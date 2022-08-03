Google Pixel 7 launch date leaked — and it's coming very soon

Google already announced its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will arrive this fall, but a new leak has surfaced to reveal the precise pre-order and launch dates for Google's next flagship lineup.



According to notable tipster Jon Prosser on Front Page Tech, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch on October 13, with pre-orders available on October 6. This comes from "very reputable sources," with Prosser also stating we can expect an event on October 6.



These release dates are earlier than expected, seeing how the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro officially launched on October 28. Google has a reliable track record of phone releases, with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 6 launching in October and the Pixel 5 releasing on September 30. The tech giant changes the dates slightly, but its Pixel phones usually launch around the same time.

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to Launch October 13th https://t.co/I7VBIEiwcq by @frontpagetechAugust 2, 2022 See more

To back up these claims, Prosser showcased previous reports about Google's previous Pixel launch dates — hitting the nail on the head by reporting the Pixel 6 lineup would launch on October 28 back in August last year. With this in mind, there's reason to believe the Pixel 7 will be available on October 13.

Google Pixel 7 hype

There's a lot to look forward to about Google's next flagship Pixels. Not only do we expect the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to have similar prices to the Pixel 6 lineup, starting at $599 and $899, respectively, but Google also confirmed that it will feature a second-generation Tensor chip.



Another leak exposed the Pixel 7's camera specs to expect, too. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will use the same 50MP GN1 main sensor and 12MP IMX381 ultrawide sensor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We're big fans of the sensors, but the real change is likely to come in the software the next-gen Pixel phone will boast.



However, the Pixel 7 will apparently be getting one upgrade: an 11MP selfie camera. This is similar to the one found on the Pixel 6 Pro, and will also be used on the 7 Pro. What's more, the 7 Pro is also expected to use Samsung’s 48MP GM1 telephoto lens instead of Sony's 48MP IMX586 sensor.



There's also a third, higher-end Pixel phone rumored to arrive, which is expected to have a completely different display to the 7 and 7 Pro. However, there aren't as many details about this mystery model compared to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which Google already announced during Google I/O 2022.



Only time will tell if Google's Pixel 7 lineup arrives on October 13. In the meantime, check out our Pixel 6a review.