Google Pixel 2025 roadmap leak: Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, and everything expected

Google may have already laid out its plans for future Pixel devices, as a new Pixel roadmap leak teases what we can expect in 2023, 2024, and 2025 — and it's tipped to be similar to "Apple's iPhone launches."



According to an anonymous source speaking with Android Authority, Google is preparing a slew of new Pixel phones over the next three years. This includes the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, and the long-awaited Pixel Fold in 2023; a Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, and two variations of the Pixel 9 Pro in 2024; and a Pixel 10, flip-style foldable Pixel, and more in 2025.



The report states that while this information comes from a "trustworthy source," the roadmap isn't final, as some plans are still "up in the air." As always, take this with a pinch of salt, but the Pixel roadmap gives us a peak at what's to come — and it's looking intriguing.

Google Pixel in 2023

Google is no stranger to revealing what it's set to launch down the line, as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, along with the Pixel Watch, were announced well ahead of their release dates. With the tech giant being on a roll since its revamped Pixel 6 launch, what the Pixel roadmap shows will come in 2023 look likely.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Google has already shown off its Pixel Tablet, stating it's set to arrive sometime in 2023. As for the rest of the devices, we've already heard rumors of a Pixel 7a being in the works, which is codenamed "Lynx," along with the next flagship Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, named "Shiba" and "Husky," respectively. Interestingly, this year we're expected to finally see the Pixel Fold, codenamed "Felix."



According to the report, the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will launch around April during the annual Google I/O. The former is tipped to come with the same $449 price tag as the Pixel 6a, along with a Tensor G2 chip and a 90Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

As for the Pixel Fold, it's expected to be priced at $1,799, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.



As for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, apparently the former will be even smaller than the Pixel 7, while the Pixel 8 Pro will keep the same display size (6.7 inches) and form factor measurements as the Pixel 7 Pro. What's more, the Pixel 8 lineup is expected to come with a new silicon codenamed "zuma," which is likely to be the Tensor G3 chip.

Google Pixel in 2024

Google's lineup of Pixel phones for 2024 is expected to mix things up. Generally, we can expect the same kind of updates from 2023, except this time we're seeing two Pixel 9 Pro models.

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro (6.3-inch)

Pixel 9 Pro (6.7-inch)

Pixel foldable update

The Pixel 8a, codenamed "Akita," isn't a certainty, as the unnamed source claims that Google could ditch this A-series update depending on sales of the Pixel 7a. The source states that Google is thinking about moving away from annual launches of A series phones," and may plan to launch their budget lineup every two years instead. This is similar to Apple's iPhone SE. What's more, if the Pixel 8a does launch, it could be priced at $499 — a $50 increase.



As for the Pixel 9 lineup, expect three phones to launch in the fall of 2024. This includes the Pixel 9, which is expected to be the same small size as the Pixel 8, and two Pixel 9 Pro models.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

These two models will come in two different sizes, with "Komodo" having the usual 6.7-inch display, while "Caiman" will offer a 6.3-inch display. The source states this would be similar to Apple's recent iPhone lineup, with the iPhone 14 being the Pixel 9, the iPhone 14 Pro being the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max being the 6.7-inch Pixel 9 Pro. As these are new phones, you can also expect them to come with an updated Tensor G4 processor, codenamed "redondo."



There's also a foldable update expected to arrive, but information about this new Pixel Fold is scarce.

Google Pixel in 2025

In 2025, Google may be planning to add a new style of foldable to its lineup: a clamshell Pixel foldable. However, this depends on the success of its 2023 and 2024 planned launches, as per the report.

(Image credit: Future)

Small Pixel 10

Large Pixel 10 or clamshell-style Pixel foldable

Small Pixel 10 Pro

Large Pixel 10 Pro

It isn't clear if the Pixel 10 lineup will have similar sizes to the Pixel 9 series, and there's no mention of a Pixel 9a. The new style of Pixel Fold will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, but if Google decides to scrap this plan, it may release a larger standard Pixel 10 instead — much like what Apple did with the iPhone 14 Plus.



If the leaked Pixel Fold roadmap is to be believed, Google has an exciting few years ahead. There isn't any mention of Pixel Watch or Pixel Tablet updates, but Pixel phones are expected to get a bundle of annual updates.