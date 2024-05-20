Lenovo's new Snapdragon X Elite laptops take aim at content creators and business users

Today, Lenovo launched two new laptops alongside several AI-powered computing competitors. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 are the company's first to feature the long-awaited Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor.

So, what does this all mean for you? After my first experience with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, I walked away impressed, but that was just a limited hands-on experience, the real benefits of AI will come from more long-term testing. Imagine software that learns your habits and personalizes your experience, tasks handled locally with lightning-fast AI processing, and a boost to your productivity, creativity, and even security. These things have been part of the AI PC experience since they were first announced with Intel and AMD CPUs, and now we are getting Qualcomm-powered laptops that could set a new high-water mark for AI PCs.

The Yoga Slim 7x and the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 feature a 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (neural processing unit).

This combination promises industry-leading PC performance per watt, alongside best-in-class AI processing capabilities reaching up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Additionally, the laptops leverage advancements in Next-Gen AI PCs to provide users with offline access to Large Language Model (LLM) functionalities. This translates to seamless productivity and creative workflows, even without an internet connection.

By harnessing the power of generative AI and machine learning, the platform empowers users with capabilities such as composing compelling text, crafting engaging visuals, and streamlining common tasks.

Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 9

(Image credit: Future)

Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 9 specs CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Memory: Up to 32 GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

GPU: Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Adreno GPU

Display: 14.5-inches 3K (2944 x 1840) 90 Hz 16:10 PureSight OLED Touch

Ports: Left Side: 2 X USB Type-C Right Side: 1 X USB Type-C

Dimensions: 12.80 x 8.86 x 0.51-inches

Weight: 2.82lbs

Color: Cosmic Blue

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is the more mainstream offering from Lenovo, targeting creators with robust performance and the ability to leverage onboard AI features for tasks like text-to-image generation, advanced photo/video editing, and real-time text editing feedback.

Don't be fooled by its thin and light design (2.82lbs and 0.50” thin), the Yoga Slim 7x packs a serious punch. It delivers industry-leading performance while remaining incredibly portable. Your creations come alive on the stunning 14.5-inch 3K 90Hz PureSight OLED touchscreen display that Lenovo claims will boast up to 1000 nits of peak brightness (we'll find out when we get it in our lab).

The Yoga Slim 7x should be well-suited for mobile content creators. A high-resolution FHD webcam should offer crystal-clear video calls, four Voice ID microphones for enhanced vocal clarity, a large 5.3 x 3.14-inch trackpad for precise control when a mouse isn't practical, and a newly formulated Yoga coating on the keyboard for an even more comfortable typing experience.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x will be available in June 2024, with a starting price of $1,199

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

(Image credit: Future)

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 specs CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Memory: Up to 64 GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

GPU: Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Adreno

Display: 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 IPS,14-inch WUXGA 16:10 IPS, Touch, 14-inch 2.8K OLED

Ports: 2 x USB-A (5Gbps), 2 x USB-C, Audio jack, HDMI 2.1

Dimensions: 12.34 x 8.64 x 0.67-inches

Weight: 2.72lbs

Color: Eclipse Black

Lenovo unveils the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, its first business-focused next-generation AI PC. This marks a major leap for business laptops, harnessing the power of AI to optimize performance and user experience.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 boasts the advanced Snapdragon X Elite processor with integrated Adreno GPU and a dedicated on-device AI engine. The T 14 will feature up to 64GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

As is typically the case with Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup, options abound with displays ranging from WUXGA to a 2.8K OLED. Security is top-notch as well with an IR camera that uses Windows Hello to keep your files safe and secure. If you prefer to keep your camera blocked there's a fingerprint reader too.

The integrated 45 TOPS NPU is meant to unlock powerful on-device AI capabilities, designed to streamline workflows and enhance productivity. Beyond raw power, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 empowers users with innovative AI tools. Leverage generative AI and machine learning to tackle common tasks with ease, while seamless Microsoft 365 integration creates a personalized AI assistant experience.

This professional-grade machine packs impressive specs into a sleek 14-inch ultrathin form factor.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will be available starting June 2024, with an expected starting price of $1,699.

Final Thoughts

We’re excited to get our hands on these laptops and run them through all our lab tests to see how the Qualcomm chipsets perform. While Qualcomm isn't the first to the AI PC, the potential of these chips seems massive and Lenovo makes some of the most consistently excellent thin-and-light laptops around. The request question is whether the software and Windows on ARM can deliver on all of this promise.

The AI PC space is likely to be the biggest battlefield in the laptop market over the next few years and it is anyone's guess which company will come out on top. We'll get both of these laptops in for review soon enough and let you know if they live up to the hype.