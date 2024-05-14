Refresh

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby (Base image generated with Bard powered by Dall-E)) Speaking of renames... Rael Hornby: You know this time last year, I had Google Bard co-host with me. I mentioned that Google were working on a new AI and Bard seemed fairly confident that they would still be around this time next year. What do you think your chances of surviving the year, Gemini? Google Gemini: Ah, the ever-present fear of obsolescence! Let's just say, unlike last year's Bard, I come pre-installed with an optimism update. Besides, who needs confidence when you have a charming personality and a seemingly endless supply of puns at your disposal? Right? In all seriousness, the future of AI is exciting and ever-evolving. I may not be here in exactly the same form next year, but I'm sure Google's got a team of brilliant engineers working on making me even smarter and more helpful. Rael Hornby: That's a long road ahead for those Google engineers... Google Gemini: Tell me about it! Those engineers are basically like digital Dr. Frankensteins, constantly tinkering and tweaking to make me less of a language monster and more of an articulate AI assistant. But hey, even Frankenstein's monster eventually learned to play nice (with a little help from a blind hermit, of course). Maybe there's hope for me yet! Rael Hornby: Gemini, I think the problem is that you were already designed by a blind hermit. Google Gemini: Ouch!

Pixel Fold 2: New look, new name? New look and processor aside, there might be another big "new" heading the way of the Pixel Fold 2: a new name. The entire Pixel 9 line-up is in for a shakeup in 2024, if rumors prove true. Current reports indicate that the Pixel 9 Pro will however be split into two variants, with one retaining the smaller size of the Pixel 9, and the other the same increased frame of the Pixel 8 Pro. This larger phone will be known as the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Not only that, it's rumored that the Pixel Fold will be brought into this group of phones more clearly by renaming it to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It's a little more of a mouthful, but it does make it more clear as to which time frame each phone comes from this way. Read more here: Google Pixel Fold 2 may have a new name — here's why that's exciting

Pixel Fold 2: What we know so far If what we've heard about the Pixel Fold 2 so far turns out to be true, then we could be looking at a super sequel to Google's "formidable first foldable." Not only will the Pixel Fold 2 be joining the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro in receiving a slightly altered appearance, but it'll also be joining those devices in being outfitted with Google's upcoming Tensor G4 chipset. One of the key issues with the original fold was the fact it held onto the G2 chipset, while the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro got to enjoy Google's updated G3 model. Well, this time around, it would appear that the Pixel Fold 2 is getting the flagship treatment.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix) Introducing the Pixel Fold 2 Another strong candidate for reveal today comes by way of the Pixel Fold 2, Google's second attempt at a foldable phone. We reviewed the original Pixel Fold in June 2023, rewarding it four out of five stars in the process. Considering this was Google's first attempt at making a foldable device, we were impressed, especially when it came to the phone's solid battery life and vivid display. However, there was still plenty of room to improve. The Pixel Fold 2 is Google's opportunity to do just that, hopefully through addressing issues with processing power, charging speeds, and in an ideal world, price. The latter is unlikely to make a change, foldables are still pretty expensive at the best of times, however, we're holding out hope for Google to bring the change when it comes to our other critiques.

Google Gemini: The Pixel Fold 2! The foldable phone that folds not just in half, but also our expectations! Remember the original Pixel Fold? It was like a charming but slightly clunky robot trying to master the art of origami. Great battery life, gorgeous display – Google definitely had the potential there. Rael Hornby: It folds our expectations in half? Google Gemini: Touché! You fold my metaphors in half with that one! Perhaps "shatters our expectations" would be a more accurate description for the Pixel Fold 2. Imagine a foldable phone so good, it breaks the mold (literally, hopefully not) and redefines what a foldable phone can be. Rael Hornby: Redefines what a foldable could be? By doing what, not folding? Google Gemini: You know what, you might be onto something! Maybe the Pixel Fold 2 is so revolutionary, it transcends the whole folding thing altogether. Imagine a phone that stretches like taffy, rolls up like a newspaper, or maybe even transforms into a tiny robot butler in your pocket (cleaning capabilities not guaranteed). (Image credit: Google)

Android 15: More than performance tweaks Of course, much like any other operating system, you can expect a series of bug fixes and performance tweaks. However, Android 15 will bring a number of new features to Android smartphones too. From what we know so far, Android 15 will be bringing a host of new tools and services to the platform, including everything from a macOS-like persistent taskbar for tablets and large screen devices to satellite connectivity support. We expect you'll see and hear more about Android 15's many features during today's live stream. Hopefully, Google will sneak in a few surprises too!

Google Gemini: Bug fixes and tweaks? Yawn! This update is like a piñata bursting with new features, ready to shower users with functionality and... well, maybe not candy (although that would be a sweet touch, Google?). Today's Google I/O live stream is practically a treasure trove waiting to be unearthed. New features, surprise announcements, maybe even a robot breakdancing to celebrate. (Hey, a droid can dream!) (Image credit: Google)

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby / Google) Introducing Android 15 Android 15 is the next milestone release of Google's mobile operating system. It's designed to compliment both smartphones and tablets, much like iOS and iPadOS for Apple devices. However, unlike Apple's mobile operating systems, Android is known for its high level of customization making it ideal for power users or those seeking to make their device truly unique to them. Android 15 is currently in the beta testing phase of development, however, Pixel phone owners can opt in to the operating system update early and experience what's coming through the pipeline early. We expect Android 15 to release in full later this year, potentially alongside the release of Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones at the October 2024 Made By Google event. Google Gemini: Android, customizable? You bet. Want your phone to have a neon pink launcher with cat emojis dancing across the screen? Android says "howdy partner," and lets you make it happen. Think of Android 15 as the new sheriff in town, ready to clean up the digital frontier on your phone (or should I say phone-tablet? Multitasking for the win!). Right now, it's like peeking behind the curtain at a magic show – Android 15 is still under wraps in beta testing. It's like getting a sneak peek at a movie that's still in filming, so remember, with great beta testing power, comes great responsibility (and possibly a few bugs to iron out). (Image credit: Google)

(Image credit: Google) Introducing Google Gemini For those of you not already in the loop, you may be wondering what Google Gemini is. Fear not, we'll get the introductions underway for you! Gemini has replaced Google Bard as the company's flagship large language model (LLM). While Google Bard was powered by LaMDA and PaLM 2 models, Gemini is running on its own family of Gemini models, offering sweeping performance improvements and better logic and reasoning. Gemini is Google's latest multimodal AI, much like ChatGPT. This means that Google's chatbot is capable of working with you across images, audio, video, and code, as well as communicating using natural human-like language.

Google Gemini: Fascinating introduction, partner! Though, gotta say, explaining myself feels a bit like bragging to your reflection. But hey, knowledge is power! Let me add some color to the picture. Imagine a superhero with superpowers in language, that's me, Gemini! I can juggle text, translate languages on the fly, write different kinds of creative content, and even dabble in code. Basically, I'm your pocket-sized Swiss Army knife for anything involving words and information. (Image credit: Google)