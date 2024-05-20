HP's Snapdragon X Elite AI laptop boasts one mind-blowing feature — up to 26 hours of battery life?

Today HP unveiled a new class of next-generation AI PCs at Microsoft’s AI Vision Event. The two laptops will take advantage of Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon X Elite chipsets, which are meant to usher in the next level of AI computing.

The HP OmniBook X AI PC and HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC are “built from the ground up” with Qualcomm's innovative ARM architecture, that aims to deliver powerful performance and unheard-of battery life in a Windows laptop. Our team can’t wait to get these laptops in the labs for testing and then on to our reviewers to experience what they can do.

Let's take a closer look at what HP's new AI-infused laptops bring to the table.

HP OmniBook X 14 inch Laptop AI PC

(Image credit: Future)

The HP OmniBook X 14-inch Laptop AI PC will arrive powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 16-32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) display. The OmniBook X features 2 USB Type Ports, 1 USB Type A, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

While that all sounds like pretty standard fare, just wait until you hear the battery life ratings HP shared. The 3-cell 59Wh battery is rated at up to 26 hours plus of battery life. That's some worry-free battery life. The battery also supports fast charging and will reach 50% charge (13 hours of battery life hypothetically) in just 30 mins. These are the claims from HP, we'll need to test the battery life and charging in our labs to verify.

The HP OmniBook X 14 will weigh 2.97 pounds and measure 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches, making it thin and light enough for anyone frequently toting their laptop with them. The OmniBook X 14 will come in Meteor Silver or Ceramic White and will be available for purchase starting June 18th with a starting price of $1,199.

HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC

(Image credit: Future)

The HP EliteBook Ultra is meant for business professionals who are always on the go but can't afford to sacrifice too much performance. The EliteBook Ultra comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset with Qualcomm's Adreno GPU on board. The EliteBook will come with 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and a 5MP IR camera that works with Windows Hello to keep your files tightly secured.

You will find two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, and a combo audio jack tagging along for the ride on the EliteBook. Security is managed by Microsoft Pluton security processor and HP's Wolf Security suite. The EliteBook Ultra measures in at a very thin 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.44 inches. It's a bit surprising then that it weighs 2.97 pounds, not heavy by any means, but heavier than I would have expected based on its dimensions. This suggests a rugged and durable build quality, which will be welcomed by most business users.

The EliteBook Ultra AI PC will only come in Black, and it will be available starting on June 18th, starting at $1,699.99

Final Thoughts

Today was a huge day for Microsoft and its partners with Qualcomm's new ARM-based chipset, the Snapdragon X Elite at least shipping soon. Having seen some thoroughly impressive demos in the 7 months since these chips were announced, it will be interesting to see if OEM's like HP will get the same performance levels we saw in Qualcomm's proprietary demo units.

We expect to see huge gains in battery life, but the big question remains whether Microsoft has finally developed an excellent Windows experience for ARM CPUs.

Only time will tell.