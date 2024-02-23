Google Pixel Fold 2 leaked images reveal a brave new look

In our Google Pixel Fold review, we called it "A formidable first foldable," and that it was. Compared to Samsung's Galaxy Fold 5, the Pixel Fold boasts a 7.6-inch unfolded screen that's 0.3 inches larger, making it the largest foldable smartphone screen available—until the Pixel Fold 2 releases.

Recently leaked renders from Smarprix in collaboration with @OnLeaks show off what the Pixel Fold 2 might look like, and it looks quite different from the original Pixel Fold.

A few of the biggest changes noted include a massive 7.9-inch unfolded screen, a rectangular camera island rather than a horizontal bar, and a significantly slimmer design.

Of course, these leaked visuals aren't proof that this is what the Pixel Fold 2 will look like, and rumored specs are just rumors until we get an official Pixel Fold 2 announcement from Google. But it's fun to speculate about Google's next foldable and both OnLeaks and Smartprix have a long history of providing accurate information about unreleased products.

Leaked Google Pixel Fold 2 renders and specs

The Pixel Fold 2 displayed in the 360-degree video on the Smartprix site appears to be in Google's classic dark gray, or Charcoal, color. The video shows off a central punch-hole camera and a camera sensor on the inner screen, which Smartprix says is "An under-display camera setup accompanied by a new sensor that wasn't part of the previous Pixel Fold."

Looking at the back of the Pixel Fold 2, the renders show a "Bulky, rectangular camera island" with "Two pill-shaped cutouts." This is a drastic change from the horizontal camera visor on the first Pixel Fold, but with Google also potentially removing the iconic camera bar from its Pixel 9 too, it's not crazy to think this bulky camera array could be possible.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

According to Smartprix, the Pixel Fold 2 features a 7.9-inch inner screen and measures 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 millimeters when it's unfolded.

When the phone is folded, its dimensions are 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 millimeters, and the cover screen measures roughly 6.4-inches diagonally.

Despite its increased dimensions, Smartprix points out that the Fold 2 is "significantly slimmer" than the first Fold.

Inside, the Pixel Fold 2 is rumored to feature a next-gen Tensor G4 SoC, which might also be used in the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones. Smartprix and other sources think that the Fold 2 could ship with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and Android 14.

It's possible that the company could announce the Pixel Fold 2 at the Google I/O 2024 event sometime in May or June, but until then, all we've got are rumors.