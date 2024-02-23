Google Pixel Fold 2 leaked images reveal a brave new look
Google's changing up all of its smartphone designs
In our Google Pixel Fold review, we called it "A formidable first foldable," and that it was. Compared to Samsung's Galaxy Fold 5, the Pixel Fold boasts a 7.6-inch unfolded screen that's 0.3 inches larger, making it the largest foldable smartphone screen available—until the Pixel Fold 2 releases.
Recently leaked renders from Smarprix in collaboration with @OnLeaks show off what the Pixel Fold 2 might look like, and it looks quite different from the original Pixel Fold.
A few of the biggest changes noted include a massive 7.9-inch unfolded screen, a rectangular camera island rather than a horizontal bar, and a significantly slimmer design.
Of course, these leaked visuals aren't proof that this is what the Pixel Fold 2 will look like, and rumored specs are just rumors until we get an official Pixel Fold 2 announcement from Google. But it's fun to speculate about Google's next foldable and both OnLeaks and Smartprix have a long history of providing accurate information about unreleased products.
Leaked Google Pixel Fold 2 renders and specs
The Pixel Fold 2 displayed in the 360-degree video on the Smartprix site appears to be in Google's classic dark gray, or Charcoal, color. The video shows off a central punch-hole camera and a camera sensor on the inner screen, which Smartprix says is "An under-display camera setup accompanied by a new sensor that wasn't part of the previous Pixel Fold."
Looking at the back of the Pixel Fold 2, the renders show a "Bulky, rectangular camera island" with "Two pill-shaped cutouts." This is a drastic change from the horizontal camera visor on the first Pixel Fold, but with Google also potentially removing the iconic camera bar from its Pixel 9 too, it's not crazy to think this bulky camera array could be possible.
According to Smartprix, the Pixel Fold 2 features a 7.9-inch inner screen and measures 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 millimeters when it's unfolded.
When the phone is folded, its dimensions are 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 millimeters, and the cover screen measures roughly 6.4-inches diagonally.
Despite its increased dimensions, Smartprix points out that the Fold 2 is "significantly slimmer" than the first Fold.
Inside, the Pixel Fold 2 is rumored to feature a next-gen Tensor G4 SoC, which might also be used in the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones. Smartprix and other sources think that the Fold 2 could ship with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and Android 14.
It's possible that the company could announce the Pixel Fold 2 at the Google I/O 2024 event sometime in May or June, but until then, all we've got are rumors.
