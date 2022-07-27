Pixel 7 camera details exposed — and it comes with familiar specs

A developer dug into Google code to reveal camera specs on upcoming Pixel products, including the Pixel 7, Pixel Tablet, and a rumored foldable device. Is the Pixel Fold arriving after all?



Discovered by developer Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter (via Android Authority), the Google code reportedly had camera hardware configuration details on a number of known, upcoming Pixel devices. The Pixel 7 series is a highlight, with Wojciechowski showcasing that both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will use the same 50MP GN1 main sensor and 12MP IMX381 ultrawide sensor on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.



We're big fans of the sensors, but the real change is likely to come in the software the next-gen Pixel phone will boast. However, the Pixel 7 will apparently be getting one upgrade: an 11MP selfie camera. This is similar to the one found on the Pixel 6 Pro, and will also be used on the 7 Pro, according to the developer.

First of all - Pixel 7 (Pro) - C10/P10:Both devices use the same GN1 primary sensor and IMX381 UW as before. The front camera is now the same on both - Samsung's 3J1 - a 11MP sensor with dual pixel, which should improve the quality and allow for semi-secure face authentication.July 25, 2022 See more

As for the Pixel 7 Pro, Wojciechowski states the phone will use Samsung’s 48MP GM1 telephoto lens instead of Sony's 48MP IMX586 sensor. Whether this will change the performance of the camera isn't certain, but the developer says "the idea could be to have more sensors from the same manufacturer - on-sensor image processing is vastly different between vendors and might lead to less consistent results."

(Image credit: Google)

The developer also revealed details about the upcoming Pixel tablet in 2023, which will apparently have two IMX355 sensors. These are the same 8MP sensors found on the Pixel 6's front-facing camera. Tablets aren't usually used for their cameras, and could be a sensor used for video calls and more.



The Google Pixel Fold also popped up, with Wojciechowski stating that its label "P7" is an "unknown foldable." He continues: "Standard GN1 for the main sensor, IMX363, IMX386 (Pixel 6's ultrawide) - listed as "FOLDED" and IMX355 (Pixel 6's front)."



Finally, a new, high-end Pixel popped up. Codenamed "Lynx," this device is expected to use a 50MP GN1 camera and an IMX787 sensor for the secondary rear camera. Plus, it will also have a 13MP IMX712 lens for selfies. Since Google already announced its roadmap of upcoming Pixel devices, it's strange that a third model would appear. That said, the developer also states that it could just be a device for internal testing.



Until the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel tablet, and long-rumored Pixel Fold officially launch, we won't know for sure if these camera specs are accurate. We won't have to wait much longer for Google's next-gen smartphone, as the Pixel 7 series is set to arrive this fall. We're interested to see how Google handles the cameras on its upcoming Pixel devices, but in the meantime, check out our Google Pixel 6 revisited review.