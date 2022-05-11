Pixel 7 teased at Google I/O — get a sneak peek at the next-gen smartphone

Google announced a gaggle of goodies at the Google I/O 2022 keynote, including the new Pixel 6a, the Pixel Buds Pro, a Pixel Watch, and even a brand spankin' new tablet. As if that wasn't enough, the search engine giant gave us a sneak peak of its next-gen smartphone line: the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google seduced audiences by revealing that the Pixel 7 phones will offer heightened personalized experiences thanks to an advanced chip that will offer breakthrough AI-based technologies.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sneak peek

Google pulled the curtains back on the upcoming Pixel 7 series, but not all the way, giving us just a sneak peak of the next-generation smartphones. Google says that it extended the aluminum finish to the entire rear camera bar, showing off the "next evolution of the Pixel design language."

The Pixel 7 Pro, packed with a triple-camera array, reportedly sets a new standard for photography, performance and design. Brian Rakowski, Google's Vice President of Product Management (who leads the Pixel phone's hardware team), gushed over the 7 Pro's new look. "I really love the contrast of the different materials and the simplicity of the design. The polished aluminum looks beautiful with the glass on the back of the phone," he said.

(Image credit: Google)

If you look under the hood of the Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro, Google claims that it features AI-focused internals, particularly the next-gen Google Tensor chip, that will provide the most helpful and personal experiences one can have with a smartphone. As such, users will enjoy enhanced, personalized perks across speech, photography, video and security.

Both phones will ship with Android 13. Google held its tongue about an official release date or pricing, but they are set to hit store shelves later this year (fall 2022) with a launch event likely coming in Google's typical late September to early October timeframe.