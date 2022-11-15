Google Pixel Fold leak reveals price, release date and design we've all been waiting for

We may finally have a first look at the Google Pixel Fold, as a new leak has shown off the full design of Google's long-rumored foldable Pixel — along with its price and release date.



Revealed via Front Page Tech and notable leaker Jon Prosser, detailed renders of the Pixel Fold based on images shown by anonymous sources have arrived. As previous rumors have indicated, the foldable Pixel is expected to share a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. However, it appears to have an updated Pixel look.



Unlike the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, the camera bar stands out instead of stretching across the back cover. The updated camera bump appears to house three lenses similar to the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, with the report stating we can expect a "Pixel flagship camera."

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Apparently, the Pixel Fold will be available in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black), which are color options we've come to know in the recent Pixel lineup. While there are no exact specs, previous rumors have indicated with can expect a 7.6-inch 120Hz LTPO in-folding display panel. As the renders show off, the front display with have a hole-punch camera, with the main display noticeably having slightly large bezels.



As one source points out, the Pixel Fold is apparently "really f**king heavy,” which indicates it will be made out of premium materials. This makes sense according to the leaked price.

Sources indicate the Google Pixel Fold will launch in May 2023, but it won't come cheap. It's set to be priced at $1,799, which is exactly what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is set at.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

That's quite the price jump from the most expensive configuration of the Pixel 7 Pro at $1,079. If true, we're expecting plenty of premium flagship foldable features. The report also states the foldable will come with "usual Pixel-esque performance," but judging from when it's set to be released, we could see a next-generation Tensor chip power the device — possibly a Tensor G3 processor.

After years of rumors and expected release dates, the Google Pixel Fold may finally arrive soon. Of course, since Google has yet to announce its mystery Pixel Fold, it's a good idea to take this in with a pinch of salt. However, Front Page Tech and Jon Prosser have a good track record when it comes to leaks, including when the Pixel 7 would be revealed.



Stay tuned for further updates, but in the meantime, check out what we know about the Pixel Tablet and a major Pixel update coming soon.