterday by Microsoft at a private pre-Build event.
Copilot+ PCs are the next step in the AI PC pipeline, and one that focuses on delivering top-flight performance alongside cutting-edge AI features.
Technically, any personal computer with an NPU-equipped processor could be an AI PC, but Copilot+ PCs will be a type of Windows laptop specifically designed to meet a particular performance threshold while catering to on-device AI application.
Copilot+ PCs promise to be the fastest and most intelligent Windows PCs to date, capable of over 40 TOPS (trillion operations per second), access to advanced AI models, and an enhanced efficiency throughout that leads to some of the best battery life on Windows laptops to date.
The Copilot+ PC will unlock a host of new AI-assisted features and functions for the Windows platform and the software you use daily while greatly expanding upon the capabilities of Window's AI companion, Copilot.
Microsoft Build 2024: What's expected
Today's Build event will highlight Microsoft's innovation across software and hardware, meaning we'll be seeing everything new coming to Surface laptops, Windows 11, and AI via Copilot.
We already know of several major announcements, but today is an opportunity for Microsoft and CEO Satya Nadella to kick start an event that fleshes out the capabilities and showcases the true practical applications of these innovations.
So, what can we expect? Let's dive in.
We're live and counting down to Microsoft Build 2024!
Welcome! Laptop Mag is LIVE and counting down to today's Microsoft Build keynote opener where we expect a collision of hardware and software reveals sure to set the heart racing of any Windows laptop user.
There's some big things ready to take to the stage today, and we'll be here throughout to share them directly with you!