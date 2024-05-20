Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 announced as the first Copilot+ PCs

On May 20, Microsoft unveiled a new line of "Copilot+ PCs" at a special event just one day before the Microsoft Build developer conference kicks off. Monday's preview event featured some exciting announcements including new versions of the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro with enhanced Copilot AI features.

The updated Surface devices are the first in a new wave of laptops running a suite of on-device Copilot features, now dubbed "Copilot+ PCs." From AI-powered search to image generation and creative tasks, these new laptops will enhance a wide array of tasks using local AI.

Here's a look at the refreshed Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, plus a peek at what Copilot+ PCs have to offer.

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Surface Pro and Surface Laptop

Microsoft kicked off Tuesday's private event by announcing Copilot+ PCs, a new collection of laptops with Copilot baked in for on-device AI features. The first Copilot+ PCs are the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. Microsoft dropped the numerals from both product names, but these are the consumer redesigns of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 released earlier this year.

The new Copilot+ versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop feature familiar designs with some exciting new AI tools and capabilities thanks to the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips.

While it might not look much different from the previous generation Surface Laptop 5, the new Surface Laptop is reportedly 80% faster with nearly double the battery life. We'll find out if it can live up to those claims once we get it in for testing. There will be two sizes for the Surface Laptop 6: 13.8- and 15-inches. The 13.8-inch model is available with either the Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite while the 15-inch model is only available with the X Elite.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Today was also a big day for the Surface Pro, which got a major upgrade with an OLED display. It's the first Surface device to feature an OLED panel and includes HDR support. Considering the Surface Pro is a detachable 2-in-1, it could be tough competition for the recently-announced iPad Pro M4, which also features an OLED panel and AI-powered processor. However, for those

Both devices will feature a collection of AI tools including a natural language search feature, image generation, and live captions.

Both laptops start at $999, although the OLED version of the Surface Pro starts at $1,499. You can preorder the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro today and they will be available starting June 18.