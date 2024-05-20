The Swift 14 AI with Snapdragon X is Acer's most intuitive and battery-efficient laptop yet

Meet the Acer Swift 14 AI, the company's most intelligent laptop yet. Acer unveiled the ambitious next-gen AI-driven laptop in a press release Monday. It marries the mobile tech expertise of Microsoft and Qualcomm to support new AI functions on Windows 11 running on the game-changing Snapdragon X Elite chip.

Users can expect the Acer Swift 14 AI to provide snappy performance, responsive navigation, and long-lasting battery life. Students and professionals who often find themselves tackling demanding workloads and consuming content on the go will benefit from having the Swift 14 AI as a sidekick.

Here's everything we know about the Acer Swift 14 AI so far.

Another awesome Swift 14?

“These next-generation AI PCs see significant leaps in AI processing power enabled by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus, unlocking brand new experiences that we know users will love.” Acer COO, Jerry Kao said in a statement.

(Image credit: Acer)

Specs-wise, the Acer Swift 14 AI features a 14.5-inch WQXCA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 180-degree hinge to easily share collaborative creative projects. For video conferencing, it's outfitted with a 1440p QHD IR camera with privacy shutter and triple microphone array. With the support of AI enhancements in Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0, you can say goodbye to poor video and sound quality.

Powering the Swift 14 AI is a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 12-core CPU up to a Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, up to 32GB of RAM, Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage up to 1TB.

In a nutshell, the supercharged Swift 14 AI is one of the most powerful, intuitive, and battery-efficient laptops yet.

We loved last year's Acer Swift 14, so it's more than likely we'll enjoy the latest model, but everything is still up in the air with the new Qualcomm chips. However, in our review for the 2023 model, we wrote that "the Acer Swift 14 is an excellent laptop offering power, beauty, and comfort all for a reasonable price."

Pricing for the Acer Swift 14 AI starts from $1,099 with availability in the U.S. and Canada in June 2024.