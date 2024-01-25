Redesigned Pixel 9 images show a bold new look and an unlikely new feature

We recently reported on leaked Google Pixel 9 Pro images, and now, the same tipster has released renders of the Pixel 9. These newly leaked images from OnLeaks were published on 91 Mobile (via 9to5Google), and they show off a more compact version of the 9 Pro and its wildly different design.

Typically, Pixel phones are equipped with tight, rounded corners, a beveled frame, and a visor-like camera bar—and all of these features have changed on the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. Additionally, the Pixel 9 appears to have a telephoto lens in a triple-camera setup, something that's been reserved for Pro phones in the past.

Google's Pixel 9 phone could be the perfect solution for anyone wanting a compact phone with a top-tier camera array.

Rumored specs for the Google Pixel 9

For the past few years, Google has released a more compact, less powerful smartphone alongside its "Pro" smartphones that boast a larger screen and more powerful internals. The Pixel 9 lineup might be the first to change up this pattern.

Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro share a new design that resembles the iPhone 15 lineup more than previous Pixel lineups, but the Pixel 9 is noticeably more compact. According to OnLeaks, the Pixel 9 measures 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm (12.0mm high including the camera bump) and has a 6.1-inch display with a center punch-hole camera.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobile) (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobile)

On the backside of this Pixel 9 render, the traditional camera bar on Pixel phones is gone. More interestingly, the Pixel 9's camera array features three cameras, one of which appears to be a telephoto lens with a periscope design, which 9to5Google points out is "evidenced by the rectangular shape seen in the render."

In addition to a new design and camera arrangement, the Pixel 9 should bring a new Tensor chip, plenty of cool AI features, and upgraded cameras alongside the new telephoto lens. While the Pixel 9 Pro will certainly be more powerful, the Pixel 9 will be a great option for anyone who wants a small phone that's almost as powerful as higher-end options, especially with its camera setup.

If Google keeps the same schedule as previous Pixel launches, we can probably expect to see the Pixel 9 lineup launch this October.